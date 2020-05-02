Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 3
A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.
Companies which declared increased dividends.
Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
First Financial Bankshares Inc.
|
(FFIN)
|
6/15
|
7/1
|
0.12
|
0.13
|
8.33%
|
1.89%
|
10
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
5/8
|
5/14
|
0.77
|
0.82
|
6.49%
|
1.13%
|
9
|
MetLife Inc.
|
(MET)
|
5/7
|
6/12
|
0.44
|
0.46
|
4.55%
|
5.31%
|
8
|
Enviva Partners LP
|
(EVA)
|
5/14
|
5/29
|
0.675
|
0.68
|
0.74%
|
7.82%
|
6
|
Tetra Tech Inc.
|
(TTEK)
|
5/12
|
5/29
|
0.15
|
0.17
|
13.33%
|
0.94%
|
7
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday May 4 (Ex-Div 5/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
BankFinancial Corp.
|
(BFIN)
|
5/22
|
0.1
|
7.98
|
5.01%
|
6
|
Employers Holdings, Inc.
|
(EIG)
|
5/20
|
0.25
|
29.55
|
3.38%
|
5
|
Webster Financial Corp.
|
(WBS)
|
5/20
|
0.4
|
27.12
|
5.90%
|
9
|
West Bancorporation Inc.
|
(WTBA)
|
5/20
|
0.21
|
18.25
|
4.60%
|
9
Tuesday May 5 (Ex-Div 5/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Entergy Corporation
|
(ETR)
|
6/1
|
0.93
|
93.57
|
3.98%
|
5
|
FS Bancorp Inc.
|
(FSBW)
|
5/21
|
0.21
|
42.18
|
1.99%
|
8
|
Heritage Commerce Corp.
|
(HTBK)
|
5/21
|
0.13
|
8.53
|
6.10%
|
8
|
Intel Corp.
|
(INTC)
|
6/1
|
0.33
|
57.47
|
2.30%
|
6
|
Matson Inc.
|
(MATX)
|
6/4
|
0.22
|
29.41
|
2.99%
|
8
|
Wintrust Financial Corp.
|
(WTFC)
|
5/21
|
0.28
|
39.83
|
2.81%
|
7
Wednesday May 6 (Ex-Div 5/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
CenterState Bank Corp.
|
(CSFL)
|
5/15
|
0.14
|
15.95
|
3.51%
|
6
|
First Community Bankshares Inc.
|
(FCBC)
|
5/22
|
0.25
|
22.89
|
4.37%
|
8
|
Hoegh LNG Partners LP
|
(HMLP)
|
5/15
|
0.44
|
11.14
|
15.80%
|
6
|
Hope Bancorp Inc.
|
(HOPE)
|
5/22
|
0.14
|
9.35
|
5.99%
|
8
|
MetLife Inc.
|
(MET)
|
6/12
|
0.46
|
34.68
|
5.31%
|
8
|
MPLX LP
|
(MPLX)
|
5/15
|
0.6875
|
17.43
|
15.78%
|
8
|
Charles Schwab Corporation
|
(SCHW)
|
5/22
|
0.18
|
36.45
|
1.98%
|
5
|
Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.
|
(SFBC)
|
5/22
|
0.15
|
25.37
|
2.36%
|
8
|
South State Corp.
|
(SSB)
|
5/15
|
0.47
|
52.95
|
3.55%
|
9
|
Wells Fargo & Co.
|
(WFC)
|
6/1
|
0.51
|
27.59
|
7.39%
|
9
|
WSFS Financial Corp.
|
(WSFS)
|
5/22
|
0.12
|
27.41
|
1.75%
|
6
|
Zions Bancorporation
|
(ZION)
|
9/15
|
0.34
|
30.9
|
4.40%
|
7
Thursday May 7 (Ex-Div 5/8)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
5/14
|
0.82
|
289.07
|
1.13%
|
9
|
American Campus Communities
|
(ACC)
|
5/22
|
0.47
|
32.76
|
5.74%
|
7
|
Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.
|
(CTO)
|
5/29
|
0.25
|
40.63
|
2.46%
|
8
|
D.R. Horton Inc.
|
(DHI)
|
5/21
|
0.175
|
46.54
|
1.50%
|
6
|
Home Bancorp Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
5/22
|
0.22
|
25.17
|
3.50%
|
6
|
Independent Bank Group Inc.
|
(IBTX)
|
5/21
|
0.25
|
29.95
|
3.34%
|
6
|
Investors Bancorp
|
(ISBC)
|
5/26
|
0.12
|
8.94
|
5.37%
|
9
|
Lakeland Bancorp Inc.
|
(LBAI)
|
5/20
|
0.125
|
11.24
|
4.45%
|
9
|
Mid Penn Bancorp
|
(MPB)
|
5/25
|
0.18
|
19.1
|
3.77%
|
6
|
Mueller Water Products, Inc.
|
(MWA)
|
5/20
|
0.0525
|
9.35
|
2.25%
|
5
|
Standex International Corp.
|
(SXI)
|
5/25
|
0.22
|
48.51
|
1.81%
|
9
|
Systemax Inc.
|
(SYX)
|
5/18
|
0.14
|
19.75
|
2.84%
|
5
|
Westlake Chemical Partners LP
|
(WLKP)
|
5/26
|
0.4714
|
18.51
|
10.19%
|
7
Friday May 8 (Ex-Div 5/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
1st Constitution Bancorp
|
(FCCY)
|
5/22
|
0.09
|
13
|
2.77%
|
5
|
Macatawa Bank Corp.
|
(MCBC)
|
5/28
|
0.08
|
7.44
|
4.30%
|
7
|
Paccar Inc.
|
(PCAR)
|
6/2
|
0.32
|
68.29
|
1.87%
|
9
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|Company
|Symbol
|Pay Date
|Payout
|Yield
|American Express Company
|(AXP)
|5/8
|0.43
|1.9%
|Bank of New York Mellon Corp.
|(BK)
|5/11
|0.31
|3.4%
|Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana
|(HFBL)
|5/11
|0.16
|2.7%
|Kadant Inc.
|(KAI)
|5/5
|0.24
|1.2%
|Lakeland Financial Corp.
|(LKFN)
|5/5
|0.3
|3.0%
|Mastercard Inc.
|(MA)
|5/8
|0.4
|0.6%
|Masco Corp.
|(MAS)
|5/11
|0.135
|1.3%
|Medifast, Inc.
|(MED)
|5/6
|1.13
|6.2%
|Orrstown Financial Services Inc.
|(ORRF)
|5/11
|0.17
|5.0%
|Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.
|(PBHC)
|5/8
|0.06
|2.2%
|PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
|(PNC)
|5/5
|1.15
|4.5%
|People's Utah Bancorp
|(PUB)
|5/11
|0.14
|2.6%
|Sprague Resources LP
|(SRLP)
|5/11
|0.6675
|17.7%
|Union Bankshares Inc.
|(UNB)
|5/7
|0.32
|5.8%
|Value Line Inc.
|(VALU)
|5/11
|0.21
|3.0%
|Werner Enterprises, Inc.
|(WERN)
|5/5
|0.09
|0.9%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
