Gilead Sciences: COVID-19 Effective Control Potential

Many facets of humanity are eager for a solution, which is far from being claimed, but even helpful therapy in reducing pandemic threat can be valuable.

Investment Thesis

With much of the US and the developed world's commercial activity critically restrained, any encouraging development such as Gilead Science's (GILD) in-existence trial drug remdesivir has corporate and stock price turnaround potential. Near-term speculative potential is high because of the uncertainty of payoff.

Speculative surrounding

Present media reaction in an environment of little other "news" can ignite FOMO posturing. The pandemic is still cresting for many parts of the US, rather than subsiding as in New York City. Ample commentary exists about "second wave" probabilities if commercial disruption and social distancing are eased too early. Yet, many US states are cringing at economic losses being endured.

Some price rise has already occurred in GILD, as can be seen in Figure 1.

The daily trend in Market-Maker forecasts for the stock.

Figure 1

Source: Author

The vertical lines in Figure 1 are MM daily forecasts of expected prices yet to come, not the history of past prices. The heavy dot accompanying each forecast is the day's market quote when the forecast was made. It splits each range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The trends of both market prices and price-range expectations for GILD have been in a declining trend until the COVID-19 pandemic appeared in early February. Since then, expectations have grown faster than prices, widening the upside prospect. Apparently, institutional investment from MM clients is growing. It, currently, offers a near 20% gain potential against a -10% price drawdown possible exposure.

Because MM forecasts had been in a negative trend, odds of obtaining price gains from prior forecasts like the present one appear disappointing at only 30 out of every 100. Actual forecast payoffs had been -4% in 3 months or -16% CAGR.

Further encouragement from additional, broader remdesivir test results might instead be disappointing, removing present price advance enthusiasm. Or the present stage of developments might easily blossom rapidly.

Conclusion

Because of the conflict between negative prior corporate outlook and current intense news coverage on the pandemic disruptions, uncertainty is high enough to brand the present GILD price outlook a speculation, worth only a limited commitment until more reassuring evidence comes to light.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in the coming weeks and months. Evidence of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.