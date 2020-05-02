Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of May 3

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years International Business Machines (IBM) 5/7 6/10 1.62 1.63 0.62% 5.35% 25 American Water Works (AWK) 5/11 6/2 0.5 0.55 10.00% 1.85% 13

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 4 (Ex-Div 5/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) 5/20 0.31 37.99 3.26% 10

Tuesday May 5 (Ex-Div 5/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 5/21 0.53 54.29 3.90% 22 Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) 5/21 0.155 48.87 1.27% 28 Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) 5/29 0.185 103.11 0.72% 15 Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) 5/15 0.19 10.22 7.44% 11

Wednesday May 6 (Ex-Div 5/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 6/10 0.7 81.39 3.44% 10 Artesian Resources (ARTNA) 5/22 0.2496 34.32 2.91% 27 International Business Machines (IBM) 6/10 1.63 121.87 5.35% 25 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) 5/22 0.27 100.87 1.07% 17 Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) 5/22 0.3 108.13 1.11% 10 Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) 5/15 1.0275 41.21 9.97% 20 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 6/5 0.38 37.64 4.04% 10 Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) 6/5 0.88 153.08 2.30% 63 Sonoco Products Co. (SON) 6/10 0.43 48.77 3.53% 37 Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) 6/1 0.39 47.15 3.31% 14 Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) 5/22 0.22 25.6 3.44% 10 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 6/1 0.54 122.92 1.76% 47

Thursday May 7 (Ex-Div 5/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) 5/20 0.085 35.06 0.97% 26 California Water Service (CWT) 5/22 0.2125 46.28 1.84% 53 Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) 6/1 0.175 23.21 3.02% 26 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) 5/21 0.34 31.83 4.27% 11 W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) 6/1 1.44 267.66 2.15% 48 Lazard Limited (LAZ) 5/22 0.47 25.31 7.43% 12 PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) 6/12 0.51 88 2.32% 48 SJW Group (SJW) 6/1 0.32 59.77 2.14% 53 Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) 5/18 0.52 68.19 3.05% 33

Friday May 8 (Ex-Div 5/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Water Works (AWK) 6/2 0.55 119.2 1.85% 13

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Air Products & Chemicals (APD) 5/11 1.34 2.4% Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) 5/6 0.41 0.6% Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 5/8 0.23 2.9% Celanese Corp. (CE) 5/7 0.62 3.1% Clorox Company (CLX) 5/8 1.06 2.2% General Dynamics (GD) 5/8 1.1 3.4% Graco Inc. (GGG) 5/6 0.175 1.6% Lowe's Companies (LOW) 5/6 0.55 2.1% National Health Investors (NHI) 5/8 1.1025 8.2% Nucor Corp. (NUE) 5/11 0.4025 3.9% West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) 5/6 0.16 0.3%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

