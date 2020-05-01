Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/28/20

Includes: EIG, FRG, OCX, PHD, SFNC, TRST, VBIV, WBS
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/28/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonally slow period for the remainder of April, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Webster Financial (WBS);
  • VBI Vaccines (VBIV);
  • TrustCo Bank (TRST);
  • Simmons First Natl (SFNC), and;
  • Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • OncoCyte (OCX);
  • Franchise (FRG), and;
  • Employers (EIG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Cell MedX (OTCQB:CMXC);
  • Wayfair (W);
  • VeriSign (VRSN);
  • Boston Beer (SAM);
  • Plug Power (PLUG);
  • Lululemon Athletica (LULU);
  • Eli Lilly (LLY);
  • Knight Swift Transportation (KNX);
  • CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD);
  • Cohen & Steers (CNS), and;
  • BioMarin Pharm (BMRN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Perceptive Adv

BO

VBI Vaccines

VBIV

JB*

$10,000,000

2

Orbimed Advisors

DIR,BO

ORIC Pharm

ORIC

JB*

$4,500,000

3

Broadwood Part

BO

OncoCyte

OCX

JB*

$2,383,500

4

Vintage Capital Mgt

BO

Franchise

FRG

JB*

$1,500,000

5

McCormick Robert J

CB,PR,CEO

TrustCo Bank

TRST

B

$384,150

6

Makris George Jr

CB,CEO

Simmons First Natl

SFNC

B

$272,620

7

Paquette Michael Scott

VP,CFO

Employers

EIG

B

$219,870

8

Flynn Elizabeth E

DIR

Webster Financial

WBS

B

$210,010

9

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

PHD

B

$188,113

10

Jeffs Richard

BO

Cell MedX

CMXC

JB*

$152,332

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Wilson Dennis J

O

Lululemon Athletica

LULU

S

$19,999,912

2

Koch C James

CB,DIR,BO

Boston Beer

SAM

AS

$9,081,807

3

Fivet Capital Holding Ag

DIR

Plug Power

PLUG

S

$4,128,257

4

Indelicarto Thomas C

VP,GC,SEC

VeriSign

VRSN

S

$3,211,281

5

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$2,071,715

6

Fuchs Henry J

PR

BioMarin Pharm

BMRN

AS

$1,917,618

7

Knight Kevin P

CB,DIR

Knight Swift Transportation

KNX

S

$1,839,485

8

Carpenter Michael J

PR,SO,OO

CrowdStrike

CRWD

S

$1,603,154

9

Fleisher Michael D

CFO

Wayfair

W

AS

$1,415,070

10

Stadler Matthew S

CFO,VP

Cohen & Steers

CNS

S

$1,315,825

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.