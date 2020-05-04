High Yield: Boost Your Stimulus With These Defensive Income Picks

Co-produced with Treading Softly

That First Paycheck

I can still remember the thrill of my first paycheck. It has been a number of years since then, and it amazes me how much has changed in that time. Even after all this time, the thrill of getting my first paycheck is in my mind. I had been paid cash before for work, but something about that slip of paper brought a special thrill.

Years later, I would receive advertisements about an investment newsletter to get a dividend check in the mail weekly. They claimed they have a special set of securities designed to have checks from my portfolio arriving weekly in my mailbox. While I never signed up for the service, it was clearly designed to capture that same thrill of getting a paycheck. The sense of excitement to cash the check and have more money.

Direct deposit has taken over most workplaces now and the sense of thrill from getting a paycheck has been replaced by the effortless ease of getting funds put directly into your account. Likewise, dividends no longer come in a paper check but directly to your brokerage account.

The most recent example of that thrill I have seen around me lately was the US stimulus deposits and checks. People who did not believe in "big government" were nevertheless excited when additional money appeared in their account. They waited for it excitedly and called their banks or credit unions to verify it had arrived. Others will get a physical check in the mail, enabling them to once again have that paycheck thrill once more, perhaps for the first time.

This doesn't have to be the case.

Make It a New Normal

You can build a portfolio that provides you with monthly "stimulus" checks right into your brokerage account. By doing so, the funds you're setting aside are not idly sitting in a bank account earning no interest, or in some countries negative interest!

How you go about this process will depend on your investment style, but I'm going to highlight some defensive picks that deserve to be in your stimulus check producing portfolio. These picks are defensive in nature, and produce regular dividends so you can look forward to and depend on them. They may not be the popular or vogue stocks of the day, but you want money, not popularity.

Prison REITs

Two strong contenders for this group of defensive picks are The GEO Group (GEO) and CoreCivic (CXW). We view them as defensive due to their long-term contracts with governmental bodies. Recently, some have raised concerns over GEO's debt levels by reading standardized 10-K boiler plates. GEO has plenty of room to raise debt with increasing revenue before crashing into any covenants.

Both of these REITs are out-earning their dividends and their assets are truly unique. New prisons are not being readily built and designed by states or the federal government, yet prison populations remain as elevated as ever. Simply put, it's nice political rhetoric to claim you'll close private prisons, but without substantial leg work to redesign the US prison and legal systems, it's a pie in the sky dream. If states wanted to remove public prisons, they would either have to build multiple new facilities or buy GEO's and CXW's facilities. A third option would be to lease them directly from GEO and CXW. While this would dent their revenues, it would also vastly reduce their expenses. Both dividends are reliable.

Nicotine

Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) currently yields over 12% and offers a wide range of nicotine-based products. Like alcohol producers, IMBBY sits in the category of selling a legal "vice" product.

Source: IMBBY Presentation

For years the focus of various health departments has been on the negative effects of smoking and nicotine. We are not arguing again this. We are aware that like crime, some people will continue to do so regardless, and this company produces regular dividends that can come directly to your brokerage account. IMBBY pays a variable dividend. For IMBBY it means that their March and December payments are often twice the size of the other quarters. Last time we covered IMBBY their dividend payout ratio was right around 70% of earnings. This leaves room for IMBBY to grow their dividend or simply continue paying it while focusing on adjusting to consumer demand. New nicotine products have reduced many of the harmful effects of smoking, but not eliminated the effects of nicotine.

Mixing in "Monthly Pay" Preferred Stocks and Fixed Income CEFs

Flaherty&Crumrine/Claymore Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC) and Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) both yield around 7% and pay monthly distributions. These funds focus primarily on financial sector preferred securities. FFC has a more US-focused portfolio while JPS holds additional international securities. Both are able to generate reliable income from their holdings as preferred securities get priority of dividends over common shares.

Most large financial institutions are not cutting or suspending their common dividends. This allows their preferreds to comfortably be relied upon to continue receiving theirs.

These funds also provide a stable base of monthly income while the prior picks pay on a quarterly schedule. Like long-term High Dividend Opportunities favorites of PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) and PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), both FFC and JPS can provide a stable framework to build a portfolio off of. The key benefit of FFC and JPS over PCI and PTY is their focused exposure to preferred securities.

Preferred securities often fall less than the market and recover prior to the market as a whole. While many preferreds seemingly entered a "free fall" when the COVID-19 bear market hit, it was due to a lack of bids. If there are no bids, the price drops until one is found. It doesn't mean that you should be selling your preferreds, or that they have actually lost value. In those instances, holding them for income is the best choice.

Both FFC and JPS outperformed the financial sector as a whole. I'm using Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) to represent that sector. This means that JPS and FFC have plenty of room to recover all while paying you.

A Renewable Cherry On Top

To top off our stimulus check generating portfolio, I would add Atlantica Yield (AY), which yields 6.9%. This renewable yieldco has high-quality assets producing clean energy that are tied to long-term contracts. This should be music to the ears of income investors. We wrote a full-length report on them you can read here. I highly suggest you give it a read as it covers in-depth the risk/reward proposition of AY so you can make the best decision for your portfolio.

Conclusion

With these various defensive picks in your portfolio, you can earn about $280 of monthly income from just over $30,000 invested evenly over all the above names.

Source: TD Ameritrade Income Estimator

We would remind everyone that a six security portfolio would not be a long-term goal. We encourage investors to hold at least 40 securities in their portfolio to benefit from diversification. These six securities could very well lay the foundation for a defensive income portfolio that produces strong reliable income.

It's time to recapture the excitement of that first paycheck by getting paid from the market.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4000 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GEO, CXW, IMBBY, FFC, JPS, AY, PCI, PTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.