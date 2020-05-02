Alacer Gold: A Look At The Q1 Results

It's been a weak start to the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) as we've seen FY-2020 guidance withdrawn for most companies, and more than half of companies reporting slight compression in after-tax margins. Fortunately, for Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF) investors, the company is one of the few gold producers to maintain its cost guidance, with an exceptional Q1 report that's tracking ahead of the FY-2020 outlook. The combination of a strong gold (GLD) price and continued operational excellence has allowed the company to move within a stone's throw of a net cash position with the company paying down its debt at break-neck speed over the past five quarters. Based on the company's improved balance sheet and industry-leading costs, I continue to see Alacer Gold as one of the most attractive Tier-3 jurisdiction producers. However, after a parabolic rise off of the mid-March lows, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock here above C$7.55.

Alacer Gold is one of the first few companies to report its Q1 earnings results, and the company has likely surprised investors and the market by maintaining its FY-2020 guidance, and posting an exceptional quarter, with 88,000 ounces of gold production. All-in sustaining costs for the quarter came in at $700/oz on a consolidated basis, and this puts the company well on track to meet its FY-2019 cost guidance of $760/oz. While the cost guidance implies a 6% jump in costs year-over-year from the $713/oz in FY-2019, it's worth noting that guidance, if met, implies costs that are still more than 20% below the industry average of $980/oz. Let's take a closer look at the company's operations below:

As we can see from the table above, Alacer Gold saw gold production of 63,000 ounces from its Sulfide Plant, as well as 25,000 ounces of gold production from its Oxide Plant, making up for a total of 88,000 ounces of gold produced in Q1. All-in sustaining costs at the Sulfide Plant came in at $640/oz, with the Oxide Plant tracking slightly higher at $750/oz, giving the company consolidated costs for the quarter of $700/oz. Based on 88,000 ounces in Q1, and production guidance of 335,000 ounces for FY-2020, the company is tracking well ahead of its production guidance, despite a brief shutdown and internal inspection in March. Therefore, similar to last year, where the company under-promised and massively over-delivered on production guidance, I would not be surprised to see a repeat this year.

Based on minimal interruption in operations and incredible costs that remain well below the industry average, it isn't surprising that Alacer Gold's debt repayment has continued at break-neck speed. As we can see below, Alacer has managed to reduce its net debt by an incredible US$222 million in the past five quarters alone, a rapid pace for a gold producer of Alacer's size with only 400,000 ounces of gold production per year. The company's ability to pay down debt so swiftly has been due to industry-leading margins at Copler, at over $600/oz, as well as a much higher gold price providing a further tailwind to margins. As we saw in Wednesday's report, the company realized an average gold selling price of $1,588/oz in Q1, up almost 22% year-over-year.

Based on the speed at which debt is being paid down, it is very likely that Alacer Gold will end Q2 at a net cash position, and will most likely end FY-2020 with a net cash position of close to US$70 million or higher. This significantly improved balance sheet should lead to a minor re-rating for the company, and it will allow the company to deliver on its long-term plan to consistently produce between 300,000 to 400,000 ounces per year over the next decade. I would prefer to see the company ramp up exploration even further at satellite targets before considering a dividend payment as there remains lots of fertile ground among the company's project portfolio that's yet to be explored. The other benefit, of course, of the significant debt repayment, is that Copler will benefit from lower interest expense going forward, given that its debt is now down to just US$266 million, from nearly US$400 million just over a year ago.

While early-stage, an example of this is the company's 50% owned Copper Hill prospect in northeast Turkey, which delivered 51 meters of 0.98% copper in drill-hole EKD-04 from near-surface, as well as 40.8 meters of 2.66% copper in drill-hole EKD-02. It must be noted that this is a very early-stage joint-venture project with Lidya Mining. Still, projects like these have the potential long-term to bolster Copler's production profile if found to be economical, and at a reasonably low capital intensity given the joint-venture with Lidya Mining.

In summary, Alacer Gold has several levers to pull in terms of growth, ranging from development plans for the Ardich deposit to building in additional capacity to marginally increase production growth at the Copler Mine. Fortunately, the company is in one of the best financial positions it's been in with barely any net debt and operating cash flow of US$63 million Q1 alone, allowing the company to execute any growth plans that it defines which are accretive to the business. We are likely to learn more about some of these development plans potentially later this year, with a Copler District Technical Report due to be released before year-end.

In a quarter where we've seen a significant bifurcation between the operational winners and losers due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, Alacer Gold stands tall above its peers as one of the only companies not to withdraw guidance. While the slashed guidance is not at the fault of the majority of Alacer's peers in the sector, this is still a significant tailwind for Alacer as the company has less uncertainty around its operations and guidance than peers. Based on the company's industry-leading costs, and significantly improved balance sheet, I continue to see Alacer as one of the most attractive Tier-3 jurisdiction producers. Having said that, after a 120% rally in barely a month for the stock, I do not believe chasing the stock above C$7.55 is wise. Instead, if I wanted to start a position, I would be waiting for sharp pullbacks to allow the stock's overbought condition to resolve first.

