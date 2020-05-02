Facebook: There's Still More Wealth To Be Created For Patient Investors

There's still more wealth to be created for patient investors who invest for the long term.

Despite its strong financial position, Facebook is nowhere near a mature business and there's room for exponential growth in view of the number of people without an Internet connection.

The new product and engineering roles suggest Facebook will spend more on R&D to develop new products for the post-coronavirus world.

Facebook is making all the right investments to stay ahead of the competition, including creating at least 10,000 product and engineering roles, and exploring e-commerce in India.

Facebook saw "signs of stability" in ad revenue in the first few weeks of April, underlining the ability of its business to weather the downturn in the broader ad industry.

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) long-term investment case has never been more compelling than it is today. The market's exuberant response to the company's Q1 earnings (revenue rose 17.64% Y/Y to $17.74 billion, beating estimates by $515.32M) indicates investors are willing to put more of their capital behind its high-margin business.

Facebook's net income margins are around 6.4x higher than the sector median. This essentially means for every dollar of earnings that Facebook's peers generates, the social media giant generates about $6.4 for the same unit of sales over the same period, explaining why it's one of Wall Street's favorite tech names.

What's next for the stock?

Following its earnings release Wednesday evening, Facebook's shares gained more than 8% in the after-hours session, underlining pent-up demand for its shares in a market that's likely to continue paying a premium for mega-cap tech stocks until some level of certainty comes back to the real economy, particularly in the travel, auto and energy sectors that have been hit worst due to travel restrictions.

Sentiment on Wall Street suggests more upside ahead for Facebook. Mizuho Securities analyst James Lee raised the price target on the stock to $245 from $220, while Rosenblatt analyst Mark Zgutowicz has raised the rice target from $223 to $244.

No doubt more analysts will add their voice to the chorus in coming weeks in light of the vaguely bullish guidance the company gave for future ad revenue.

In its earnings call, the company said it had seen "signs of stability" in ad revenue for the first few weeks of April, suggesting its ad business has sufficient resilience to weather the impact of the global economic downturn, which many economists believe is the worst since the Great Depression.

Long-term investors, however, need not worry about the ad revenues too much. The fact that Facebook is a high margin business and a market leader means that in every business cycle and nearly every market scenario imaginable, it will invariably emerge ahead of the competition.

What's next for the company?

The more pertinent question long-term investors should be asking is whether Facebook is making the right investments today to stay on top.

Broadly speaking, a strong focus on the following key areas could help Facebook maintain its competitive advantage and unlock continued shareholder value.

E-commerce for small businesses via WhatsApp

Improvements and investments in video communications

Unlocking the opportunity in gaming and experiential technology

In her discussion of Q1 performance, which largely focused on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the business, Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg noted that:

People are looking for businesses on Facebook and Instagram more than usual during this crisis. - Sherly Sandberg, Facebook COO

I think that the opposite also is true - brands and businesses, majority of them sole proprietorship and small businesses, are also looking for customers on Facebook and Instagram more aggressively than they ever have due to the downturn in brick-and-mortar sales.

The cost-saving psychology of small business owners, who naturally prefer buying on credit and selling in cash because of their inability to access formal debt and equity financing, also will work to Facebook's advantage. Setting up a business page, complete with full integration into local and international payment gateways, on Facebook and Instagram, is free. Setting up a website, on the other hand, isn't free and costs even more in maintenance. This means more small businesses are likely to choose Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp as their default digital storefront at this time when the brick-and-mortar model is no longer feasible due to a fall in foot traffic and unmanageable rental costs that are not being covered by sales.

It's instructive to note that small businesses represent about 90% of businesses and more than 50% of employment globally, according to the World Bank. The size of this addressable market, which largely relies on mobile devices to access the Internet and their customers online, underlines the immense opportunity for Facebook, which can provide a digital storefront, payments and advertising from one free platform (Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp) with the added advantage of measuring tools.

Facebook's sophisticated ad targeting technology and the availability of locally relevant metrics for businesses to measure return on investment is simply more appealing to a small business than traditional advertising.

In terms of unlocking the opportunities in video, the company has made new product improvements, including doubling the size of WhatsApp video calls from four to eight. Between WhatsApp and Messenger, there are more than 700 million daily actives participating in calls, the company reported.

In gaming, the opportunity in my view lies in creating more immersive experiences that can be leveraged for advertising - for example, billboards in driving games can have ads of real brands.

It has what it takes

Overall, I believe Facebook has what it takes to turn these opportunities into revenue over the long term. The deal with India's Jio, for example, puts it in a strong position to execute its e-commerce strategy in a big way by integrating online payments into WhatsApp. India has the largest Facebook and WhatsApp communities in the world.

Facebook also announced it will make at least 10,000 new hires in product and engineering roles this year. These hires suggest that Facebook could increase its research and development costs in 2020 and beyond. Product and engineering roles typically sit within R&D for most tech companies and Facebook is no exception.

Increased R&D spending is good for two reasons. R&D keeps the product pipeline full, creating competitive advantage. R&D also is good because, unlike other expenses, it's much easier to pay for R&D in stock than cash.

It's instructive to note that of the $13.6 billion that Facebook spent on research and development in 2019, $3.48 billion of it was paid in stock. The next largest expense paid in stock was marketing, where of the $9.87 billion overall 2019 expense, only $569 million was paid in stock. This has been the trend for the past three years.

Payment in stock gives researchers and engineers a longer-term orientation and also is more rewarding financially due to capital appreciation, which in Facebook's case is guaranteed by a zealous investing community and years of buybacks that have kept share prices high.

Keeping engineers and key resources in R&D happy is strategically important for Facebook since tech recruitment is highly competitive and billions can be lost in actual costs and opportunity costs if a key engineer bails out of a project midway because of a better offer elsewhere.

Facebook's investments in R&D could result in the roll out of new products suited to the post-coronavirus world. This will not only boost overall revenue, but also broaden the revenue mix by creating new income streams to complement advertising.

Conclusion

The next few years are likely to be characterized by a general increase in reliance on big tech. These years will be consequential for Facebook's long-term success globally. If it can build the trust of its users, avoid unnecessary litigation and stay out of the wrong side of toxic political debates, it stands to benefit immensely.

The coronavirus has made the world appreciate the fact that the Internet is not a luxury but a necessity. In some estimates, 4.57 billion have access to the Internet in a world of 7.5 billion.

Facebook's future growth will be unlocked by the remaining 3 billion who are likely to get Internet more cheaply and readily in coming years due to the 5G cycle and other ambitious global initiatives aimed at improving digital infrastructure in emerging and developing markets.

From this stand point, Facebook is nowhere a mature business and there is still more wealth to be made for investors who know how to wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.