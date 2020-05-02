Apple Beats But Doesn't Guide

It was roughly two and a half months ago when technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was one of the first major US companies to warn about the impact of coronavirus. Since then, analysts have been cutting their estimates, but with no new forecast provided, uncertainty had increased as to how the company was faring in the short term. After the bell on Thursday, Apple announced its fiscal first-quarter results for the March period. The company did announce a much better quarter than feared, but did not provide current-quarter guidance.

Apple had originally guided for revenues in a range of $63 billion to $67 billion, but that forecast was pulled due to the China factory shutdown and virus impact on global economies. At the time the company warned, the Street was looking for $65.26 billion in March quarter revenues. That average had come down by more than $10.7 billion since, causing full-year revenue estimates to drop by over $30 billion as seen in the table below.

(Source: Seeking Alpha analyst estimates page)

Apple was able to come in well above the Street, reporting more than $58.3 billion in quarterly revenues. Most of the beat can be attributed to iPhone revenues of nearly $29 billion, which was more than $3 billion ahead of what Street analysts were looking for. All other product and service lines came in better than expected, highlighted by wearables/home growth of more than 22.5% and services growth of more than 16.5%.

While total product sales were down more than 3.4%, Apple increased its total gross margin dollars and percentage figures. This is because service revenues became a larger portion of the total, and service gross margins were up by 159 basis points year over year. As a total, Apple came in with a 38.36% gross margin figure for the quarter, up 75 basis points over last year's period, and slightly ahead of the Street. Original guidance called for 38.5%, so this reported figure is pretty good considering the lower than originally expected revenue number.

Further down the income statement, Apple came in under $9.52 billion in operating expenses. That's below what original guidance called for, as you might expect given what happened with closures around the globe during the period and such. Other income items beat as they usually do, and the tax rate was much lower than management had originally forecast, with the lower rate boosting earnings by about 6 cents. In the end, Apple came in with diluted EPS of $2.55, handily beating the Street's much reduced forecast of $2.26.

As I mentioned in my earnings preview article, this was perhaps the most uncertainty we've seen going into any Apple earnings report. Part of that had to do with a number of analysts not expecting the company to provide fiscal Q3 guidance, and management did not give a forecast for the June period. It will be interesting to see where the Street goes with its estimates given how overly bearish it was for the Q2 report.

The other major part of this earnings report was the capital return update. Apple announced that it was raising its dividend by 5 cents a share to $0.82 per quarter. This was an increase of 6.49%, a larger raise than we saw last year, and matched the bottom end of my prediction range. The chart below shows Apple's dividend history, with the "2020" year in the chart being represented by the new payout level. Actual timing of payments can be seen in the dividend history page linked below, and some of the early years have been adjusted to reflect the stock split that happened during this time.

(*Dividend restarted in 2012, paid at that rate for three quarters. Source: Apple dividend history, seen here)

In addition to the solid dividend raise, Apple's board of directors announced a $50 billion increase to the share repurchase program. That's pretty much what I expected, given we see an increase every year at this time, and free cash flow remains quite strong. Based on the cash flow statement, management spent more than $18.5 billion on share repurchases during the March period, a high amount given the uncertainty due to the coronavirus.

In the end, Apple announced a very strong quarter considering what's going on in the world. Analysts turned out to be way too bearish, although they were right about no current period guidance coming from management. The solid dividend raise and buyback were about as expected as the company continues to return a large amount of capital to shareholders. Shares were down almost $5 on Friday, which I think is a fair reaction given the overall market decline. With the recent snapback rally seen in the chart below, this report seemed to be a good example of a "buy the rumor, sell the news" event. Apple remains a good long-term hold, but I wouldn't add to any position here until we get more clarity on the current business environment given the coronavirus situation.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

