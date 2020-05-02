Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) CEO Anthony Ambrose on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Thank you Grant, and welcome everyone to the Data I/O Corporation first quarter 2020 financial results conference call. With me today are Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation; and Joel Hatlen, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Data I/O.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that statements made in this conference call concerning COVID-19, future revenues results from operations, financial position, markets, economic conditions, estimated impact of tax reform, product releases, new industry partnerships and any other statements that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

These factors include uncertainties as to the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic along with expected reopening and recovery efforts within the supply chain and among our customer base. Levels of orders, ability to report revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries and installations, market acceptance of new products, changes in economic conditions and market demand, pricing and other activities by competitors and other risks including those described from time-to-time in the company's filings on Form 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases and other communications. The accuracy and completeness of forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Data I/O is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements.

Beyond today's conference call, our next interaction with shareholders will be at our Annual Meeting to be held on May 18 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time at our corporate headquarters in Redmond, Washington. In this event, since our proxy agent was unable to handle mailing of documents to certain shareholders due to COVID-19 challenges, we have made our information available via Internet delivery as needed. We have provided ample time for all shareholders to cast their votes and we hope you do. Shareholders may not come to our offices, but instead may avoid social gathering risk by listening to our annual meeting via conference call. Participation details are available on our website in the Investor Relations section.

Now I would like to turn over the call to Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O.

Anthony Ambrose

Thank you very much Jordan. I'd like to comment on 2020 Q1 and our recent developments and I'll turn it over to Joel Hatlen for more detail on specific numbers. I'll start by first addressing the COVID-19 situation. For Data I/O, the coronavirus pandemic has impacted our customers suppliers and our facilities. We've developed plans for each of these while focusing on our three priorities: number one is keeping our people and their families safe; number two is keeping our facilities safe and secure; and three is serving our customers.

As an essential supplier to the medical and aerospace industries, Data I/O remained open for business. We've been vigilant in keeping our employees and our facilities safe. We required most of our workforce to operate remotely, while maintaining a core on-site group to staff our manufacturing, service and support operations.

Our global teams follow recommended best practices in accordance with and often in advance of local government mandates. Local health authorities are reporting steady progress in each of our operating locations. And I'd like to take this time to recognize the efforts of our entire global workforce, who've risen to the occasion and kept our workplaces, their communities and families safe, while continuing to support our customers.

We believe our business and operational strategies have proven helpful as we manage the effects of COVID-19. We remain globally diversified, which provides competitive advantages as well as an inherent hedge to location risk. This diversification spans manufacturing for a multi-source supply chain, engineering, as well as in our customer base vertical markets and customer support.

From a financial perspective, we entered the crisis in a position of strength. Data I/O is the largest company in our industry and we have the strongest balance sheet. We are debt-free. At the end of the first quarter, we had $13.8 million in cash or about $1.68 per share of cash.

We believe we're better prepared than anyone else in our industry to ride out whatever may come forward and are taking proactive steps to keep it that way. Beginning Q1 and early in the second quarter, we implemented cash conservation and expense management initiatives including reductions and deferrals in executive and Board level compensation. We also reduced work weeks for certain locations and functions.

We'll continue to evaluate on a case-by-case basis all government programs worldwide that help us preserve our workforce and cash flow at the same time. At this time, however, we do not plan to accept funding from SBA PPP program in the United States.

Meanwhile, we remain committed to our long-term business objectives. Unlike other industries, we believe the long-term electronics industry will recover and require a secure high-quality device programming as it recovers. Data I/O has consistently been at the forefront of the industry. First quarter was no different, as we continue to invest in our leading data programming and security provisioning platforms.

Our innovations and ultrafast performance and reliability were recognized in the quarter. In addition we're honored to have received the coveted Service Excellence Award for device program support for the second consecutive year.

Our engineering innovations and comprehensive customer support seem to be resonating with customers around the world. During the first quarter, our global sales channels and world-class products enable us to win systems orders at new automotive customer locations in Asia, North America, and Europe, as well as being selected by a global ventilator electronics manufacturer to ramp their production of very important ventilators to fight COVID-19.

We're very proud to be supporting the medical manufacturers and their EMS partners and announced the target program to provide our fastest support to customers building COVID-19-related products.

Economic times and markets may change, but the reasons we are selected by customers remain the same; outstanding products, great customer support, financial stability, and global capability. Overall, worldwide the automotive electronics market from which we've generated about half of our revenue for the past several years has been materially impacted by plant closures. We've seen China factories reopening although the U.S., Mexico, and Europe remain shut down.

Guidance from leading customers indicate Europe and America locations will be reopening soon and ramping output later in the second quarter with the expectation of normal production by the fourth quarter of this year.

Within automotive electronics, we continue to believe that the sector tracks a substantial multiyear increase in content per vehicle and complexity and design and programming requirements including the transition from eMMC to UFS flash storage. You'll recall that UFS is the next-generation flash memory using the latest automotive designs to support their projected growth and programmable content and performance.

While we're still in a very fluid situation with short-term sales funnel puts and takes, our conviction remains that the industry will need to reinvest. When that happens whether or not we're the last one standing, Data I/O will be in a position to gain market share with the most robust programming innovations.

For our other key target markets and Internet of Things, the rapid adoption of work-at-home policies amid COVID-19 underscores the importance of security at all ends of the connected electronics ecosystem. You've seen reports of hacking incidents are way up not just with home workers, but with the associated IoT devices as well.

Our SentriX platform a highly robust and flexible cost-effective security provisioning and data programming deployment system for authentication devices secure elements and secure microcontrollers has experienced steady interest despite the recent stress on the overall economy. The low capital investment -- SentriX model is becoming even more attractive to companies to require solutions on tight budgets.

Our marketing mix is shifting as well in response to COVID-19. While some of our key conferences have been canceled, we'll continue to look for ways to expand our market and other venues and through other channels besides trade shows with enhancements in our digital marketing platform.

Our strategy for SentriX is to continue to expand its presence and simplify and scale the overall platform in 2020. Our strong cash position maintained by rapid actions combined with our long-term view of the markets gives us the financial flexibility and a launching path for growth as conditions improve. In these uncertain times, it's our intent to remain agile, improve our processes, follow our product roadmaps, protect our superior financial condition, and grow relative to the competition.

With that, I'll turn it over to Joel Hatlen, our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer provide more details on the quarter. Joel?

Joel Hatlen

Thank you, Anthony. Good day to everyone. Net sales in the first quarter of 2020 were $4.8 million as compared with $6.1 million in the prior year's period and $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

First quarter 2020 bookings were $4.3 million as compared with $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. On a geographic basis, international sales represented approximately 94.3% of total net sales for the first quarter of 2020 compared with 94.1% in the 2019 period.

Total capital equipment sales were 54% of revenues and adapters and service revenues were 28% and 18% respectively of revenues in the first quarter of 2020 compared with 61%, 24%, and 15% respectively of revenues for the first quarter of 2019.

Gross margin as a percentage of sales in the first quarter of 2020 was 58.2% as compared to 60.8% in the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2020, gross margin was primarily impacted by fixed costs being spread over lower revenues and a 2.7% reduction that relates to tariffs on U.S. and China trade.

The revenue mix shift to increased percentages of adapters and recurring revenue sales as a percentage of total revenues benefited gross margins as these generally have higher margins as compared to equipment sales.

Operating expenses were down, both compared to the prior year and the prior quarter periods. The year-over-year change is primarily related to variable expenses including substantially lower incentive compensation, accruals and sales commissions as well as stock-based compensation.

Cost control measures also significantly contributed to the reduction. With most other expense categories lower than in prior periods. Although R&D spending of $1.6 million was down compared with the prior year period, it came in consistent with the fourth quarter spending as we continue to invest in leading the industry and providing improved solutions for our customers.

In accordance with GAAP, net loss in the first quarter 2020 was a loss of $554,000 or $0.07 per share compared with net income of $26,000 or zero per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019. Backlog at March 31, 2020 was $2.3 million as compared with $2.9 million at the end of the year and up from $2 million at March 31 of 2019.

Data I/O had $1.5 million in deferred revenue at the end of the first quarter consistent with the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Data I/O's financial condition remains strong with cash of $13.8 million at March 31, 2020 approximately $100,000 less than at the beginning of the year.

Our days sales outstanding or DSO, a receivables collection measure at March 31 were below our 68 target range with the receivables reduced by $1 million from good collection efforts from the end of the fourth quarter. Payables were reduced to $3.6 million at the end of the quarter compared to $4.1 million at the end of the prior year.

Net working capital at the end of the first quarter was $18.4 million down slightly from $18.5 million at 12/31 of 2019. This benefited from the Cares Act acceleration of our alternative minimum tax refund from tax reform back in 2017.

Finally, we had shares outstanding of 8,221,000 at March 31, 2020 as compared with 8,288,000 at March 31 2019 with the difference primarily related to the share buyback that we completed during the third quarter of 2019.

That concludes my remarks. I'll turn the call back to the operator to begin the question-and-answer segment.

Our first question will come from Jaeson Schmidt with Lake Street.

Jaeson Schmidt

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

Jaeson Schmidt

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

Joel Hatlen

Joel Hatlen

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

They came to us with LumenX and we were able to get them about an 8X performance game. And they move very rapidly to place an order with us and get that to support their ramp. And the end customer we don't have the permission to use their name. But if you Google big government orders of ventilators, you can figure out one of the two companies.

Okay. Thanks a lot, guys.

Our next question will come from Keith James [ph] with LJ Capital. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

So if we sell-through a direct sales channel, we'll tend to have a higher gross margin and also a higher sales expense because we'll pay commissions. If we sell-through a distributor, we'll have a lower gross margin on that equipment because we provide the equipment at a discount to the distributor.

At the same time our sales commissions will be much lower because the commission has been taken in the form of a product discount. So it's fairly variable. But within those broad parameters that's the pattern of our business.

Unidentified Analyst

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

Starting in mobile phones probably three or four years ago there was a transition to a new form of memory interface called UFS. Without drilling down too far, it provides a much higher read capability a much better non-sequential read capability meaning if you switch around from application-to-application, you get the data faster. And it also is able to operate at lower power. That was very attractive for the mobile phone industry and they adopted it first.

And as the industry in general move towards UFS, the cost patterns and reliability characteristics were consistent with what was required for the automotive industry. And they've been moving a lot of the high-density flash memory applications, such as infotainment in Dash computing displays, things like that to UFS.

That's actually very good for Data I/O because we're one of the handful of suppliers that can actually program us in the market. eMMC pretty much anybody could do it. We did it better of course, because it's much faster. But right now we're one of two or three suppliers that have announced the capability to support UFS. And when we're able to sit down with customers we can explain why our approach has some very important technical benefits that maybe some others don't.

So the move to UFS, we view generally is very favorable to Data I/O, because we have a unique technology position. And also we're offering upgrades to existing deployed equipment in automotive that make the transition to UFS very cost-effective for the customer.

Unidentified Analyst

Our next question will come from George Melas with MKH Management. Please go ahead.

George Melas

Anthony Ambrose

George Melas

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

One of them was also in the area of electrification, okay, which is a nice win for us. We hope it's the start of something very nice long-term. We'll see how it plays out.

But we've instructed our sales team to continually to go after not only the customers they know, but to pursue the new applications. And the good news is in automotive, there are a lot of new applications and we have a very good reputation in that industry.

George Melas

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

George Melas

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

George Melas

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

Okay?

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

George Melas

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

George Melas

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

A trade show is not likely to be a good thing from a marketing perspective, maybe for the rest of the year, certainly through probably September. So we're looking at other ways to promote it. The -- we've had good progress working with semiconductor suppliers, good progress on the underlying technology, good progress on new device supports and good progress on end customers and channel partners coming in with new opportunities.

Okay great. Okay, superb. Thank you very much.

Anthony Ambrose

Thank you, George.

Our next question will come from Mark Spiegel with Stanphyl Capital.

Mark Spiegel

Anthony Ambrose

Mark Spiegel

And in other words, let's just say hypothetically that, they were using your machine to program the new Mercedes S Class. And because automotive sales are going to be terrible this year, they sell, I don't know, 80,000 of them instead of 100,000, does that affect you guys, or do you basically just sell them the tool and after that it's -- it doesn't really matter how many of them they sell?

Anthony Ambrose

Well. We're somewhat insulated on volume, but we're not immune to volume effects. So, automotive sales being potentially down would definitely have an impact on the people that buy for capacity. Okay? And -- but as we mentioned earlier, we had three new wins, primarily where there was new technology involved.

So for example, if you're making a major model changeover and you're adding a lot of new features, they have to put in place the capability to produce the car, whether they produce as many as the guys forecast six months ago or not.

Now what we are seeing is customers that may be buying to a certain volume level or thought they were and they were cutting back their forecast. They're still going to buy, but maybe they don't buy as much. Maybe they try and squeeze out two machines, instead of adding a third, that type of thing.

So we're not immune. But in general it's volume. But also remember, it's the amount of bits programmed. So if the feature set doubles the amount of software code, then we've got to program twice as many bits, which mean programming demand goes up. And then finally, the type of bits really matter. Security, obviously, carries quite a premium over standard programming. So, yes, it will have an impact. No, it's not 100% deterministic and there are other factors involved.

Mark Spiegel

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

Mark Spiegel

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

Mark Spiegel

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

Mark Spiegel

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

Mark Spiegel

Our next question will come from Mike Donovan, Private Investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

In some of the recent documents I've read, I read this term security deployment as a service. I also follow some of the headcount and the personnel, the advertisements you have for skill sets that you're looking to hire. And I guess by trying to jump to the end, my sense is you've learned a lot about the needs for security in the marketplace and your strategy and your execution approach is shifting. Would that be a correct assessment on my part? And if so, what can you share about what you're seeing in terms of what customers actually need beyond the equipment?

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

To get to the basics what we talked about last quarter was the need to have what we call simplify and scale. The premise that people need security, I think, is being more and more understood at a slow pace, okay, admittedly but people are getting with the program on security. The big challenge is how do they want to do it? And what can they afford? And what's the type of customer profile that we can best support. And what we've discovered is customers want the whole security process end-to-end to be simplified.

We don't control that entire process. We work with a number of partners and with the whole goal of being to simplify it. And I'd be happy to walk you through the 100 or so parameters you could decide to change on a fully configured secure element and it would take us a month to figure out what you wanted to do on that. Or you could simply say, I want to onboard this device to the cloud when it turns on or I want to authenticate it when it turns on and make sure that I can manage software updates in a secure manner.

And so what we're trying to do is explain to customers as well if that's what you want then picked this pre-configured option over here or we've got a use case for you or a profile that might make more sense. And so we've begun the process of educating customers on -- and hopefully speaking their language is a little bit better than we have in the past. And that's really what I think you're seeing on SentriX.

Unidentified Analyst

Joel Hatlen

Joel Hatlen

Unidentified Analyst

Joel Hatlen

Our next question will come from Avi Fisher with Long Cast Advisers.

Avi Fisher

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

Avi Fisher

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

Avi Fisher

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

Avi Fisher

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

Joel Hatlen

Joel Hatlen

Avi Fisher

Avi Fisher

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

Avi Fisher

Anthony Ambrose

At this time, I'm showing no more questions in the question queue. This will conclude our question-and-answer session. I would like to hand the conference back over to Anthony Ambrose for any closing remarks.

Anthony Ambrose

Thank you very much, Grant. As there are no further questions, I'd like to close the call by thanking everyone for their participation today. I'd also like to remind everyone to vote electronically in the upcoming shareholder meeting May 18, Joel?

May 18.

Anthony Ambrose

Anthony Ambrose

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation.