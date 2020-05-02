Coronavirus Reopening: Long Uber/Short Zoom Pair Trade Opportunity

Long Uber/short Zoom is a way to play the Coronavirus Reopening as these dynamics reverse.

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) is one of the winners of the Coronavirus shutdowns. Zoom is now the platform for work, education and family time. Zoom became a verb ("let's zoom"), joining the pantheon of technology companies that define their market. The last technology company to become a verb was Uber (NYSE:UBER), which has been hard hit by the Coronavirus crisis.

Investment Thesis

Uber and Zoom are leaders in their sectors. Zoom is a play on work from home and Uber is a play on mobility.

The Coronavirus crisis was a huge catalyst for Zoom. It elevated the sentiment on the stock, which drove up valuations. Zoom is positioned for continued growth, but is at peak optimism.

The video communications sector is crowded. Even Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is now a competitor (Messenger Rooms: Here's how to use Facebook's free new video chat app). On many days, I use Zoom, Microsoft Teams (NASDAQ:MSFT) and GoToMeeting. Zoom doesn't have a clear advantage over the other options. The popularity of Zoom is going to attract more attention from competitors.

At the same time, Uber's core business has been hard hit by the Coronavirus. On March 19, 2020, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that ride volume was down by as much as 60%-70% in the hardest-hit cities. However, we are at a turning point and Uber should see business improve as the economy opens up.

It will be a slow recovery. There will still be a lot of concerns about getting in a car with a stranger. Not ideal for social distancing. There is less business and leisure travel, so Uber is losing a lot of rides to/from airports, offices and other destinations. Despite the headwinds, the next two months will be better than the last two months.

Uber Eats, which is a smaller portion of the business, is holding up well (Uber Eats' U.S. Sales Surged 10% Last Week Thanks to Quarantines).

Uber also faces competition, especially from Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). However, Uber is the ride-hailing leader and has dealt with competition from Lyft for many years. The competitive dynamic with Lyft is not going to change because of the Coronavirus.

Long UBER/short Zoom is an opportunity to play the reopening of the economy, without directional exposure to the markets.

Stock Performance

The divergence between Zoom and Uber began around the start of February and reached max levels mid-March. Although Uber rallied off its lows, the spread is still very wide and leaves an opportunity to capture the reversal of fortunes.

Financials

Zoom is in a better financial position. Zoom benefits from its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model, with higher margins and better cash flow. It also has a higher growth rate, even before the Coronavirus.

Valuations

The valuations reflect the difference in financial performance with Zoom trading at 64x EV/Sales vs. 4x for Uber. Obviously, it is hard to know what are Uber's run-rate sales because of the downturn from the Coronavirus. It is fair to assume that Uber's real multiple is higher.

Zoom's sales are benefiting from the Coronavirus. The run-up in the stock drove up the multiple of EV/Revenue (Forward), indicating that a lot of good news is already priced in.

Uber's Liquidity

Uber's key risk is liquidity. Even before the Coronavirus crisis, Uber was losing money. The downturn is making the situation worse.

On March 20, 2020, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company had $10 billion in liquidity and a $2 billion revolver.

On April 28, 2020, there were reports that Uber is planning to cut its workforce to improve liquidity (Uber discussing plans to lay off 20% of workers: Report).

Although Uber has liquidity challenges, investors can take comfort from airlines. Airlines are facing similar challenges, but bond and equity investors have recently supported the airlines. For example: Southwest Air Raises $4 Billion With Stock, Bond Sales.

Conclusion

The country is reopening. The markets have already rebounded from the March lows. We are at peak Zoom and trough Uber. Long Uber/short Zoom is a market neutral way to play the reopening dynamics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.