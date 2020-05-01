Abacus Health Products Inc (ABAHF) CEO Perry Antelman on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Abacus Health Products Inc (OTCQB:ABAHF)

Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call

April 29, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Conforti - Vice President Corporate Development

Perry Antelman - Chief Executive Officer

Hank Hague - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Lee - Eight Capital

Max Jacobs - Edison Group

Scott Fortune - Roth Capital

Presentation

Operator

