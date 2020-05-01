Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/28/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/28/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonally slow period for the remainder of April, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Webster Financial (WBS);

VBI Vaccines (VBIV);

TrustCo Bank (TRST);

Simmons First Natl (SFNC), and;

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

OncoCyte (OCX);

Franchise (FRG), and;

Employers (EIG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Cell MedX (OTCQB:CMXC);

Wayfair (W);

VeriSign (VRSN);

Boston Beer (SAM);

Plug Power (PLUG);

Lululemon Athletica (LULU);

Eli Lilly (LLY);

Knight Swift Transportation (KNX);

CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD);

Cohen & Steers (CNS), and;

BioMarin Pharm (BMRN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

ORIC Pharm (ORIC).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Perceptive Adv BO VBI Vaccines VBIV JB* $10,000,000 2 Orbimed Advisors DIR,BO ORIC Pharm ORIC JB* $4,500,000 3 Broadwood Part BO OncoCyte OCX JB* $2,383,500 4 Vintage Capital Mgt BO Franchise FRG JB* $1,500,000 5 McCormick Robert J CB,PR,CEO TrustCo Bank TRST B $384,150 6 Makris George Jr CB,CEO Simmons First Natl SFNC B $272,620 7 Paquette Michael Scott VP,CFO Employers EIG B $219,870 8 Flynn Elizabeth E DIR Webster Financial WBS B $210,010 9 Saba Capital Mgt BO Pioneer Floating Rate Trust PHD B $188,113 10 Jeffs Richard BO Cell MedX CMXC JB* $152,332

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Wilson Dennis J O Lululemon Athletica LULU S $19,999,912 2 Koch C James CB,DIR,BO Boston Beer SAM AS $9,081,807 3 Fivet Capital Holding Ag DIR Plug Power PLUG S $4,128,257 4 Indelicarto Thomas C VP,GC,SEC VeriSign VRSN S $3,211,281 5 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $2,071,715 6 Fuchs Henry J PR BioMarin Pharm BMRN AS $1,917,618 7 Knight Kevin P CB,DIR Knight Swift Transportation KNX S $1,839,485 8 Carpenter Michael J PR,SO,OO CrowdStrike CRWD S $1,603,154 9 Fleisher Michael D CFO Wayfair W AS $1,415,070 10 Stadler Matthew S CFO,VP Cohen & Steers CNS S $1,315,825

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.