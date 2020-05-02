Envision Solar: A Speculative Micro-Cap For Perilous Times

With a new sales VP, upgraded EV ARC, and new emergency capabilities, Envision Solar has high hopes for 2020. The year could be pivotal for this small but ambitious company.

In 2019, the company had some notable advances. Yet financial results disappointed as units sold and sales both fell.

Envision Solar's products do exactly that. The company's products, however, are not cheap, perhaps explaining why sales and stock performance have been only mediocre.

It's a simple, audacious concept: Run your vehicles solely on the sun's reliable and free energy - an appealing thought in today's uncertain times.

Wildfires, highly volatile gas prices, and COVID-19 uncertainties have everyone on edge. Envision Solar (NASDAQ:EVSI), a $38 million micro-cap based in San Diego, stresses the ubiquity and reliability of its portable, solar-powered electric vehicles (EV) chargers; units that can power EVs where there is no grid or when it's down for whatever the reason.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is leading the automotive world into EVs, vehicles which can run on solar generated electricity - something no ICE can ever hope to do. Since the sun shines almost everywhere, EVs can theoretically be powered up by sunshine almost everywhere. This is the arena in which Envision Solar has positioned itself.

Is fueling vehicles on sunshine a pipe dream? Well, a few years ago it might have been. That's no longer true. Solar, battery, and EV technologies are all quickly evolving and what seemed impossible just a short time ago is now very doable and in many places already demonstrates big savings.

A Unique Product, Steady Sales... and Stagnant Stock Price

As noted above, Envision Solar's main product, the EV ARC™ (Electric Vehicle Autonomous Renewable Charger), charges electric vehicles using only sunshine as a source of energy. All energy is generated from solar panels atop the unit so no grid or generator is needed. That means an EV ARC charging unit can go practically anywhere there is a road and open sky.

The EV ARC is patented, transportable, easily set up, and complete. The company says no permits, construction, electrical work, or utility connections are needed. Entire units are shipped to customers by truck. Once in place, the energy (solar) is free and maintenance is minimal. Customers can monitor and control the unit with a mobile app.

Source: Envision Solar

Each EV ARC unit has a 9 or 12 panel configuration which provides up to 2.5 or 3.3 kW of power on sunny days. A sun tracking system boosts the solar energy captured by up to 25%. A unit fits into a parking lot space and can be moved as needed. Several units can be placed next to each other. Each unit can be configured as to numbers of chargers desired by the customer. Options include DC fast charging, CCTV cameras, wireless access points, call stations, power receptacles, and emergency power access.

Batteries on the EV ARC store up to 21.6 kWh. (For comparison, a Tesla Powerwall stores 13.5 kWh). Thanks to the batteries, EVs can charge 24/7. One unit can deliver up to 225 miles range a day. The units, costing approximately $65,000 each, are roughly 2-3 times more costly than an equivalent grounded system. Unit prices vary considerably, depending on configuration and location shipped to.

Currently some 82 municipalities in 16 states and 3 countries have taken delivery of EV ARCs. Employers are also buying the EV ARC so employees can charge their EVs while at work. Many of the company's employees are combat veterans and disabled workers.

Source: Envision Solar

The company also sells the Solar Tree®, a larger 70 panel version of the EV ARC. Components are shipped as a kit and assembled on site. Like the EV ARC, the Solar Tree® can track the sun and has a DC fast-charging option. Being larger, the Solar Tree can charge light to heavy duty EV trucks and buses in addition to autos. I could not find sales figures on the Solar Tree but assume numbers are relatively small as it's little mentioned in the company's press releases. The company claims the Solar Tree can also be used to power a building.

Since 2014 the company's stock price, other than a spike in early 2018, has mostly stagnated. Below is the five-year chart.

Data by YCharts

The price pattern appears to reflect a company which has a reliable but small niche market.

2019 Accomplishments But Disappointing Financials

In its March 30, 2020, press release Envision Solar discussed highlights and financial results for 2019.

Highlights

In April, the company was closing on an upsized $12.0 million public offering. The funds were used, in part, to pay off all the company's outstanding debt. Additionally, the EV ARC product was upgraded. The upgraded option boasts a more aesthetically pleasing S-curved column and has the electrical and battery components elevated to just below the panels. This allows for increased parking below and security - the unit is now flood-proof up to 9.5 feet.

Financials

Revenue declined 17% in 2019, falling to $5,111,545 from 2018's $6,162,402. This reflected a reduced number of ARC units delivered, 65 in 2019 vs. 90 in 2018. Much of the fall-off was due to less revenue from the large New York City contract. Net losses were $3,933,922 in 2019, up from 2018's $3,598,780.

On December 31, 2019, the Envision Solar had a cash balance of $3.85 million with an Operating Cash Flow (TTM) of -$4.83 million. Unless the company grows revenues and/or raises money via debt or share issuance, the cash should last roughly nine months.

On the plus side, the company trimmed gross losses 20%, $153,774 in 2019 vs. 2018's $192,100, due to cost improvements and increased labor efficiencies. Also, as noted earlier, all outstanding debt was paid off from the April 2019 public offering.

Risks and Challenges

Risks include the possibility that sales will continue to fall in 2020, endangering the company's cash balance.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected markets across the board. Envision Solar is countering this by stressing the usefulness of its products in emergency situations. Municipalities, however, the company's major customers, may see strained finances due to falling tax revenue and scale back purchases of the company's products.

At this point there appears to be little competition for the EV ARC units, but if they prove profitable, a larger company, domestically or overseas, could start building similar products.

A Pivotal Year Ahead

This year will likely be a pivotal for Envision Solar. The company entered the year with a new professional sales staff and now has the newly upgraded EV ARC 2020 with DC fast-charging and multiple EV port options.

When the COVID-19 crisis became worrisome in March, the company began emphasizing the ARC unit's emergency capabilities, some of which already had proved useful in the California wildfires last summer. The company claims that its EV ARC units work well in disaster situations as they are grid-independent and can be positioned almost anywhere - even in dangerous places. Whether these initiatives succeed in countering the negative effects of COVID-19 remains to be seen.

Management, led by CEO Mr. Desmond Wheatley, appears to be playing it conservatively by keeping the company debt free.

There are some signs 2020 will be good to the company. In late February, Electrify America made a $2 million investment in Envision Solar to place 30 EV ARC units with the goal of increasing rural California's access to sustainable EV charging and then, in late March, the company delivered multiple units across three states in one week.

The potential in the growing clean energy sector is there and this may be the year the company shines (pun intended). If so, the stock price could easily double or more. If not, the company will likely keep muddling along as it has in the past.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVSI, TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Envision solar is a speculative micro-cap and investors are advised to do due diligence before investing. I would keep positions small and watch them carefully.