Boeing: Still A Very Uncertain Situation

Boeing finds itself in a difficult spot as I would be very cautious on the shares from here.

Boeing (BA) came with dismal first-quarter numbers as the company has a few significant challenges at hand. Excessive "rewards" to investors have saddled the company with quite some debt as it enters a near perfect storm with worldwide travel largely halted due to the Covid-19 crisis, as the company has large 737 MAX challenges as well.

Shareholder "rewards" are a bit ironic here as investors of course were free to reinvest the dividend how they liked, yet massive amounts have been spent to buy back shares at far higher levels of course. Potential dilution incurred during this process might make these past decisions potentially very painful.

The Numbers

Boeing reported soft first-quarter results and these are not really surprising after the company saw disappointing trends in the fourth quarter of 2019 and all of 2019, when sales were down 37% and 24%, respectively. First-quarter sales fell 26% to $16.9 billion, with the fall entirely attributable to declining sales in commercial airplanes. Sales in this segment fell from $11.8 billion towards $6.2 billion.

Sales from defense, space & security fell a modest 8% to $6.0 billion as global service revenues were flat at $4.6 billion. Commercial deliveries fell from 149 units to just 50 units, driven by 737 deliveries falling from 89 to 5, as deliveries at all other programs were down as well. The often touted backlog fell by about $25 billion compared to this point last year, coming in at still a very respectable $438 billion, as conversion of this backlog is the issue of course.

These revenue declines had terrible results on the bottom line. With revenues down essentially 6 billion in dollar terms, the company saw about $3.5 billion in deleverage on the bottom line, resulting in an operating loss of $1.4 billion; adjusted losses came in at $1.78 billion.

This means that cash is rapidly leaving the building as the company has of course halted dividends, share repurchases, is deferring capital spending, is cutting jobs and has halted top executive salaries. The company is exploring all options regarding liquidity and believes it will obtain enough liquidity to fund its operations after a very awful $4.7 billion negative free cash flow number for the quarter.

The company saw cash balances increase from $10 billion to $15.5 billion compared to the fourth quarter, but that was only due to the issuance of some loans, as gross debt rose by $11.6 billion to $38.9 billion for a net debt load of $23.5 billion.

Further Thoughts

Additional concerns relate not just to the current woes but the fact that energy prices are very low and airlines have been hit far harder than a "typical" recession. This makes airlines very hesitant to invest in new planes because they cannot afford new planes and fuel efficiency is not much of a financial concern with oil prices so low currently.

This makes an $80 billion inventory count on the balance sheet look quite dangerous to some, as well as backlog conversion, certainly in the near term, is a real concern. A concern about the balance sheet is that Boeing has aggressively been buying stock above book value, thereby creating a negative equity position. On top of the dark outlook for current employees, note that the balance sheet furthermore reveals about $20 billion in pension and healthcare related liabilities, which could result in its own (past) employees really be hit hard if the turmoil persists, that is if they do not get laid off.

While 2019 could already easily be called a lost year, we have to look at 2018 to get a clue about the real earnings potential for the business when the company was still firing on all cylinders and reporting operating profits of $12 billion on $101 billion in sales. The company earned about $16 per share on an adjusted basis, with net debt seen around just $5 billion at the time.

The question is how far the woes can go as the first-quarter results probably represent quite a fair picture for the rest of the year, or perhaps even a further deterioration in results could be seen. During the peak, the company posted nearly $15 billion in EBITDA. Based on the current net debt load that translates into a 1.6 times leverage ratio, although this kind of EBITDA, let alone positive EBITDA, is an illusion by now.

When I looked at shares in the middle of March, they were virtually approaching the $100 mark as the concerns were at their peak. Shares have rebounded to $180 just a week later, now trading at $140, with the recovery in line with the market, although this came after a fierce sell-off in the shares.

The company has benefited from optimism about the fact that the peak of the pandemic might be behind us and that travel at some point might recover, yet probably at a later stage, once containment policies across the globe are relaxed over time.

Investors appear to be upbeat as management believes the 737 MAX certification will be in the third quarter and that demand for its debt is strong, driven by the (implicit) government and Fed backing of course. It now seems evident that Boeing is too big/important to fail, putting a floor under the company, and to some extent on the shares as well.

In March, I was extremely critical about the company as it kept on adding to net debt, driven by dividend payouts and share repurchases despite the fact that it was facing real issues with the 737 MAX already last year, putting the company in a very difficult position so early in this crisis.

Remember that in the time frame of about 15 months, net debt has increased by nearly $20 billion, while losses only explain a smaller part of this deterioration, with much of the debt built-up driven by returns to shareholders. Based on this, I noted that capitalism would not be served well if management and actually shareholders would not be on the hook. By now it seems that sentiment has shifted a bit, as some kind of bailout/assistance should arrive. Although the question is what and if dilution will be attached to such financing conditions.

While some optimism about the crisis has emerged, I would continue to be cautious here, and at best have a neutral stance. I think that investors should not be bailed out by the government and that dilution or perhaps a call to the oracle of Omaha would and should be the likely outcome. Despite some green shoots (debt window is open, potential progress on the disease), the outlook for the business is still very challenged.

