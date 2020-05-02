Gentex: Expect A Surprise Recovery In Automotive Demand

Automotive component supplier Gentex (GNTX) has started looking attractive following the healthy correction in the aftermath of the Coronavirus breakout. The company received a fair beating due to its strong association with the automotive industry which has been among the most affected industries. As car factories resume production activities after the virus-induced hiatus, Gentex comes across as a great value buy and a strong contender for a rebound, thanks to market leadership, debt-free balance sheet, high margin profile and strong pricing power.

The company is the undisputed leader in auto-dimming mirrors for the automotive industry and it also supplies products to aircraft manufacturers. Since automotive production came to a halt in China after the first outbreak, all companies associated with the industry were hammered. From the levels of 404 in early March, the Dow Jones U.S. Auto Parts Index (DJUSAT) promptly came down to 245 in a matter of days. It has since recovered, but the chart below clearly shows that Gentex has outperformed the index by a wide margin.

Source: MarketWatch

A strong show in Q1 2020

Gentex reported quarterly results which were slightly above street expectations in terms of revenues. During the quarter, the company’s automotive sales revenues declined 3.5% to USD439.9 million. This compares with a similar 3% decline in shipments of total auto-dimming mirror units and a 24% decline in global light vehicle production during the quarter.

This relative outperformance of Gentex is largely due to the fact that auto-dimming mirror technology is now becoming standardized in emerging markets. At the same time, the company continues to pursue digital content opportunities in developed markets for higher revenues. In 2019, its auto-dimming mirror shipments grew 6%, leading to a 1% increase in revenues while global light vehicle production during the year went down by 6%.

In the words of company management, the vast majority of the USD40 million shortfall in sales occurred during the last couple of weeks of March due to the pandemic outbreak. Reflecting the impact of lower sales, net income for the quarter decreased by 14% to USD89.5 million. Nevertheless, its gross margins held up well at 34.5% during the quarter. This is a very good sign and forms the basis of my investment thesis.

Rich valuations due to robust business model

Gentex commands rich valuations compared to most of its auto parts peers. Even after the recent correction, the stock trades at a P/E ratio of 15.5 while the industry’s median multiple is at 12.4. The company has no listed peer making the same products but other automotive suppliers can be considered for comparison. Two of the biggest auto suppliers - Magna International (MGA) and Lear Corporation (LEA) - trade at P/E ratio of 6.7 and 7.3. The situation isn’t very different on other valuation metrics.

Source: Seeking Alpha

It's not difficult to see why Gentex trades at a premium to its peers. This valuation is deserved due to a robust business model that has delivered consistently over the last several years and industry cycles. The ingredients of this model are: An extremely narrow focus on product, constant innovation, and a debt-free balance sheet.

Unlike other auto parts manufacturers which often dabble into production of several components, Gentex has a clearly-defined focus on Auto-Dimming Mirrors – a technology innovation in an otherwise mundane automotive rearview mirror. At a price range of $40-$45 per piece, this technology doesn’t get to a pricing level where automakers would offer buyers an option to exercise their discretion. As a result, penetration rates of these mirrors have been rising consistently.

Source: Gentax Annual Reports

Gentex further refines its approach by following a two-pronged strategy of focusing on mirror growth in emerging markets while prioritizing digital content opportunities in mature markets. In this realm, the company has introduced layers of digital vision and the connected car in its product offerings on top of the underlying auto-dimming technology. Gentex is a highly-innovative technology company and this is underlined by the fact that it spends around 6.5% of its revenues on engineering, research and development functions.

A debt-free balance sheet is a rarity in the capital intensive automotive industry. This is the strong foundation that allows Gentex to do other shareholder friendly activities such as dividends and share repurchases. In the latest quarter, it further bumped up the dividend by 4%, making it the tenth year of dividend increases.

The quarter also marked share repurchases worth $178 million. It's worth highlighting that these repurchases were done at an average price of $25.48 per share. The stock was above $30 for most of the quarter and thus, these rates indicate that the repurchases were carried out toward the end of the quarter when prices came down. This is another sign of the management believing that the recent crash has taken stock prices below fair value.

Debt-free balance sheet and intellectual property

Investors know very well that the automotive industry is a cyclical one and was battling demand blues even before the virus outbreak. Needless to say, such downtrends often result in a death of marginal players and consolidation in the industry. As such, it's always advisable to stick to companies with strong balance sheets as they are the first ones to bounce back in case of a demand revival. With its debt-free balance sheet, Gentex shines in this department.

This is not the only reason for investors to consider investing into Gentex as the company stands to benefit from several other tailwinds. One of these huge positives is the absolute monopoly of Gentex in auto-dimming mirrors. The company had a market share of 92% in automatic dimming rearview mirrors in 2018, and even though its success has attracted competition, most notably in the form of Magna, Gentex was still able to increase its dominance to 94% in 2019.

Helping the company significantly in maintaining this dominance is the vast amount of intellectual property it has developed over years. As per latest update, there are more than 1,500 US and international patents it owns with another 790 applications in progress.

Needless to say, Gentex commands substantial pricing power on the basis of this IP. This is visible in the form of its vastly- superior margin profile. In the last 12 months, the company earned a 16% return on total capital, compared to sector median of just 5.7%. As the five-year averages in the table below indicate, Gentex has been one of the few consistent performers in the automotive industry.

Source:Seeking Alpha

Production resumption and a potential surprise

While the external environment is still far from clear, there's increased clarity about resumption in vehicle production in the US and Europe. So far, its supply chain has remained unaffected and thus it's ready to supply to automakers as and when production restarts. Once again, the company’s strong balance sheet allowed it to “carry a slightly higher inventory levels” which helped to weather most of the supply issues.

After presenting the latest quarterly results, CEO Steve Downing had this to say about its preparedness:

“Fortunately for us, we don't see anything that really impacts us at least through the end of May. So we're watching it closely and trying to work with our supply base to make sure that we have continual flow of product. We don't see anything that should impact sales in the short term.”

This preparedness on the supply side is important because despite the gloomy outlook, demand may be more forthcoming. The rush among buyers in China – the first market to open after a strict lockdown – is an indication that consumers view private vehicles as effective in avoiding the virus. It's not difficult to imagine that increased liquidity in the financial system and helicopter money by the government will further nudge fence-sitting potential buyers to go for such purchases.

For the current year, Gentex has slashed its revenue expectations by 15% but has guided gross margin to be in the range of 34% -35%. Anticipating lower sales, management has hinted to cut down on operating expenses and capital expenditures. With no major payments scheduled for interest expenses, these efforts should translate into stable margins.

Conclusion

Once we take a step back from the current crisis and look at the bigger picture, it becomes clear that the grim situation of little production and demand is unlikely to continue for long and a turnaround isn’t far. For sure, we are in an uncharted territory, but historically, we have seen that recoveries are the fastest in the industries with smoothest supply chains and the automotive industry fits the bill perfectly.

As the situation finally turns around, Gentex stands to benefit on the back of its comfortable inventory levels, smooth supply chain, strong balance sheet and its monopoly in auto-dimming mirrors. Even though the stock has recovered quite a bit, there's headroom left for more appreciation. Simply put, the stock represents strength and offers comfort in valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GNTX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.