SEK/EUR: No Bullish Case For The Currency

I take the view that the SEK/EUR will be a "flat" currency pair moving forward, trading in a largely stationary manner.

However, the economic outlook for Sweden is forecasted to be just as bad, if not worse, than the wider European Union.

Back in February, I made the argument that the SEK/EUR is set to see downside in the months ahead.

My primary reason for making this argument was that the Riksbank would be forced to do a U-turn on its prior commitment to raising rates as a result of the economic damage from COVID-19.

Moreover, with an impending recession looming, the traditional school of thought would be that investors would flock to perceived safer currencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc.

However, this crisis has proven to be quite different – a recession is looming due to the effects of social distancing and strain on the world’s healthcare systems. There was nothing particularly unstable about the world economy before the onset of this crisis.

As a result, we are seeing currencies as the Aussie dollar strengthening significantly – in large part due to the fact that Australia (along with neighbouring New Zealand) has been less affected by the crisis.

In spite of a dip in the SEK/EUR toward mid-March, we see that the currency pair has since been rebounding:

Source: investing.com

There has been a lot of criticism over the way the European Union has handled the crisis, with ongoing disagreements over how peripheral nations such as Italy and Spain should be funded to tackle COVID-19. Certain nations are arguing for “coronabonds,” or a common debt instrument that allows all EU countries to share the debt – while countries such as Germany and The Netherlands are against such a proposal.

In this regard, the future of the European Union has been brought into question once again, and therefore it's unsurprising that the euro has been coming under pressure.

Meanwhile, Sweden has been taking a markedly different approach from the rest of the world in tackling COVID-19, with the country largely eschewing the social distancing measures that the majority of other countries are implementing.

Nevertheless, the Riksbank projects that the economic fallout in Sweden will be just as bad, if not worse, than that of the wider European Union.

Specifically, the central bank points out a large spike in redundancy notices, and as much as a 75% decline in daily turnover in the restaurant industry:

Source: The Riksbank’s monetary policy – 28 April 2020

Even if Sweden has not officially implemented social distancing measures in the country, it's clear that the population appears to be isolating of their own volition, and therefore the economic fallout will continue to be similar to that of the rest of Europe.

Moreover, a large fall in GDP is forecasted, and a fall in energy prices will contribute to low inflation – which has forced the Riksbank to adopt a policy of “low interest rates and extensive liquidity.”

Source: The Riksbank’s monetary policy – 28 April 2020

In this regard, a bullish case for the krona cannot be made at this point. The only scenario under which I see a further rise in the krona is if the crisis affects the EU to such an extent that the future of the euro itself is in jeopardy, e.g. a country like Italy decides to leave the euro, eventually resulting in the currency collapsing.

In my view, the SEK/EUR is likely to trade in a stationary manner from this point forward, and I cannot make a bullish case for either currency.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.