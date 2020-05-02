Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (04/24/20)

Overall global weekly data indicates that pace of inventory builds is beginning to decline. April inventory builds could be peak as supply shuts-in and demand recovers.

We took a brief hiatus from our weekly series Open Insights to update our oil thesis. Here’s our most recent thoughts (link). We’re now back to looking at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of April 24, 2020.

EIA reported a crude build of 9M barrels. This is a change of pace from the prior builds which have ranged from 13.8, 15.1 and 19.2M. Since that peak we’ve seen 15.0M last week and now this week’s 9M barrels. We should also add-in the SPR build of 1M barrels as those are really commercial crude stocks flowing into SPR storage temporarily. Benchmarks have begun to rise as WTI and Brent benchmarks recovered lost ground this week, but local differentials remain high so production shut-in will certainly continue. Since early April, US crude inventories have increased by 72M vs. 7M for the 5-year average.

Gasoline inventories declined by 3.7M barrels, whereas distillates increased by 5.1M barrels. Overall products increased by 1.4M barrels largely because of non-Big 3 builds (gasoline, diesel and jet fuel).

Total crude and products increased by 10.4M barrels for the week compared with the 6.5M barrel build for the 5-year average.

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

Again, we’ve updated our oil thesis, and you can access those thoughts using the link above. We’d encourage you to read that for context and then look at these weeklies to get a sense of how inventories are performing.

We're about 8 weeks into this pandemic in the Western world and what's becoming somewhat clearer is that April may be peak demand hit. We’re certainly seeing inventory builds (at least with the weekly data we accumulate) indicate that the velocity of crude and product builds are slowing, and could even reverse.

In the US, crude builds are beginning to taper off, and product supply/demand are somewhat balanced as lower refinery utilization coupled with slightly higher demand have kept it in check. Saudi exports that land in April, however, may mean US crude stores will continue to build as imports rise but exports taper off, but globally the trend has been clear, we’re just not building as much or as fast as analysts had projected.

As of now, we've seen about 180M barrels of crude built on land, 80-160M barrels of oil in floating storage (depending on how you define “floating storage”). If we instead use oil on water (which removes the discrepancies in how "floating storage" is defined (days a tanker stays still)), the figure is closer to 210M barrels vs. the same time last year. So, 390M barrels, plus about 130M barrels of products. We believe that’s actually the high side of numbers, and we’re closer to 400M barrels of total liquids in inventories.

More to come no doubt, but this is in contrast to the 1B forecasted build that some analysts concluded. Either demand destruction hasn’t been that bad and/or supplies have fallen off considerably faster than many forecasted. We’ll continue monitoring, but overall, the picture is one of decelerating builds, which bodes well for recovery if supplies keep trending lower due to shut-ins and higher decline rates.

For the world? This is what we saw for the week.

