Great American Real Estate Bargains of the Century

On March 20 in the fateful year 2020, REIT advocate Nareit published this headline: “REITs Prepared for Coronavirus With Cash and Lines of Credit.”

It entirely acknowledged that “it's a near certainty that many real estate owners, including REITs, will see delinquencies in rents due and declines in other revenue in April.” However:

REITs enter into this period of economic uncertainty with strong operation performance, the lowest leverage ratios in more than 20 years, long debt maturities, and high interest coverage ratios.

“REITs have also prepared themselves for economic uncertainty by building up their stock of cash and cash-like assets, and maintaining substantial unused lines of credit. REITs have over $28 billion in cash and nearly $120 billion in untapped lines of credit.”

Of course, that was when we were only going to be shutting down the national economy for two weeks, not more than a month.

So has the game changed since then? Are REITs no longer a good buy? Have they run out of cash since?

Can they ever truly recover from these unprecedented times?

As I’ve predicted repeatedly in the last several weeks, there will be REITs that won’t make it. But there also are those that are exceptionally unfairly priced right now, and are going to come back higher than ever.

Just you wait and see.

Now’s the Time to Be Proactive

Actually, I take that back. I don’t think waiting and seeing is necessarily the right way to go. I think that buying into REITs right now – while their prices reflect fear instead of facts – is a much better way to handle the situation.

Consider where you are, what you’ve got, where you want to be, and what you can risk first. I’m not calling this a one-size-fits-all article. I never do.

Each person needs to analyze their situation and act accordingly.

That’s what I’ve done and that’s why I’m most certainly taking advantage of the situation forced upon us.

Three days before publishing the previously-mentioned piece, Nareit shared a different article. This one was titled, “What Real Estate Sectors Has the Coronavirus Affected?” I mention the date to give further validity to its positive assessment.

As you’ll see in a sentence, it already knew that certain sectors were hit hard, and going to be hit worse. Yet it still had faith in the structure behind it, only cautioning that, “Different property sectors face different exposures to the crisis, and REIT returns reflect those differences.”

Today, over a month later, that’s still the case. There are segments that are suffering and those that are surging, stocks that are struggling to survive and those that are doing exceptionally well for themselves.

It’s only a matter of sorting through the data and selecting the best of the best – the investments with:

The best management teams

The best numbers

The best prospects (essential)

In which case, when it comes to the most profitable ways to choose stocks, nothing has changed at all.

Going Bargain Hunting

For the time being and probably for a while longer, there are some REIT sectors that are full of problems.

Obviously, brick-and-mortar shopping-centric operations aren’t doing so hot right now. Which is why, by and large, I’m avoiding them (except for one or two).

The same goes for lodging REITs. Everything from tiny retreats to enormous conventions have been shut down over the last several months, costing these businesses millions upon millions of dollars. Therefore, overall, they might not be the best place to be.

With that said, let me quote one last Nareit article before we get into some stocks that should rebound big. This time, the title is “REIT Markets Lower, but Conditions Appear to Be Settling.” And it’s from April 27. So much, much more recent than the last two.

“While REIT share prices drifted lower in the past week, conditions appear to have settled somewhat compared to the large swings seen in the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis, said Nareit Senior Economist Calvin Schnure.

“Speaking April 27 on the Nareit REIT Report podcast, Schnure pointed to single-digit moves in the past two weeks. One possible reason for the more restrained movement is the approach of first-quarter earnings, he noted: “There could be a lot of investors who are in a wait-and-see mode.”

In other words, they’re just waiting to see some good news before they get in.

That means they’re just waiting to send stocks spiking upward, certain REITs included.

Personally, I’d prefer to get in as close to the bottom as possible. Certain iREIT on Alpha portfolios already have made intense short-term gains by putting early-in stamps of approval on worthwhile investments.

And there’s more where that came from. So here are the safest dividends to buy right now at big discounts.

You just wait and see…

Great American Real Estate Bargains of the Century

In our continuous quest for unlocking value, we decided to take the necessary time to screen for the cheapest REITs wile also maintaining high standards of quality. Thus, we looked to our Intelligent REIT Lab to filter for three REITs that we would like to hold for at least five years.

Why five years?

Well, that’s simply because we recognize that the next several months could be somewhat volatile, and generally when we purchase shares in REITs we’re making longer-term plans (for five years plus).

And given where we are in the COVID-19 cycle, we believe that we stand to benefit considerably from the dislocation in the markets that will in turn provide us with enhanced total return prospects in the years ahead.

Our first “Great American” pick is Physicians Realty (DOC), a “pure play” medical office building (or MOB) REIT with a $4.5 billion portfolio of 266 properties, and around 58% of the tenants are considered investment grade. We think the best-in-class investment grade tenancy (of 58%) is important because it tells us that the rent checks are highly durable during this COVID-19 meltdown.

In addition, DOC’s long-term leases provide risk mitigation (WALT is 7.3 years) that produces industry leading stability, exceeding closest peers in occupancy (95.9%) and remaining lease term. That stability is critical during these uncertain times when weaker operators, including private equity hospitals (i.e MPW), are struggling with liquidity demands.

DOC also maintains a strong balance sheet (rated BBB-) with well-staggered debt maturities. As of March 19, 2020, the company’s outstanding balance of its unsecured revolving credit facility was $180 million, with total borrowing capacity of $850 million (excludes accordion). 2020 consensus FFO/sh is $1.07 providing ample cushion vs. the dividend/sh of $.92 (85% payout ratio).

Even though the payout ratio could spike to 100% in Q2-20, we feel confident that the dividend is safe and that DOC can manage rent collections in Q3 and Q4 that will get the payout ratio back to the low 80s by Q1-21.

DOC is now trading at $15.42 per share with a dividend yield of 5.97%. We expect share to return an average of 15% annualized over the next few years as the multiple moves in-line with historic expectations (19.4x).

Source: FAST Graphs

Omega Healthcare (OHI) is another healthcare REIT that promises steady long-term returns. The company has been a core holding for quite some time and we believe that the company is well positioned to navigate these more challenging times.

OHI’s portfolio consists of 964 operating facilities, consisting of skilled nursing (83.8%) and senior housing (16.2%). OHI is the largest skilled nursing REIT with means it can leverage its existing 71 operator relationships to protect against individual operator and geographic risk. In addition, all of the company’s leases are long-term triple net master leases with cross collateralization provisions and strong credit profiles (and security deposits of three to six months).

Although we anticipate some weaker earnings during Q2-20 (due to rent collection), the CARES Act should assist operators to pay rent and stabilize the sector that is at the heart of the COVID-19 crisis. Consensus FFO for 2020 is $3.06/sh which seems manageable given the dividend/sh of $2.68 (87% payout ratio).

We credit the management team for improving its payout ratio (in 2018 and 2019) and strengthening the balance sheet with significant liquidity ~$1.05 billion of availability (at 2/24/2020). OHI has well laddered debt maturities with no material maturities until 2022 (assuming allowable credit facility extensions).

OHI has generated 17 consecutive yearly dividend increases: $0.67 as of Q1-20 ($2.68 annualized) and we maintain a Buy rating at this time. Shares trade at $29.15 with a dividend yield of 9.2%. We believe shares could return 20% annualized over the next two years.

Source: FAST Graphs

W.P. Carey (WPC) is a net lease REIT that recently announced Q1-20 earnings. During the earnings call the company said it had “collected 95% of April rents, which was broad based across property types including retail, the notable exception for fitness, theater and restaurants which represent just 2% of ADR and for which it received only a very minimal amount of April rents.”

Notably, the company said it “received 100% of April rents from auto dealerships, which represent 3.4% of ADR, but recognized stay at home orders have put near-term pressures on those businesses which may continue over the medium-term, particularly in a recessionary environment.”

About two thirds of WPC’s retail property ADR comes either from do-it-yourself retailers or from grocery, convenience and wholesale stores, businesses that it says are “well-positioned to perform in the current environment in over the long run.”

Carey did caution the uncertainty ahead and said that it “expects May rent collections could be somewhat lower overall and particularly lower within retail, reflecting the impacts of regional lockdowns that are likely to have on economic activity and consumer confidence.”

The company said it has “ample liquidity and flexibility for a range of scenarios, ranging from weathering and extended economic downturn to taking advantage of new capital allocation opportunities.”

WPC has been on a “long-term trajectory to reduce secured debt and increase balance sheet flexibility” and is “very comfortable with liquidity” after “having just closed the new credit facility in February"(matures in 2025 and upsized the revolver to $1.8 billion of which nearly $1.6 billion is currently available).

Shares are now trading at $65.78 with a P/FFO of 14.5x (normal is 15.5x) and the dividend yield is now 6.3%. Similar to OHI, WPC also has an enviable record of dividend performance having increased its dividend every year since going public in 1998. We maintain a buy with a projected total return estimate of 15% annualized.

Source: FAST Graphs

In Closing…

Here’s one way that Frank Martin described sleep well at night investing:

“Purchasing a business at a price that provides reasonable assurance of a generous margin for error is an erudite way of saying to ourselves, ‘Buy low, stupid.’”

And yet here’s another way that Charlie Munger describes SWAN investing,

“No matter how wonderful (a business) is, it’s not worth an infinite price. We have to have a price that makes sense and gives a margin of safety considering the normal vicissitudes of life.”

While we have hand picked three REITs that we believe offer promising total return prospects, because they’re trading at an undeniable margin of safety, we must also remind readers that the simplest and cheapest way to obtain a “margin of safety” and “sleep well at night” is to always maintain adequate diversification. At iREIT on Alpha we will provide you with a full range of research to empower members to “sleep well at night.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI, DOC, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.