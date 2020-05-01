PotlatchDeltic Appears Significantly Undervalued Compared To Private Market Timberland Values

We estimate the fair value of Potlatch Timberland using a disclosure from the 10k and find the value to be much higher than the market implied value.

2020 Q1 Earnings Call Update

PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Corporation has been deemed an essential business in all of the states that issued stay at home orders. Revenue was up sequentially, and year over year with consistent results from the Timberland segment. During the quarter the firm repurchased 401,000 shares @ $30.79 for about $12M. In late April the firm curtailed operations at the St. Mary's, Idaho plywood plant. Potlatch's six sawmills remain in operation. The firm slightly reduced harvest volume guidance for the remainder of the year. Potlatch (PCH) expects to harvest 5.5-5.8M tons of timber down from 6.0M tons.

Liquidity

The firm has about $79M in cash. Potlatch has an undrawn revolver with $380M capacity for total liquidity of about $459M. During the first quarter the business generated $48M of cash from operating activities. The quarterly dividend of $.40 aggregates to about $27M at the firm level.

Market Implied Value Of Potlatch Timberland

We estimate the market implied price per acre of Potlatch Timberland to be about $1,125. We are using the current stock price to back into the implied price per acre. First, we estimate the market value of the entire firm (debt and equity). Next, we subtracted all current assets, other non-current assets, using their book values as a proxy for market value. Finally, we estimated the market value of development assets and Potlatch mills using a P/B adjustment from similar publicly traded business. The remaining value is the implied value of Timberland:

(Source: Author Estimates)

Estimating The Appraised Price Of Potlatch Timberland

A deep dive Into PotlatchDeltic Corporation's (NASDAQ:PCH) 2019 10K uncovers an interesting disclosure in the financial covenants section. The firm does not outright disclose what the estimated fair value of its Timberland is, but it does give us some of the pieces of the puzzle. We will use these puzzle pieces to estimate the implied fair value of Timberland, from the firm's perspective. The firm disclosed its leverage ratio to be 21% at year end 2020 Q1. The leverage ratio is total funded indebtedness divided by total asset value (*TAV). First, we estimate total funded indebtedness from the disclosure. Dividing by 20% gives us an estimate of TAV. Next, we subtract out the other components of TAV leaving us with the implied value of Timberland. The disclosure reads as follows:

TAV includes the estimated fair value of timberlands, the book basis of our wood products manufacturing facilities (limited to 10% of TAV), the book basis of construction in progress (limited to 10% of TAV), the book basis of the pro rata share of investment affiliates (limited to 15% of TAV), cash and cash equivalents and company-owned life insurance (limited to 5%) of TAV.

We are making the assumption that the book value of Property, Plant and Equipment of $287M is equal to the book basis of wood products manufacturing facilities and construction in progress:

(Source: Author Estimates, 2020 Q1 10Q, 2019 10K)

Our best estimate based on management's disclosure is that the value of PotlatchDeltic Timberland is approximately $1,705 per acre.

NCREIF Estimate of Timberland Market Value Per Acre

On April 24, 2020 The National Council Of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF) released first quarter 2020 results of the NCREIF Timberland Index. The overall estimate of Timberland market fair value per acre was $1,865 per acre. The NCREIF estimate is in the same ballpark as our implied price per acre of $1705 from Potlatch disclosures. Value per acre in the South was in-line with the overall average, and value in the north was slightly less than $3,000 per acre. Approximately 60% of Potlatch (PCH) Timberland is in the South, and 40% is in the North:

(Source: NCREIF))

The Dividend

At the current price the dividend yield is 5%. The dividend appears to be well covered to us, and is covered by Timberland segment EBITDA. With any positive contribution from Wood Products and/or Real Estate, the dividend should be fine. The company is not a serial issuer of equity and does not need to issue new equity to fund the dividend.

Conclusion

At $1,125 per acre, the market implied price per acre of PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Timberland appears to be materially mis-priced compared to two different sources of value per acre. Using PotlatchDeltic's 10k we extracted the firm's estimate of fair value of its Timberland to be roughly $1,705 per acre, 50% above today's market implied price per acre. The recently published NCREIF Timberland Index estimates fair value of Timberland per acre to be $1,865, again substantially higher than what is implied by Potlatch's stock price, but closer to what we extracted from the 10K. We can't estimate price per acre with precision down to two decimal points, but that is not important. What is important is that there seems to be a significant margin of safety between the private market price per acre and the implied price per acre of PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Timberland, given today's stock price. Of course, the obvious risk to this analysis is that the public market is correct and the private market is wrong.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. This research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. This research is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or consider the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Individuals should consider whether any advice or recommendation in this research is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice. The price and value of investments referred to in this research and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.