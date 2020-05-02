Real Estate Weekly Outlook

Despite another week of downright ugly economic data, U.S. equity markets delivered their best month since 1987 amid rising optimism of an impending economic reopening. Progress on coronavirus treatment options - underscored by the FDA approval of Gilead Sciences' (GILD) Remdesivir - is expected to enable a faster reopening of the U.S. economy, one that could not come soon enough as a staggering 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment over the last six weeks. With healthcare REITs reporting that hospital beds have sat largely empty across much of the country while the forecasted COVID surge "didn't materialize in a big way," a swelling faction of frustrated and recently unemployed Americans are eager to see economic shutdowns lifted.

(Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

Following a decline of 1.3% last week, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) ended the week lower by 0.1%, but Mid-Cap (MDY) and Small-Cap (SLY) stocks bucked the prevailing trends of 2020 by delivering strong gains of 2.6% and 3.5%, respectively. Real estate equities were among the strongest performers this week as real estate earnings season hits high gear. The broad-based commercial Equity REIT ETFs (VNQ) (SCHH) gained 1.9% on the week led by the beaten-down retail, student housing, and hotel REIT sectors. Mortgage REITs (REM), meanwhile, gained more than 6% as earnings results showed that conditions have broadly stabilized in the mortgage markets in recent weeks. Dividend cuts continue to mount, however, as 28 out of 165 Equity REITs have cut dividends since the start of the pandemic.

Bouncing back from the worst month for most major stock indexes in many decades, the S&P 500 gained nearly 13% in April while REITs gained nearly 10%. Homebuilders and the broader Hoya Capital Housing Index led the gains this week as few sectors stand to benefit more from a sooner-than-expected return to "normalcy" than the housing industry, which was firing on all cylinders in early 2020 before the onset of the pandemic. Crude Oil (USO) prices stabilized following last week's violent crash, helping to lead the Energy (XLE) to the best performance among GICS equity sectors this week. Conditions in the bond markets have continued to stabilize, helped this week by comments from Federal Reserve Chair Powell, who pledged that the Fed will use its "full range of tools" to support the U.S. economy.

This week saw another historic Initial Jobless Claims report that showed that 3.84 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the six-week total to 30.31 million, a surge in joblessness comparable only to the Great Depression. Despite the shutdowns not taking effect until the last two to three weeks of the quarter, Real GDP declined by -4.8% in the first quarter according to initial estimates which is the largest contraction since the Financial Crisis and is the first negative GDP reading since Q1 2014. The second quarter will almost surely be far worse with CBO currently expecting a decline of roughly 40% before rebounding strongly in the second half of 2019 to finish the year with a full-year decline of roughly 6% which would still be the worst annual GDP decline since 1946. A sooner-than-expected economic reopening, however, could vastly improve the economic forecast and unemployment outlook for the rest of 2020.

Real Estate Earnings Hit High Gear

This week, we heard earnings results from roughly a quarter of the REIT sector and results from this week were in line or slightly better than estimates. Earnings season kicks into high gear next week with roughly 50% of the REIT sector reporting first-quarter results. Last week, we published our Real Estate Earnings Preview where we noted the trends that we're watching in each of the 18 equity REIT sectors. Below we compiled the notable earnings that we're watching across the residential and commercial real estate sectors and discuss earnings results and commentary from this week.

Data Center: Results have been solid thus far for the best-performing REIT sector of 2020, particularly in closely-watched incremental annualized leasing revenue metrics. CyrusOne (CONE) finished lower by 4.2% on the week despite reporting $60 million incremental revenue in Q1 which was the best quarter since 2Q18 and was up from $13 million in Q4 and $27 million in the first quarter of last year. CoreSite Realty (COR) finished flat after reporting leasing activity of $12 million compared to $7 million in Q4 and $16 million in the Q1 of last year. QTS Realty (QTS) finished lower by 1.4% after reporting activity of $21.8 million in Q1 which was roughly in line with expectations. Together, these three averaged roughly 70% growth in leasing volumes from Q1 2020. If results from Digital Realty's (NYSE:DLR.PK) leasing come in on par with estimates, it would be the second-best quarter ever for net leasing activity. Equinix (EQIX) also reports results next week.

Cell Tower: As with their high-flying technology REIT peers, results were quite solid this week beneath the sector's relative underperformance. American Tower (NYSE:AMT) finished lower by 4.3% after reporting solid 5.6% year-over-year growth in "same-store" U.S. organic billings and 10.5% total tenant billing growth, which was roughly in line with estimates. AMT does not anticipate significant impacts to 2020 results from the COVID-19 pandemic, but it did lower its full-year guidance on unfavorable impacts of foreign currency exchange rates while keeping its "normalized" guidance steady. Crown Castle (CCI) finished lower by 3.2% after reporting similarly solid results and reaffirming 2020 guidance. The third and final cell tower REIT, SBA Communications (SBAC), is slated to report results next Tuesday.

Homebuilders: Homebuilders surged more than 13% this week, leading the Hoya Capital Housing Index to another week of strong gains. The nation's largest homebuilder, D.R. Horton (DHI), jumped 13.7% after reporting strong Q1 results with net orders rising 20% year-over-year while also noting that weekly net sales order volumes in the most recent two weeks have increased versus the preceding four weeks, consistent with reports of a pick-up in new home sales in recent weeks amid a potential post-coronavirus suburban revival. Redfin (RDFN) released data showing that homebuying has clearly rebounded from the lows of March, commenting that affordable homes are selling "like hotcakes" and noting that it is seeing record-low levels of housing inventory which has kept upward pressure on home prices. Meanwhile, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported this morning that the Purchase Index, a leading indicator of future home sales, jumped 12% last week.

Healthcare: Universal Health Realty (UHT) jumped 9.9% on the week after reporting solid results, but noting that "patient volumes at our three acute care hospitals... were significantly reduced during the second half of March and have continued into April," a sharp contrast to the prevailing media narrative that hospitals are full and overcrowded with COVID patients. Hospital operator Medical Properties (MPW) similarly commented, "We've had a lot of hospital capacity that's been sitting around waiting for the COVID-19 patients that just didn't materialize in a very big way." We also heard from lab-space healthcare REIT Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) which finished higher by 1% after reported solid results, noting that it collected 98.4% of April 2020 rents and tenant recoveries. ARE marginally reduced its FFO and same-store NOI guidance. Below we note how the effects of the pandemic will be felt in different intensities within each healthcare real estate sub-sector.

Malls: While we haven't yet heard from any of the mall REITs, Simon Properties (SPG) surged more than 23% after reports that the mall REIT stalwart plans to open roughly 50 of its malls this weekend. Malls will provide free CDC-approved masks and free temperature testing, as well as limiting foot traffic to one person per 50 square feet of space. While it will ultimately be up to each retailer to decide whether or not to re-open, the move does have important implications for May rent collection in the re-opened malls, removing some ambiguity related to the tenant's responsibility to pay. Fellow mall REIT Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO.PK) surged 12% after it filed its preliminary proxy related to its pending acquisition by Simon, indicating that the deal is likely to proceed at the initial terms - $52.50 cash per share. Mall REITs, however, are expected to report a collection of just a quarter of April rents according to the results of a survey of 44 REITs published by NAREIT.

Shopping Center: Progress on economic re-opening plans also sent shopping center REITs surging despite a mixed start to earnings season. Retail Value (RVI) finished higher by 26.0% on the week despite reporting that it has collected just 44% of continental U.S. rents and 36% of rents from its Puerto Rico portfolio as less than half of its tenants are currently open and operating. Urban Edge (UE) finished higher by 16.4% after announcing that it has collected 56% of April 2020 rents. Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) added its name to the growing list of REITs to cut or suspend their dividend, however. We've now tracked 28 equity REITs in our universe of 165 names to announce a cut or suspension of their dividends in addition to the roughly half of mortgage REITs (20 out of 41) that have announced dividend cuts thus far.

Net Lease: Results so far from net lease REITs have been decent, suggesting that rent collection may come in ahead of the initial survey estimates. W.P. Carey (WPC) finished higher by 6.4% after announcing that it collected 95% of April rent but withdrew 2020 AFFO guidance, noting that its exposure to retail is relatively low at 17% and just 2% exposure to fitness, movie theaters, and restaurants, a far lower exposure than most of the other freestanding retail-focused net-lease REITs. Last week, Agree Realty (ADC) noted that it received April rent payments from more than 87% of its portfolio while Spirit Realty (SRC) expects to collect 69% of April rent. Next week, we'll hear from most of the net lease sector including Realty Income (O) and National Retail (NNN) on Monday and Store Capital (STOR) on Tuesday.

Commercial mREITs: Commercial mREITs gained 11.6% after three mREITs reported results. Commercial mREITs Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) and KKR Real Estate (KREF) kicked off mREIT earnings season with strong reports, finishing the week higher by 11.6% and 10.2%, respectively. BXMT reported that its estimated Book Value as of 3/31 declined only 3% since the start of the year while KREF reported a 5% decline. iStar (STAR) surged 25.1% after reporting that its book value also had declined just 3% during the quarter. All told, these were amazingly minimal declines considering each stock was down more than 50% YTD at its lows in early April. Commercial mREITs remain lower by 42.7% on the year, however.

Residential mREITs: Residential mREITs finished the week higher by 4.5% after five mREITs reported results. AGNC Investment (AGNC) finished higher by 1.2% after affirming that its Book Value as of 3/31 had declined by roughly 23% - consistent with the prior interim update earlier in the month - but estimated that its BV had increased by roughly 8% in April. Annaly Capital (NLY) gained 3.5% after affirming that its estimated Book Value as of 3/31 had declined by roughly 22% since the start of the year, in line with interim updates earlier in the month, but announced that its BV since the end of the quarter is up roughly 7%. Capstead Mortgage (CMO) finished higher by 3.4% despite reporting that its book value had declined 30% since the start of the year, far worse than their interim update. Orchid Island (ORC) gained after reporting that its BV had declined 26% as of 3/31, in line with previous interim updates - but its BV has recovered by 11% in April. Armour Residential (ARR) dipped nearly 9% after reporting that its BV declined by 47% during the quarter and was lower by another 1% since the end of the quarter, the lone mREIT so far to report a decline in Book Value since the end of the quarter.

Casino/Gaming: VICI Properties (VICI) finished higher by more than 6% after announcing that all of its tenants fulfilled their rent obligations in April. Fellow casino REIT Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI), meanwhile, gained more than 5% after announcing that it collected all rent for the month of April from all of its tenants besides Casino Queen with whom it is currently negotiating a deferred rent agreement. GLPI, however, lowered its quarterly dividend from $0.70 to $0.60 consisting of a combination of cash and shares of the company's common stock. National hotel occupancy is expected to pull back between 30% and 50% in 2020 depending on the length of the shutdowns, and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) is expected to plunge 50% or more. 12 of the 28 equity REITs to have cut or suspended dividends so far have been in the lodging or casino/gaming sectors. Balance sheets and liquidity will be the focus of what will surely be a dire earnings season.

Prison: GEO Group (GEO) finished higher by 0.4% after lowering full-year guidance on lower revenue for its ICE Processing Centers and U.S. Marshals Service facilities and our GEO Reentry Services business. Its ICE Centers and Marshals Service facilities are seeing lower overall occupancy as a result of declines in border apprehensions and a decrease in court and sentencing activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, COVID-19 guidance recommends a reduction to 75% of capacity at ICE Processing Centers to promote social distancing practices. Fellow prison REIT CoreCivic (CXW) finished higher by 9.0% and reports results next week. As discussed in our Prison REIT Report, federal contracts account for roughly half of private prison industry revenue with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as the heaviest users of private facilities.

Industrial & Office: Rent collection has largely been a non-issue for office and industrial REITs thus far this earnings season. STAG Industrial (STAG) finished roughly flat after announcing that it collected 90% of April rent. Eastgroup Properties (EGP) finished lower by 2.3% after announcing that it collected 94% of rents and revised same-store guidance lower by 2% at the midpoint and lowered FFO per share guidance by 2.5% at the midpoint. Duke Realty (DRE) finished lower by 2.9% after noting that it has collected over 96% of April rents, but slightly reduced full-year Core FFO per share guidance to $1.46 from $1.51. Columbia Properties (CXP) jumped 10.8% on the week after announcing that it collected 95% of April rents. Boston Properties (BXP) finished higher by 2.8% after reporting collection of 90% of its total rents. Sunbelt-focused office REIT Highwoods Properties (HIW) gained 4.4% after reporting collection 96% April rents. Corporate Office (OFC) finished lower by 3.8% despite collecting more than 97% of April rent. Below, we noted the risk factors facing each of the 18 REIT property sectors.

Self-Storage: The fifth-best performing REIT sector this year, self-storage earnings season kicked off with Public Storage (PSA), which finished lower by 1.5% on the week after reporting that it "observed no material degradation in rent collections" and noted that self-storage facilities qualify as "essential" businesses under all applicable business closure orders. It noted that move-in volumes have declined significantly since late March, partly offset by lower move-out volumes and also has also temporarily curtailed rent increases on existing tenants. Next week, we'll hear from Extra Space (EXR) on Wednesday and Life Storage (LSI) and CubeSmart (CUBE) on Thursday.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Positive Signs For U.S. Housing Markets

Residential Fixed Investment (RFI) was one of the lone bright spots in the GDP report this week released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Growth in residential fixed investment had been a drag on GDP growth for six consecutive quarters through Q2 2019, but has now recorded positive contributions to growth for three straight quarters, consistent with the clear reacceleration in nearly all segments of the U.S. housing industry in the back-half of 2019 and into early 2020. Residential Fixed Investment surged at a 21.0% annualized rate in the first quarter, contributing 0.7% to GDP growth which was the strongest quarter in nearly two decades. Nonresidential fixed investment in structures, however, pulled back at a nearly 10% annualized rate in Q1, subtracting 0.3% from GDP growth, consistent with a moderation in supply growth in most commercial real estate sectors.

The US Census Bureau also released its quarterly Housing Vacancies and Homeownership data this week. Headlining that report was data that showed that the homeownership rate jumped to the highest level since 2013 at 65.3% as household formations remain strong. Consistent with the demographic trends we've discussed, we forecast a steady uptick in the homeownership rate over the next decade as millennials - the largest generation in American history - begin to enter "ownership age." Recent gains in the homeownership rate over the last three years have been due primarily to a recovery in the younger age cohorts tracked by the Census Bureau. The 35- to 45-year-old cohort saw homeownership rates climb more than one percentage point to 61.5%, the highest in more than seven years.

Gains in the homeownership rate, however, did not come at the expense of the rental markets. Housing markets remain historically tight as the vacancy rate for both rental and owner-occupied units remains at or near 40-year lows. The homeowner vacancy rate ticked lower to 1.1% which was the lowest level since 1978. The rental vacancy ticked slightly higher to 6.6% after dipping to the lowest level since 1985 in the prior quarter. If trends from the Financial Crisis hold, a coronavirus recession would support rental household formations, though the coronavirus pandemic may see different trends if a meaningful percentage of urban residents - especially around NYC - do indeed decide move to the suburbs. In the aftermath of the Financial Crisis, rental household formations climbed to multi-decade highs while owner household formations were negative in every year between 2007 and 2013.

Instead, gains in the homeownership rate came as a result of gains in total household formations. Total household formations rose by 1.3% in 2019 after recording 1.7% growth in 2018, which represented the strongest year for formations since 1985. There are roughly 20 million more U.S. households at the end of 2019 as there were at the start of 2000. Given the abnormally large five-year cohort of 25-29 year-olds, we believe that the household formation rate will see continued gradual increases over the next five years as this "mini-generation" enters prime first-time homebuying age, but will likely see a slowdown over the next several quarters related to the coronavirus-induced recession before rebounding strongly in 2021 and 2022, which we expect to provide a very positive fundamental backdrop for housing-related industries.

2020 Performance Check-Up

REITs are now lower by roughly 23.3% this year compared with the 12.1% decline on the S&P 500 and 16.8% decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Consistent with the trends displayed within the REIT sector, mid-cap and small-cap stocks have significantly lagged their larger-cap peers as the S&P Mid-Cap 400 (MDY) and S&P Small-Cap 600 (SLY) are lower by 22.9% and 27.5%, respectively. The top-performing REIT sectors of 2019 have continued their strong relative performance through the early stages of 2020 as data centers and cell tower REITs remain the lone real estate sectors in positive territory for the year, while industrial and residential REITs have also delivered notable outperformance. At 0.64%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield has retreated by 128 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 260 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

Employment data highlights next week's busy economic calendar, headlined by ADP data on Wednesday, Initial Jobless Claims on Thursday, and the BLS nonfarm payrolls report on Friday. Economists are looking for a record-shattering 21 million job losses in April and for the unemployment rate to surge to 16% which would be the highest since the Great Depression when the unemployment rate peaked at 24.9% in 1933. For context, during the Financial Crisis, the unemployment rate peaked at 10.0% in October 2009. Initial Jobless Claims data on Thursday is likely to show another 2-4 million job losses, pushing the seven-week total well above 30 million.

For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Healthcare, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, Prisons, and Real Estate Crowdfunding.

