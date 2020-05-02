Umpqua Holdings Likely To Return To Positive Earnings After First-Quarter Hit

Provision expense will likely remain high in the second quarter because the macroeconomic outlook has worsened since March. UMPQ has only limited exposure to high-impact industries.

After a loss in the first quarter, the bottom line is likely to return to being in the black for the remaining three quarters of the year.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) posted a loss of $0.13 per share in the first quarter due to a surge in provision expense. I'm expecting UMPQ's earnings to return to being in the black in the year ahead, but remain below the 2019 level. Provision expense is likely to remain high in the second quarter as the macroeconomic outlook has worsened since the first quarter. Moreover, the net interest margin will likely contract further in the second quarter due to the federal funds rate cuts in March. On the other hand, the management's expense control efforts are likely to support earnings this year. Based on these factors, I'm expecting UMPQ's earnings per share to decrease by 51% year-over-year to $0.79 in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Nevertheless, I'm adopting a neutral rating on UMPQ due to the riskiness of the stock. The future impact of COVID-19 on provision expense is highly uncertain, which increases the risk to earnings. Additionally, the upcoming goodwill impairment can hurt earnings and total equity book value, which increases the risk level.

Worsened Economic Outlook to Drive Provision Expense This Quarter

UMPQ's provision expense surged to $118 million in the first quarter from $16 million in the last quarter of 2019. As mentioned in the first quarter's conference call, the management used Moody's economic outlook/scenario as of March to determine the required provisions for loan losses. As my economic outlook has worsened since March, I believe that UMPQ will have to substantially increase allowances in the second quarter. UMPQ has some exposure to industries that are hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will drive provision expense in the second quarter. According to details given in the first-quarter's investor presentation, high-impact industries make up around 5% of UMPQ's total loans. The table below summarizes UMPQ's exposure to high-impact industries. Furthermore, loan growth, except for Paycheck Protection Program loans, will drive provision expense in the remainder of the year. I'm expecting provision expense to normalize in the second half of the year. Overall, I'm expecting UMPQ's provision expense to increase to $208 million in 2020, or 94bps of gross loans, from $73 million, or 34bps of gross loans, in 2019.

Margin to Further Pressurize Net Interest Income

UMPQ's net interest margin, NIM, dipped by 13bps in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. I'm expecting NIM to face further pressure in the second quarter due to the full-quarter impact of the March rate cuts. UMPQ's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will also pressurize NIM because PPP loans carry a relatively low fee of around 3%, as mentioned in the conference call. Consequently, I'm expecting the average NIM to decline by 19bps in the second quarter, as shown below. For full-year 2020, I'm expecting NIM to dip by 45bps compared to 2019.

Due to the anticipated NIM compression, I'm expecting net interest income to decline this year compared to 2019. However, loan growth in the remainder of the year will likely offset some of the pressure on net interest income. The high demand for relief loans, including loans under the PPP, will likely drive loan growth in the remainder of the year. Moreover, the utilization of credit lines has slightly increased from 47.4% on January 1, 2020, to 49.67% as of March 31, 2020, as shown in the investor presentation. I'm expecting the increasing trend of credit utilization to continue through the second quarter, which will likely drive loan growth. Consequently, I'm expecting net loans to increase by 3.4% year-over-year in 2020, as shown below.

Considering the impact of loan growth and NIM compression, I'm expecting net interest income to decline by 8.2% year-over-year in 2020.

Expense Control Efforts to Limit Earnings Decline

UMPQ's non-interest expense decreased by 3% quarter-over-quarter in the first quarter, which constrained earnings decline. Management's efforts to control costs will likely lead to a further reduction in non-interest expenses in the remainder of the year. As mentioned in the fourth quarter's conference call, UMPQ plans to close 35 locations to reach a target of 100 consolidations that it had set in 2017. Moreover, other initiatives, including a reduction in professional fees and technology-enabled efficiencies, will reduce non-interest expenses this year. On the other hand, due to COVD-19, the company has started giving supplemental pay to frontline employees, which will lift compensation expenses. Overall, I'm expecting UMPQ's non-interest expense to decline by 3.8% year-over-year in 2020.

Expecting Earnings to Plunge by 51%

The surge in provision expense and dip in NIM will likely pressurize earnings this year. Additionally, non-interest income is likely to decrease in 2020, which will further hurt earnings. A slowdown in business transactions due to the lockdown and ATM fee waivers will likely reduce non-interest income this year. On the other hand, healthy margins on mortgage sales due to the high refinance demand will likely boost non-interest income in the second and third quarters. Overall, I'm expecting non-interest income to decrease by 15.9% year-over-year in 2020, which will pressurize earnings.

On the other hand, loan growth and expense control efforts will likely limit earnings decline. Overall, I'm expecting UMPQ's earnings to decrease by 51% year-over-year to $0.79 in 2020. The following table shows my earnings estimates.

There are chances of a negative surprise in provision expense because the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic are still unknown. Additionally, the amount of goodwill impairment is uncertain, which increases the risk to earnings and total equity book value. As mentioned in the conference call, the management hopes to complete its analysis of goodwill impairment by the time it files its 10-Q for the first quarter. These uncertainties make UMPQ a highly risky investment.

I'm expecting UMPQ to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.21 per share through the remainder of 2020. Despite the earnings decline, I'm not expecting a dividend cut because the total dividend amount for the year is only a small claim on capital. The total dividend for 2020 will be around $185 million, whereas UMPQ's tier I capital was $711 million above the minimum requirement for being categorized as well-capitalized as of December 31, 2019. The dividend estimate for 2020 implies a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Year-end Target Price Implies High Upside, But Risks are Also High

In my previous report on UMPQ, I used the historical average price-to-book multiple, P/B, to value the stock. I've decided to change the valuation methodology to the price-to-tangible-book, P/TB, method because of the uncertainty surrounding the goodwill impairment. UMPQ traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.48 in 2019. Multiplying the average P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $11.8 gives a target price of $17.4 for December 2020. The price target implies a 39.1% upside from UMPQ's April 30 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The high upside suggests that UMPQ is a feasible investment for a holding period of nine months. However, the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic are uncertain, which can lead to earnings surprises. Due to the risks and uncertainties, I'm adopting a neutral rating on UMPQ.

