Royal Dutch Shell: Disappointing Earnings, But Natural Gas Could Be A Long-Term Positive

On Thursday, April 30, 2020, energy supermajor Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) announced its first-quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts in terms of either top-line revenues or bottom-line earnings. In addition, the company slashed its dividend in response to constrained cash flows brought on by the low oil price environment, which was one of the reasons why many people were invested in this company in the first place. A closer look at the actual earnings report likewise results in some strong disappointments, but admittedly nobody really expected anything fantastic from this company given the current dynamics in the energy industry. The company does appear to be taking the steps that it needs to in order to weather the current environment, however, which is something that any shareholder should appreciate.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Royal Dutch Shell's first-quarter 2020 earnings report:

Total revenues were $60.959 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 28.84% decline over the $85.662 billion that it brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company produced an average of 2.710 million barrels of oil equivalents per day in the most recent quarter. This represents a 4.91% decline over the 2.850 million barrels of oil equivalents per day that the company averaged during the year-ago quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell reduced its planned capital expenditures to $20 billion in 2020 and reduced its quarterly dividend to $0.16 per share from $0.47 per share.

Operating cash flow was $14.851 billion in the current quarter. This represents a 72.09% increase over the $8.630 billion in the equivalent period of last year.

Net loss was $23 million in the first quarter of 2020. This compares very unfavorably to the $6.157 billion net profit in the first quarter of 2019.

The first thing that we notice when reviewing these highlights is that Royal Dutch Shell saw its revenues decline sharply during the first quarter compared to the prior year quarter. This was not particularly unexpected though as it was driven by the fact that the market prices for both oil and natural gas were lower on average than they were a year ago. In the first quarter, Royal Dutch Shell realized an average price of $46.53 per barrel for its oil and $4.31 per thousand cubic feet of natural gas. This compares to $57.42 per barrel of oil and $5.37 per thousand cubic feet of natural gas in the year-ago quarter. It should be fairly obvious why this would have a negative impact on the company's revenues. After all, if the company receives less money for each unit of resources that it sells, then it will bring in less money, all else being equal. This means that there is less money available to migrate down the company's income statement to cash flow and profit.

Unfortunately, Royal Dutch Shell does not expect this situation to change anytime soon. In fact, the company expects oil prices to remain somewhat suppressed through the end of 2021 at least:

Source: Royal Dutch Shell

This projection is decidedly less optimistic than what some market commentators have expressed. However, I believe that it is much more realistic. It is difficult to believe that people will immediately return to their old lives and travel as much as they used to even after the economy reopens. There will likely be a great deal of fear over getting sick until a vaccine against COVID-19 has widespread availability and the forced quarantine has drained the savings of many people so they will probably want to rebuild that before engaging in any travel. There is also the likelihood that many businesses will never reopen, leading to a heightened unemployment rate for a while. None of these things are conducive to higher oil prices and the market will likely remain oversupplied for a year or more even after the current crisis ends.

Another factor that negatively impacted Royal Dutch Shell's first-quarter results is the fact that the company's production was lower than a year ago. As noted in the highlights, Royal Dutch Shell produced an average of 2.710 million barrels of oil equivalents per day in the first quarter compared to 2.850 million barrels of oil equivalents per day a year ago. It should be fairly obvious why this would have a negative impact on the company's revenues. After all, if it produced fewer products, then it would naturally have fewer products available to sell and generate revenues off of. The biggest reason for this decline is that the company sold off some of its producing fields over the past year and was not able to bring enough new fields online to offset the production that it lost by doing this along with the natural production declines that its existing fields are suffering from as they age. I will admit that I am not particularly a fan of a company selling off producing fields since it means sacrificing cash flow and growth, but since the price that Royal Dutch Shell got for these fields was based on a much higher oil price than today, the move looks fairly shrewd.

In a few recent articles, most notably this one, I pointed out that the overall business environment for natural gas is holding up much better than the one for oil. One of the reasons for this is that natural gas prices did not fall nearly as much as oil prices did, but also that demand for natural gas is growing. This is partly due to fears of climate change as governments all over the world are attempting to move their economies away from their dependence on oil and coal and towards cleaner-burning sources of fuel such as natural gas. This is an area where Royal Dutch Shell shines as it has devoted a great deal of effort over the past few years into building up a natural gas business. This business was one of the few that saw year-over-year growth as Royal Dutch Shell managed to increase its natural gas production by 12% compared to the prior year quarter. This was mostly driven by new projects in Australia and Trinidad and Tobago being brought online over the period. Fortunately, Royal Dutch Shell does not intend to rest on its laurels here. In April, the company decided to proceed with developing the Surat Gas Project in Queensland, Australia, which will produce approximately ninety billion cubic feet of natural gas per year at peak production. Naturally, this should help Royal Dutch Shell grow its natural gas business but unfortunately no timeline was given for this project so we do not know exactly when this growth will begin to have a positive impact on the company's results.

One of the problems with natural gas is that it is, as the name implies, a gas. As such, it will expand to fill any container that it is placed in. This makes it difficult to get the gas from areas where it is produced, such as Australia and North America, to areas seeing very strong demand growth, such as China and Europe. The solution to this is to convert the natural gas into a liquid so that specially-designed tankers can transport it across the ocean. As we can see here, the demand for this liquefied natural gas is expected to grow going forward:

Source: Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell has been taking advantage of this by constructing liquefaction plants that actually perform the conversion of the natural gas into a liquid, positioning it quite well to become a major supplier of the compound to the thirsty markets of Europe and Asia. However, the company has unfortunately cut back in this area as well in response to the current market conditions. In its earnings report, the company announced that it will not be proceeding with the development of the Lake Charles LNG project in Louisiana, leaving Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to develop the plant on its own. With that said though, Royal Dutch Shell does not have to own the liquefaction plants in order to benefit from this trend as long as it is supplying the natural gas. It seems likely that the company's natural gas unit will be serving as a growth engine for the company going forward and this is a major advantage that it has over some of the energy majors.

In conclusion, Royal Dutch Shell has clearly been impacted by the steep decline that we saw in energy prices and it does not appear that this situation will get better anytime soon. This will strain the company's cash flows for quite some time so we may not see a marked improvement in the company's performance in the near-term. The company does have a marked advantage over many of its peers in the form of its natural gas business though, as natural gas has much greater growth prospects than oil over the medium- to long-term. This may result in Royal Dutch Shell ultimately delivering stronger growth than its peers can achieve.

