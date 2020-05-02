Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 3

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) 6/15 7/1 0.12 0.13 8.33% 1.89% 10 Apple Inc. (AAPL) 5/8 5/14 0.77 0.82 6.49% 1.13% 9 MetLife Inc. (MET) 5/7 6/12 0.44 0.46 4.55% 5.31% 8 Enviva Partners LP (EVA) 5/14 5/29 0.675 0.68 0.74% 7.82% 6 Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) 5/12 5/29 0.15 0.17 13.33% 0.94% 7

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 4 (Ex-Div 5/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) 5/22 0.1 7.98 5.01% 6 Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) 5/20 0.25 29.55 3.38% 5 Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) 5/20 0.4 27.12 5.90% 9 West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) 5/20 0.21 18.25 4.60% 9

Tuesday May 5 (Ex-Div 5/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Entergy Corporation (ETR) 6/1 0.93 93.57 3.98% 5 FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) 5/21 0.21 42.18 1.99% 8 Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) 5/21 0.13 8.53 6.10% 8 Intel Corp. (INTC) 6/1 0.33 57.47 2.30% 6 Matson Inc. (MATX) 6/4 0.22 29.41 2.99% 8 Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) 5/21 0.28 39.83 2.81% 7

Wednesday May 6 (Ex-Div 5/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CenterState Bank Corp. (CSFL) 5/15 0.14 15.95 3.51% 6 First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) 5/22 0.25 22.89 4.37% 8 Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) 5/15 0.44 11.14 15.80% 6 Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) 5/22 0.14 9.35 5.99% 8 MetLife Inc. (MET) 6/12 0.46 34.68 5.31% 8 MPLX LP (MPLX) 5/15 0.6875 17.43 15.78% 8 Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) 5/22 0.18 36.45 1.98% 5 Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) 5/22 0.15 25.37 2.36% 8 South State Corp. (SSB) 5/15 0.47 52.95 3.55% 9 Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 6/1 0.51 27.59 7.39% 9 WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) 5/22 0.12 27.41 1.75% 6 Zions Bancorporation (ZION) 9/15 0.34 30.9 4.40% 7

Thursday May 7 (Ex-Div 5/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Apple Inc. (AAPL) 5/14 0.82 289.07 1.13% 9 American Campus Communities (ACC) 5/22 0.47 32.76 5.74% 7 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) 5/29 0.25 40.63 2.46% 8 D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) 5/21 0.175 46.54 1.50% 6 Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) 5/22 0.22 25.17 3.50% 6 Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) 5/21 0.25 29.95 3.34% 6 Investors Bancorp (ISBC) 5/26 0.12 8.94 5.37% 9 Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) 5/20 0.125 11.24 4.45% 9 Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) 5/25 0.18 19.1 3.77% 6 Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) 5/20 0.0525 9.35 2.25% 5 Standex International Corp. (SXI) 5/25 0.22 48.51 1.81% 9 Systemax Inc. (SYX) 5/18 0.14 19.75 2.84% 5 Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) 5/26 0.4714 18.51 10.19% 7

Friday May 8 (Ex-Div 5/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) 5/22 0.09 13 2.77% 5 Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) 5/28 0.08 7.44 4.30% 7 Paccar Inc. (PCAR) 6/2 0.32 68.29 1.87% 9

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Express Company (AXP) 5/8 0.43 1.9% Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) 5/11 0.31 3.4% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 5/11 0.16 2.7% Kadant Inc. (KAI) 5/5 0.24 1.2% Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) 5/5 0.3 3.0% Mastercard Inc. (MA) 5/8 0.4 0.6% Masco Corp. (MAS) 5/11 0.135 1.3% Medifast, Inc. (MED) 5/6 1.13 6.2% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) 5/11 0.17 5.0% Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) 5/8 0.06 2.2% PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) 5/5 1.15 4.5% People's Utah Bancorp (PUB) 5/11 0.14 2.6% Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) 5/11 0.6675 17.7% Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) 5/7 0.32 5.8% Value Line Inc. (VALU) 5/11 0.21 3.0% Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) 5/5 0.09 0.9%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.