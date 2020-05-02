Gold, Stocks And Real Estate: A 2020 Forecast With Nick Barisheff

Nick Barisheff runs a precious metals fund in Canada, and has experience as a Real Estate Fund manager.
We discuss where the economy is at using his 40 years of experience as a barometer.
Nick provides a 2020 forecast on real estate, stocks, bonds, and precious metals.
We met with Nick Barisheff, CEO of BMG Group, and fellow Seeking Alpha author, for his thoughts on the economy and the major investment asset classes . Our conversation included the following key topics:
Investment Classes:
- Discuss how GLD fund shares do not provide real claims on gold, and further how the fund uses leased gold whose ultimate owner is not the fund itself.
- Discuss the average investor portfolio in 60/40 stocks and bonds and what risk that brings in a deflationary market.
- Discuss the opportunity that mining stocks and REITs will present after a stock market crash.
- Discuss why he believes we will hit $3000 gold year end.
- Discuss his 20 year relationship with Scotia and their surprise closing of gold trading desk this week, and how that will affect gold trading.
Economy:
- Nick provides his feedback on how jobs will extend losses to many areas within the economy.
- He shares why he believes commercial rental property will end up in a bloodbath.
- We are in a triple bubble of real estate, equity, and bonds which is the first time this has occurred in his 40+ years in the market.
- Nick believes that the next leg down in this market will be bigger than 1929.
- Nick sees a pending derivative led insolvency at Deutsche Bank and HSBC. These banks cannot be bailed out due to out-sized derivative exposure.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.