Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP: 8 High Yields To Choose From

The preferred payout ratio is very strong, at just 7.5%.

BIP also has six preferreds, yielding from 6% to nearly 8%, and a new Corp. entity.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) is a diversified company with infrastructure assets in four segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, and, Data Centers and Transmission.

(Source: BIP site)

The Utilities and Data Center segments both had major revenue growth in 2019, of 93% and 80%, respectively. Transport is the leading revenue contributor, with 51% of 2019 revenue, followed by Data Centers, at 22%:

However, the Utilities and Transport segments generated the majority of BIP's 2019 FFO, at 35% and 32%, respectively, with Energy contributing 25%, and Data contributing ~8%. Data had by far the best FFO growth, up 76.6%, followed by Energy, at 53%:

BIP had consolidated revenue growth of 41.8% in 2019, with adjusted EBITDA growth of 17.2%, and FFO growth of 12.43%. FFO/unit improved by 9.3%, and management increased the payout/unit by 6.9%. Net income was down due to prior year results including a $209 million gain on the sale of an investment in an electricity transmission business:

COVID-19:

BIP reported Q4 '19 earnings back in early February, but management did comment:

"We do not anticipate any material financial impact from the Coronavirus situation. I remain optimistic regarding the business outlook for the regions we operate in. We do not have any operations in China and potential disruption to commodity supply chains should not have any significant impact on our overall activities. We anticipate delivering another year of organic growth at the high end of our 6% to 9% target range. We're focused on executing the next phase of our capital recycling program, and we are on track to raise a further $1.5 billion. We plan to redeploy this capital into higher yielding new investments, which should provide for another period of outsized FFO growth. With the quarterly results, this year may be impacted by the timing of new investments and sales. We anticipate that our run rate exit FFO per unit in 2020 will be approximately 12% to 15% higher than current levels."

Stock Split and Creation Of New Entity:

On 3/31/20, BIP and Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. (BIPC) jointly announced that Brookfield Infrastructure completed the previously announced creation of BIPC.

"From an economic and accounting perspective, the transaction was analogous to a unit split as the transaction did not result in any underlying change to aggregate cash flows or net asset value except for the adjustment for the number of units/shares outstanding. Each unitholder of record on March 20, 2020 received one (1) class A exchangeable subordinate voting share of BIPC for every 9 BIP units held, or approximately 0.11 Shares for each BIP unit. BIP unitholders now own approximately 32,800,000 Shares, or 70.4% of BIPC’s issued and outstanding Shares, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and its affiliates holding 29.6% of the remaining Shares. The Shares have commenced regular-way trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIPC." (Source: BIP site)

Taxes:

BIP issues a K-1 at tax time, while BIPC should issue a 1099 next year. There's a 15% withholding tax on Canadian distributions, which can be offset via a Foreign Taxes Paid credit on US tax returns. There was a ~1.19% portion of BIP's distributions which were treated as interest in 2019.

From the BIP site's Tax section:

What's the tax nature of the income earned by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners? Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a publicly traded partnership that does not earn active business income. Instead, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners receives various types of passive investment income, such as interest, dividends and return of capital, from subsidiary corporations that carry on business in various jurisdictions. The amount of interest, dividends and returns of capital that is earned and then allocated to unitholders will vary depending upon the particular business units from which funds are sourced. The source of funds for the distributions will also affect how much if any of the distributions are subject to withholding tax. A significant portion of Brookfield Infrastructure Partner’s income is Bermuda source dividend which is a fully taxable "ordinary dividend."Dividends from Canada and US are "qualified dividends" and therefore eligible for a preferential U.S. income tax rate.

Common Distributions:

The next ex-dividend date should be ~5/29/20 for BIP and BIPC, although neither has declared yet.

BIP has a 9.46% five-year dividend growth rate, with its growth trajectory slowing down a bit over the past two years - management is targeting 7% growth in 2020.

Its FFO dividend payout ratio has averaged 67% since 2010, which is in line with management's stated target range of 60 to 70%:

(Source: BIP site)

Preferred Distributions:

BIP has six preferred series. They're cumulative, but they have a rate reset feature that kicks in every five years. Five of them have future rate reset that's based upon the five-year Canadian government bond, which is currently just .377%.

Unlike other Canadian dividend stocks, which trade on the OTC or Pink Sheets in the US, these preferreds trade on the Toronto Exchange.

The Series 1 A units' much lower price of $14.25 is due to their imminent rate reset date of 6/30/20, after which they'll have a coupon rate of 3.56% for the next five years. At $14.25 (Canadian $), the equivalent yield on $14.25 would be 6.24%, which is still attractive.

The remaining series will all reset at a certain coupon rate plus whatever the current five-year Canadian government rate, or an additional set rate, whichever is higher.

For example, the Series 5, 5.35% C units would reset at the five-year government bond rate plus 4.64% or 5.35%, whichever is higher.

These preferreds also have an option of converting into different preferred series units: For example, "Series 1 Preferred Units may, at the holders option, be reclassified to Series 2 Preferred Units, which will pay a floating quarterly distribution rate." (Source: BIP site)

Preferred distribution coverage is robust, with a net income/preferred payout ratio of just 7.54%, and an FFO/preferred payout ratio of 3.54%:

Financials:

BIP's ROA and ROE both outshine industry averages, whereas its margin is a bit ower, and its debt/equity is higher.

Valuations:

Although we don't have an industry average price/FFO, our article from yesterday on Data Center REITs showed a P/FFO range of ~14 to 25 to 44. The two favorable metrics in the table below are BIP's higher dividend yield and its cheaper P/Sales ratio.

Performance:

Like some of the other stocks in our recent articles, we were lucky enough to have bought BIP very cheaply in the 2008 market crash. BIP is up 59% from its March low, but is still down -12% in 2020.

It has outperformed the Utilities Select SPDR ETF over the past month and year, and the S&P 500 over the past year also, but has lagged the S&P in these other time periods.

After the market crash of 2020, you may be very leery of analysts' price targets. The current average price target for BIP is $49.26, quite a bit higher than its current price, and the lowest price target is $40.00. Here are two near-term options-selling trades which offer much higher yields than the common.

BIP's September $40.00 call strike pays $2.80, over 2X the next two quarterly distributions, for a 10.16% yield in under five months, or 26.87% annualized.

If you want a lower breakeven, BIP's September $35.00 put strike pays $1.15, offering you a breakeven of $33.85, which is 18% below its $40.00 lowest price target:

You can see more info for these two trades on our Covered Calls Table and our Cash Secured Puts Table.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, except where noted otherwise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service has featured options selling for dividend stocks since 2009.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.