The Lawsuit Against Sycamore Might Be The Only Thing L Brands Will Get Right For A While

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) was hanging by a thread when I first wrote about the company in late-January. The only way for the company to get out of the waters, back then, was to sell the struggling Victoria's Secret (VS) segment. A few weeks after I published my article on L Brands, the company secured a deal with Sycamore Partners to sell a 55% stake of Victoria's Secret for $525 million. This sent the shares higher, rightly so, considering the obstacle VS segment has turned out to be for the company to grow its earnings. Things, however, have suddenly become more complicated along with Sycamore's announcement on April 22 regarding the termination of Victoria's Secret transaction. Shares retrieved further as this was a punch in the gut for L Brands that was already suffering from the closing of its stores across the globe to help fight the spreading coronavirus. The company, on April 24, confirmed taking legal actions against Sycamore for violating the deal terms. The only thing that many investors are sure of is the escalation of this legal battle in the coming months. There's a lot at stake. After carefully evaluating the situation, I believe investors should still avoid L Brands.

The court case; arguments for and against L Brands

The story has two sides. On one side, Sycamore Partners is claiming that L Brands did not honor the deal terms by furloughing employees and halting rent payments to landlords. On the other side, there is L Brands arguing the closing of its stores, the non-payment of rents due, and the furloughing of employees are consistent with the measures taken by all retail stores alike in these trying times. What's more, L Brands is making the case that Sycamore's other holdings companies, including The Limited, have taken the exact same steps to remain solvent amid the global lockdown.

L Brands dropped a bombshell as well.

The contract terms of the L Brands-Sycamore deal include protection for the former against a pandemic! This should be the first instance the word "pandemic" was used in a M&A contract, but considering the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in Italy, China, and some parts of Europe in February, this doesn't come as a surprise.

Sycamore will most likely find it difficult to prove that L Brands has violated the deal terms as the negative impact resulting from a pandemic will not be classified as a "material adverse effect" that allows Sycamore to walk away from the transaction.

As things stand out, the deal will most likely go through. I'm not a legal expert by any stretch of the imagination, but it's easy to see why Sycamore faces unfavorable odds in this legal battle. If you want the opinion of a legal and corporate transactions expert, you need not look beyond what Charles Elson, director of the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware, had to say about the upcoming legal battle.

In a pandemic, you respond to a pandemic. Unless there was fraud or misconduct by L Brands management, it's going to be very hard for them (Sycamore) to get out of the deal.

If the deal goes through, will L Brands recover?

That's the question many investors want an answer for. The key to answering this question is to differentiate between recovery and survival. I'll get back to this at the end of this segment.

L Brands needs Victoria's Secret out of the way to focus on Bath & Body Works, which has a much better profitability profile. Even if the deal is to go under the agreed-upon terms, L Brands would still be owning 45% of Victoria's Secret segment. Investors should not take this lightly. The relationship between L Brands and Sycamore is starting from the wrong foot. If the deal goes through, Sycamore would not be happily collaborating with L Brands by leaving everything aside. If the deal goes through as a result of a court ruling, investors should expect corporate battles between the two partners for years to come. This is not good news for L Brands.

Second, think about why L Brands wanted the VS segment out of its sight to start with. The company wanted the $525 million so badly to get the house in order. Now, the company is forced to spend a massive amount of litigation costs just to get the deal through. Even after incurring these costs, it's not 100% sure whether the court will rule in favor of L Brands. If you ask company executives, I'm sure they will confirm that this is an abyss they never wanted to fall into. The company has about $6.5 billion of long-term debt, and EBITDA has been declining consistently over the last five years. This is not exciting news for a company that will be in an uphill battle to grow its earnings in the coming years.

Third, even if we forget everything surrounding the Sycamore deal for a moment, it's fairly obvious that L Brands, along with other retailers, will find it difficult to get back to its normal state for many months to come. Think about Wuhan, the original epicenter. A month has passed by since mobility restrictions were lifted off. But residents are still reluctant to come out of their homes unless otherwise it's absolutely necessary. I doubt whether shopping for lingerie would be a good enough reason for people to risk being exposed to a second wave of the virus. L Brands was already struggling to stay on its feet, and the coronavirus outbreak has landed a punch in the gut. Regardless of whether the deal goes through, L Brands will find itself in a precarious situation once business activities return to normalcy.

Based on these three developments, it's safe to conclude that recovery is nowhere near L Brands' sights. In the best-case scenario, the Sycamore deal will go through and L Brands will survive. The question I have for investors is, would you rather invest in a company that can survive if everything goes according to the plan or a company that will grow in leaps and bounces if everything goes according to the plan? The battle for L Brands will stretch beyond the court, even if it comes out victorious inside the court.

A smaller and better Victoria's Secret segment is the only silver lining

L Brands might use this opportunity to permanently scale down its business operations related to the VS segment. The once-booming Victoria's Secret products are now out of sync with shoppers because of the massive failure of its marketing campaigns. Customers have gone for more inclusive brands that accepted beauty can come in all sizes and shapes. If L Brands, together with Sycamore (depending on whether the transaction will go through), decides to reduce the store count of the VS segment and focus on building its brand image, recovery would be possible in the long term. That is the only silver lining amid all the dark clouds for L Brands.

Takeaway: the risk-reward profile is not favorable

It's easy to lose perspective when the shares of a company loved by an investor decrease to never-before-seen levels. With so many things going around L Brands, it's easy to lose sight of what really matters. Yes, L Brands might come out victorious in its lawsuit against Sycamore Partners. But assuming that things would be a smooth run for the company thereafter could prove to be a grave mistake. The company could face liquidity problems, and the brand value might continue to decline the same way it did over the last five years. Simply put, the things that could go wrong for the company are greater than the things that the company might get right, such as the lawsuit against Sycamore.

