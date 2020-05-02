CSX Is (Still) Too Expensive

There are two sides to the investing "coin." There's the company itself and the stock that's often a poor proxy for the health of the underlying company.

Since writing my cautious note on CSX Corp. (CSX) back in early February, the shares are down about 11% against a loss of 8.9% for the S&P 500. Since the company just published earnings, I thought it would be worthwhile to look in on the name again. I’ll review the financial history here, and will look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I’ll also review the results of the short options trade I recommended in my previous article. For those who missed this article's title, and who don't want to wade through to the end of this article, I'll come to the point. I think CSX shares remain overpriced at this point, and so I recommend avoiding the shares until they drop in price. I think there's money to be made in the options market, though.

Financial Snapshot

CSX is like every other Class 1 railroad in that they have managed to increase profitability in the face of declining revenues. This prompts questions about how sustainable profit growth might be, but it also should put to bed any concerns about slowing revenues cratering the company. In particular, in spite of the fact that revenue has declined at a CAGR of about -.9% over the past six years, earnings from operations has grown at a CAGR of 9.5%. Given that the company spent (wasted?) $12.968 billion on buybacks since 2014, there are ~229 million fewer shares outstanding now than there were in 2014, and this drove EPS to grow at a CAGR of over 13%.

Dividend Sustainability

In my view, the sustainability of dividends is of particular importance to investors at the moment, so I’ll spend a relatively large amount of time on that topic. In order to do this, I’ll look at the upcoming financial obligations the firm has and compare those to the resources available to the firm. In my view, CSX, like every other Class 1 railroad, has taken on way too much debt over the past several years. In particular, CSX’s long-term debt has grown at a CAGR of about 9.5% since 2014. On the surface, this increase in debt may be understandable, given that this is obviously a capital-intensive business. The problem is that over the past six years, the company has spent just under $13 billion on share buybacks, which represents about 81% of current long-term debt.

On the following table, I’ve compiled the amounts and timing of future cash obligations for your reading pleasure. This year, for instance, the company will need to spend just more than $1.34 billion on lease payments, maintenance and the like. Note that the $750 million interest expense is 38% higher than it was in 2015. Against these various obligations, the company has a large cash hoard of just under $2.5 billion. This means that the company has sufficient resources to cover the next three years.

This suggests to me that there’s not much risk of a dividend cut here anytime soon. I would like to see the company pay down debt. I would have liked the company to spend less on buybacks and more on dividends. That said, there’s little reason to be nervous about the dividend at this point.

The Stock

I think the returns that an investor enjoys - or suffers - is largely a function of the price they pay for that investment. If a stream of future cash flows can be discounted back to be worth X, paying more than X will generate a negative return, and paying a fraction of X will generate a positive return. So returns can be drastically different on the same “X” of future cash flows. This is why I always obsess over valuations. I want to avoid overpaying for future cash flows.

I judge whether or not I risk overpaying in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value (earnings, free cash flow and the like). In particular, before I buy, I want to ensure that the shares are inexpensive relative to both the overall market and their own history. This relationship is captured in the following chart. The shares have certainly been more expensive than they currently are, but they’ve certainly been cheaper also.

In addition to looking at the ratio of price to earnings, I want to understand what the market is currently assuming about the future of a given company. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology employed by Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” In the book, Penman walks an investor through how they might use a standard finance formula (and the magic of high school algebra) to isolate the “g” (growth) variable and work out what the market must be assuming about the future. Using this approach suggests that the market is expecting a perpetual growth rate of ~5.5% for CSX. I consider this to be a fairly optimistic forecast. That optimism, plus the fact that the PE multiple is on the high side, leads me to want to avoid the shares at these levels.

Options Update

In my previous article, I went through my two year history of writing puts against this name. I found that I earned $14.30 of put premia prior to the publication of that article. In addition, I generated an additional $2.30 of put premia in early February, bringing the total to $16.80 premia per share over the past two years. This compares favorably to the performance of the total return of the stock of $14.90 during that time. In my view, the trade history here demonstrates the relative power of short puts vs. long stock positions. Please also note that the risk of these puts is lower as they require less capital than stock ownership.

In the last article on this name, I recommended selling the January CSX put with a strike of $62.50. At the time, these puts were bid-asked at $2.30-$2.46. Although nearly two months of time value has been lost, they are currently bid-asked at $6.35-$6.80. Given that I’m comfortable owning these shares at that price, I think it would be worthwhile to sell these same puts again.

Now that I’ve written about the benefits of short puts, it’s time to splash some cold water on the idea by writing about risks. Investing, like life in general, involves making choices among a host of imperfect trade-offs. There are no risk-free options. There’s risk a, and there’s risk b. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risk-reward trade-off of buying shares should be pretty self-evident in early 2020. For those who missed it, the risk-reward trade-off for stock ownership involves the potential for capital loss weighed against the potential for capital gain.

Put options are no different in this regard. I've described the reward potential of these often, so I'll spend the rest of this section talking about their risks. I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock, they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income, and will therefore be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. For my part, I'll only ever write puts on companies that I'd be happy to own, at strike prices that represent good entry points for me. For that reason, being exercised isn't the trauma for me that's for many other put writers.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I’ll drive the point home by using CSX as an example of the choice facing a hypothetical investor. The investor can choose to buy the shares today at a price of ~$68.70. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 18% below today's level. In my view, that's the definition of lower risk.

Conclusion

I think this is a well-run business that's in possession of an unassailable “moat.” In addition, over time, the company has demonstrated that slowing revenues won’t necessarily harm profitability. Finally, the company is moderately shareholder friendly in light of the fact that they’ve increased dividends per share at a CAGR of about 7% over the past six years. Also, the dividend is well covered in my estimation, in spite of the huge debt overhang the company has taken on. The problem isn’t with the company, it’s with the stock. In my view, it remains expensive, and I therefore think investors would be wise to avoid the name. Just because I don’t see value at current prices, though, doesn’t mean I think this company is worthless. I would be happy to buy shares, just not at the current price. Because I’m comfortable buying 18% below the current level, I think the put options that I recommended selling are a great trade. If the shares rally from these levels, the investor pockets the premia. If the shares drop, the investor buys this great company at a great price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling the puts mentioned in this article.