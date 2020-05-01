Livongo And The Massive Potential Of Empowering Patients

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Vivek Gulati as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

For too long we have neglected the way we manage chronic diseases, such as diabetes, to the detriment of both patients and the healthcare industry. Livongo (LVGO) is changing that by improving the way we use medications, rather than focusing only on newer and more expensive treatments, while lowering the overall medical costs for its members. By doing so, Livongo has created an incredible long-term investment opportunity with explosive growth in clients and revenue that will fuel share price appreciation for years to come.

As a resident physician, I have first-hand knowledge of the difficulty patients face when trying to manage their chronic diseases, as well as how Livongo is empowering patients to take control of their diseases. The current system, in which patients see their doctors a few times per year, puts an incredible burden on patients to manage their lifestyle and medication regimens between visits. This leads to sub-optimal chronic disease management, which jeopardizes patient health and costs our country a fortune through increased healthcare costs. Today, this applies most directly to diabetes, hypertension, weight management, and behavioral health - all areas of focus for Livongo. For the sake of brevity, I will mostly focus on the flagship diabetes initiative.

Livongo is bridging the gap between the current status quo and the optimal patient experience by utilizing Applied Health Signals to improve compliance with medication regimens and lifestyle improvements. The company operates within the SaaS space and prides itself on improving patient experience and healthcare outcomes, while reducing health care costs, with a focus on the 150 million Americans with chronic diseases. In my view, it is one of the very few healthcare companies trying to improve the value proposition of healthcare. Let's see why by diving into Livongo for Diabetes.

Source: The Diabetes Council

Diabetes is a debilitating disease, which over the long term causes significant damage to every organ of the body due to persistently increased blood sugar levels. To make matters worse, the disease can easily go undetected by the patient, and even those who have been previously diagnosed are unable to sense when blood sugar levels are elevated. When left with sub-optimal treatment, the disease leads to a significantly increased risk of heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, blindness, amputations, and failure of most organs in the body. The human toll is remarkable when you consider the 34 million Americans struggling with this disease today, and the economic toll is both significant and quantifiable.

In 2018, it is estimated that 1 in 7 US healthcare dollars, or $327 billion, went towards diabetes-related care, up $82 billion over the previous 5 years and outpacing total healthcare spend, and that number is expected to continue to grow. Livongo's integrated health monitoring system with patient-centric alerts (aka Applied Health Signals) has demonstrated the ability to improve these metrics within months. A study published in the Journal of Medical Economics found that patients who used Livongo to manage their treatments for Diabetes saw a 21.9% reduction in medical spending, or $88/month, vs non-Livongo members. The result: large savings for insurers, and those of us who pay into insurance (>$1,000 per member per year).

Improvement in Healthcare Outcomes per 1% drop in HA1C; Source: Livongo Clinical and Financial Outcomes Report

Additionally, within 6 months of use, patients using Livongo saw a 1 % reduction in hemoglobin A1C levels (HA1C), the definitive way of measuring blood sugar management. For every 1% drop in HA1C, there is a 21% decrease in the risk of death and a 14% decrease in the risk of a heart attack due to diabetes. Overall, patients are very satisfied with their experience using Livongo for Diabetes, with 88% reporting a positive experience. Win for patients. Win for insurers. Win for overall healthcare costs. Very few new products in the medical field provide such value to all participants.

Results Review and Outlook

Data by YCharts

At this point, Livongo is still operating at a loss, so the main metrics to consider when evaluating growth in the business are revenue, clients, and membership. There have been 5 quarters of reported revenue since the company went public. In that time, revenue grew over 240% to $170 million with 149% YoY growth in the trailing 12 months. Over the same period, the company expanded the number of covered patients through partnerships with key insurers, hospital systems, and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) throughout the country, while embracing novel therapeutics such as continuous glucose monitoring systems by Dexcom and Abbott. This has led to increased adoption with 95% YoY growth in clients and 96% YoY growth in membership to 804 clients and 222,683 members.

At the same time, the company has managed to maintain gross profit margins of over 70% with analyst estimates expecting 75% revenue growth at the midpoint for the coming year. Even more impressive is that they aren't burning the house down to get there. In Q4 2019, while revenue grew to $50.4 million, up 130% YoY from $21.2 million, the company managed to decrease its net loss over 50% with EBITDA margin improving to -12.5% from -58.8% in Q4 2018. Unlike many companies that operate at a loss for years to maintain growth with the hope of profitability down the line, Livongo is managing to grow the business at a whirlwind pace while simultaneously improving margins and nearing profitability.

With that in mind, it was good to hear Livongo CFO Lee Shapiro in the most recent quarterly conference call express continued confidence "reaffirming our commitment to profitability in 2021 on an adjusted EBITDA basis." Based upon the significant improvement in quarterly EBITDA and EBITDA margin over the past year, Livongo is well on its way to achieving that goal.

Source: Livongo Press and Media Resources

Livongo's expansion of partnerships with insurers and healthcare systems throughout the past year has been a massive catalyst in its explosive growth post-IPO and will be the driving force of continued revenue growth. In the past year, membership for Livongo for diabetes grew to 227,000, an increase of 96%. Additionally, non-diabetes channels ended the year with 48,000 members, and hypertension specifically saw a 370% growth in covered patients YoY (while ~10% of the US has diabetes, nearly 1/3 have hypertension). This was fueled by an impressive stream of partnerships with hospital systems, insurers, and pharmacy benefit managers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Kaiser Permanente, and Express Scripts. These partnerships cover millions of patients, allowing for continued expansion among patients and physicians for years to come.

These numbers are amazing, but it gets even better. With a massive TAM of 34.2 million Americans with diabetes, Livongo has continued to ramp up growth. In its Q4 2019 Conference Call held in March, the company reported finishing 2019 with 804 clients, up 95% since Q4 2018, which tracks well with the 96% growth in Livongo for Diabetes members. An even more important statistic is the number of client launches in Q1 this year. Per the CEO Zane Burke, Livongo has "experienced a record number of client launches so far in the first quarter with 424 already launched, compared to 231 launches in all of Q1 last year." In less than one full quarter in 2020, Livongo has already grown its client base by 50+% after growing by 95% in 2019. Growth is accelerating. First in clients, then in members, and finally in revenue. Despite hefty analyst estimates of ~75% YoY revenue growth in 2020, Wall Street is still discounting Livongo's growth potential given the acceleration in adoption they're experiencing.

Valuation:

Since Livongo is not yet profitable, it is best to evaluate the company in terms of revenue. With the recent run-up in Livongo's valuation, the stock is currently trading at a healthy price to sales ratio of 23, as of 4/25/20. With future revenue growth projections of 75% this year and 50% in 2021, Livongo sports forward price to sales multiples of 13 and 8.5 for 2020 and 2021 respectively. Compared to peers within the SaaS space, this valuation is very fair given the company's continued trajectory of hyper-growth and management's expectation of a path to profitability by 2021.

Revenue and Price/Sales for Selected SaaS Companies

Company 2019 Revenue 2019 P/S ttm 2020 Revenue Estimates 2020 Projected P/S 2021 Revenue Estimates 2021 Projected P/S Avg Rev Growth Livongo (LVGO) 170 mil 22.9 298 mil 13.1 458 mil 8.5 67% Atlassian (TEAM) 1.42B 26.27 1.99B 23.9 2.5B 19.1 32% Veeva Systems (VEEV) 1.1B 25.3 1.38B 20.1 1.66B 14.0 23% DocuSign (DOCU) 974 mill 19.5 1.26B 15.1 1.59B 11.9 27%

Source: Created by Author with data from CML Viz

When compared to a few notable names, Livongo's valuation from a revenue standpoint looks attractive with a 2021 projected price to sales of 8.5, lower than all other companies mentioned, while providing double the revenue growth. Additionally, with the growth observed since their IPO and the reported 50% growth in clients in the first part of Q1 2020, it seems reasonable to expect these midpoint revenue estimates to continue to rise as the pipeline of clients, members, and recurring revenue streams is further established.

Final Note:

If you are approaching Livongo as a long-term investor, it offers an incredibly favorable reward/risk profile. With proven growth in clients and user-base, and the constantly growing market of 34 million diabetics and over 150 million with chronic diseases (hypertension, obesity, and behavioral health) in the U.S., Livongo is in a position to remain in a hyper-growth phase for the foreseeable future. Picking tops and bottoms is an impossible task, but dollar-cost averaging into a company that is providing value to insurers, patients, and doctors with accelerating adoption, a P/S significantly cheaper than slower-growing SaaS peers, and expectations of profitability by 2021 will provide value for years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.