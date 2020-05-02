Altria: 8.6% Dividend Yield With 35%+ Re-Rating Potential

At $39.25, shares are likely to return more than 10% annually in the Base Case, and 45-70% over the next 12 months in the Bull Case. Buy.

Altria's valuation multiples are the second cheapest among the tobacco Big 4, apart from the structurally-challenged Imperial Brands.

While Altria withdrew guidance, this was partly due to its ABI stake, and it reiterated the commitment to the dividend (now at an 8.6% yield).

The U.S. cigarette market further stabilised, with Altria's volume decline moderating to 5%, and the e-vapor category shrinking again.

Introduction

We are reiterating our Buy rating on Altria (MO), having reviewed our investment case after Q1 2020 results released on Thursday. Since we upgraded our rating to Buy on February 1 ("Altria: E-Vapor Threat Reversed In Q4, Upgrade To Buy"), shares have lost 15.7% (after dividends), roughly in line with the S&P 500 index:

Buy Case Recap

Our Buy rating is based on what we saw as an asymmetric risk/reward where:

In the Base Case , the near-term downside risk has receded, as the volume decline in Altria's core cigarettes business has started to decelerate with the U.S. e-vapor category reversing from growth to decline in Q4 2019 after a regulatory clampdown. Provided the annual volume decline is no worse than 5%, with rising prices and falling costs, EPS could grow at 2.5%+, and share price growing in line with it. This, combined with a high-single-digit dividend yield, gives an annualised return of 10%+.

, the near-term downside risk has receded, as the volume decline in Altria's core cigarettes business has started to decelerate with the U.S. e-vapor category reversing from growth to decline in Q4 2019 after a regulatory clampdown. Provided the annual volume decline is no worse than 5%, with rising prices and falling costs, EPS could grow at 2.5%+, and share price growing in line with it. This, combined with a high-single-digit dividend yield, gives an annualised return of 10%+. In the Bull Case, with investor sentiment on the cigarettes business improving and/or Altria achieving strong growth in Reduced Risk Products, the shares could re-rate substantially upwards. There is a meaningful chance of the share price returning to the $55-65 range seen in much of 2018; for example, if the shares re-rate to a 5.5-6.5% dividend yield.

Q1 2020 Group P&L Headlines

Altria's headline results for Q1 2020 are shown below. Including the effects of inventory moves and an extra trading day, Net Revenues After Excise were up 15.0% year-on-year, Operating Companies Income ("OCI") was up 19.5%, Net Income was up 17.3%, and EPS was up 18.3%:

Altria Group Financials (Q1 2020 vs. Prior Year) Source: Altria results press release (Q1 2020).

Altria delivered a strong OCI performance in both its Smokeables and Oral Tobacco segments, which together account for almost the entire group OCI:

Altria OCI by Segment (Q1 2020 vs. Prior Year) Source: Altria results press release (Q1 2020).

The Smokeables segment saw cigarette volume growing 6.1% year-on-year, Net Revenues After Excise growing 16.0% and OCI growing 20.1%:

Altria Smokeables Segment Financials (Q1 2020 vs. Prior Year) Source: Altria results press release (Q1 2020).

The unusual increase in cigarette volumes was due to inventory moves and an extra trading day, with the former strongly influenced by consumers "pantry loading" in the initial weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak and will reverse later.

Cigarettes Business Continues to Stabilise

Excluding the benefits of consumer "pantry loading" and an extra trading day, Altria's cigarette volume fell 5.0% year-on-year. This marks a further deceleration from previous quarters, which management attributed entirely to a smaller “cross-category movement” (primarily to e-vapor and oral tobacco):

Receding Threat from Reduced Risk Products

The threat to Altria from Reduced Risk Products ("RRP") continues to recede.

E-vapor category volume in the U.S. fell 12% sequentially and 10% year-on-year in Q1 2020, with Juul's market share dropping further (to 39% of volume, from 43% in Q4 2019). These figures imply a 21% sequential volume decline for Juul volume and a 6.6% sequential volume decline for other e-vapor products:

U.S. E-Vapor Category Volume by Quarter (2018-19) Source: Altria results presentation (Q1 2020).

U.S. e-vapor has been heavily impacted by the regulatory clampdown since August 2019, including a FDA ban on almost all flavored e-vapor pods (apart from tobacco and menthol) since January (Juul had started to voluntarily withdraw such products earlier from October). Altria's investment in Juul is being challenged by the FTC, but the situation is likely to remain unchanged for the “2 or 3 years”, while the two sides contest the case in court.

As a result of this clampdown, Altria has seen the number of U.S. smokers increase recently, as older smokers who had previously moved to e-vapor now return to cigarettes, albeit disproportionately benefiting the discount category. As Altria's CEO explained on the call:

“Over the last several months, we've observed an increase in the number of aged 50 and older smokers in the cigarette category. We believe these smokers have previously switched to e-vapor products, but recently returned to cigarettes due to negative publicity and regulatory and legislative developments in the e-vapor category. Based on our adult smoker demographics, smokers over the age of 50 have a greater propensity to purchase discount cigarettes than younger adult smokers.” Billy Gifford, Altria CEO (Q1 2020 Earnings Call)

The oral tobacco category is seeing volume growth in the U.S., with 6-month volume up 5% year-on-year as of Q1 2020, but this is no threat to Altria as it continues to have a larger-than-50% market share:

U.S. Oral Tobacco Industry Volume & Altria Retail Share Source: Altria results presentation (Q1 2020).

The category includes traditional moist smokeless tobacco and snus, as well as the newer oral nicotine pouches, but Altria has competitive products in all these. The category is still limited in size. For example, for Altria, this generated $601m of revenues (before excise) in Q1 2020, compared to the $5.61bn generated by cigarettes and cigars in the Smokeables segment.

In Heat-Not-Burn ("HNB"), Altria holds the exclusive U.S. license for the market-leading IQOS product from Philip Morris (PM), whose marketing is in any case hindered by COVID-19, with stores in its 2 launch markets (Atlanta and Richmond) now closed, interactive marketing paused, and the launch in its third launch market (Charlotte) now delayed. British American Tobacco (BTI) (referred here as "BAT"), which has the only other credible HNB product, is not yet actively marketing it in the U.S., partly because it continues to believe the U.S. to be primarily an e-vapor market.

Stable Future Earnings

At Q1 2020 results, Altria withdrew its EPS guidance for both 2020 and 2020-22. However, this is not a cause of concern, being the direct result of COVID-19 and temporary in nature. The withdrawal is also at least partly due to Altria's 10% holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) ("ABI"), whose beer business is far more at risk from COVID-19, and withdrawing 2020-22 guidance simply followed from the withdrawal of the 2020 one. As Altria's CEO explained:

“We're withdrawing our 2020 full-year adjusted diluted EPS guidance. Let's walk through the factors that led us to that decision … ABI has withdrawn its 2020 financial forecast due to the impacts of COVID-19. ABI is a significant contributor to our earnings and we believe, there would be misalignment to provide our financial forecast without greater clarity on ABI's expected performance … (In addition) we anticipate a recessionary backdrop and increased financial pressure on adult tobacco consumers ... For our adult tobacco consumers, we expect an increase in down-trading within both the cigarette and MST (moist smokeless tobacco) categories … As a result of withdrawing guidance for 2020, we've also withdrawn our three-year compounded annual adjusted diluted growth objective.” Billy Gifford, Altria CEO (Q1 2020 Earnings Call)

The challenges at ABI is of only marginal impact to Altria. We believe only 5-10% of Altria's equity value is attributable to ABI, as we primarily value companies on their equity Free Cash Flow ("FCF"), and ABI's contribution to Altria's $6.9bn FCF in 2019 is limited to $396m in dividends.

As for COVID-19, we do not expect Altria to be completely unimpacted, especially if federal or state tobacco taxes are increased. Looking at past recessions as a guide, in 2009, Altria's cigarette volume fell 10.5% year-on-year, and Smokeables revenues fell 4.4%, mainly due to the Federal Excise Tax being hiked from $0.39 to $1.01 per pack from April 2009. While Smokeables OCI growth was maintained in that period with cost cuts, there may be less scope of this now:

Altria Smokeables Volume, Revenue & OCI (2007-10A) NB. Volume adjusted for trade inventories & calendar differences. Source: Altria company filings.

However, with the threat from RRPs receding, we believe cigarettes will remain a stable business in the medium term, capable of generating low-single-digit EPS growth for Altria. As we showed in our illustrative calculations in our last article, provided cigarette volume declines are no worse than 5% a year, even with a lower-than-historic 4% annual price/mix benefit, lower excise and lower variable costs from lower volumes would mean that OCI could continue to grow at about 2%, Net Income at 1.5-2.5%, and EPS at 2.5-3.0%.

Reaffirmed Commitment to Dividends

Altria management reaffirmed its commitment to the dividend, stating that “our objective continues to be a dividend payout ratio target of approximately 80% of adjusted diluted EPS”, and that the 2020 dividend will reflect "our strong cash generation and the strength of our balance sheet".

Altria's dividend currently costs about $6.2bn each year, and is 1.2x covered by its $7.6bn of (normalised) FCF in 2019:

Altria Net Income & Cash Flow (2015-19A) Source: Altria company filings.

Its Net Debt/EBITDA of 2.2x, down 0.1x during the quarter, also provides further flexibility to maintain the dividend.

BAT Trading Update Read-Across

A positive read-across also came from BAT's pre-AGM trading update, issued on the same day as Altria's Q1 2020 results, with BAT "confirming" its high-single-digit EPS growth outlook for 2020. BAT also referred to COVID-19 having only “limited impact on consumer demand” and “strong price mix, with pricing in line with our plan” so far. With 40-45% of BAT's profits coming from the U.S. market, and 75% of its global revenues from developed markets, its observations are highly applicable to Altria.

Valuation & Peer Comparison

At $39.25, on 2019 financials, Altria's shares are on a 9.2x P/E and a 10.4% FCF yield; the dividend yield is 8.6% ($3.36 per share).

Altria is the second cheapest stock among the tobacco Big 4 on most valuation metrics, apart from the structurally challenged Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) ("IMB"). (We have Buy ratings on BAT and Philip Morris as well.)

Altria Valuation vs. Peers NB. IMB financials for FY19 (ending Sep); all other companies on CY19. Source: Company filings.

Altria's dividend cover of 1.2x (based on FCF) is slightly lower than BAT's (1.4x) and Philip Morris' (1.3x), but Altria has a lower debt load and does not face the same currency headwinds they do.

Conclusion

Operationally, Altria continues to progress in line with our investment case, with the core cigarette business further stabilising. COVID-19 can be a headwind but a temporary one; and a low-growth economy would increase Altria's attraction relative to other stocks.

In our Base Case, with volume declines no worse than 5% each year, we believe Altria could grow its EPS by at least low single digits annually. With a dividend yield of 8.6%, and the share price growing in line with EPS, investor returns will be more than 10% on an annualised basis.

In our Bull Case, Altria would realise its upward re-rating potential, from investor sentiment on cigarettes improving and/or it demonstrating strong growth in RRPs. If the shares re-rate upwards to a dividend yield of 5.5-6.5%, the share price can return to the $55-65 range seen in 2018, leading to a 35-60% upside. If this were to take place 12 months from now, then the total return would be 45-70% once dividends are included.

At $39.25, this presents an attractive asymmetric risk/reward. We reiterate our Buy rating.

