Facebook: Buy For The Long-Term Growth Potential

With plenty of levers to support an extensive growth runway, the stock is still reasonably valued at ~18x fwd ex-cash earnings.

Facebook's (FB) outperformance this time around is a sign of things to come, in my view. Bears may push back on valuations (the stock is near all-time highs) and a slowdown in engagement once the economy re-opens. But I would counter that the offset from an increase in advertising ARPU and the longer-term growth potential as Facebook begins to monetize its billion-user properties while continuing to benefit from ad budgets shifting online should drive strong upside going forward. Thus, Facebook's stock strikes me as particularly compelling at ~18x fwd non-GAAP EPS (ex-cash).

1Q20 Sees an Advertising-Led Outperformance

For the quarter, Facebook reported headline revenue of $17.7bn (+18% YoY; +19% YoY on a constant currency basis), though GAAP EPS was below-consensus at $1.71. Note that GAAP EPS includes ~$1.3bn in stock-based compensation, along with one-off expenses such as the amortization of intangibles (~$156m) and income tax adjustments (~$364m); adjusted for these items, diluted non-GAAP EPS was closer to $2.10.

Source: Investor Presentation

By segment, advertising revenue was the big surprise at $17.4bn (+17% YoY), while other revenue (Oculus and Payments) rose at a rapid pace (+80% YoY) to $297m. The key driver behind the advertising number was ad impressions, which increased by 39% YoY, offsetting a price per ad decrease of 16% YoY.

Source: Company Filings

In addition, the platform's ability to retain low-double-digit growth across key user metrics and further increase ad load on core Facebook have also boosted ROIs for advertisers. I think management's commentary around the "replacement effect" was particularly noteworthy – as costs decline, the ROI for advertisers improves and drives up demand, making the model resilient to sector-specific downturns.

As prices come down, it's also more economic, and they can get the ROIs that they want. So it's a natural way in which those -- that happens, and you see a replacement effect there. – Earnings Transcript

"Signs of Stability" in April

Though Facebook did not offer any explicit revenue guidance, it did highlight "signs of stability," with ad revenue roughly flat on a YoY basis. The April commentary echoes the likes of Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), which indicated a slight uptick in Search, though I would note that Facebook is flat relative to a higher base (27.6% YoY in 2Q19; ~32% on a constant currency basis). Some of the ad strength is likely attributable to Facebook's long tail of performance-based marketers taking advantage of a more compelling ROI, particularly in the gaming and e-commerce verticals, offsetting weakness in travel and autos.

Capital Allocation Priorities Highlight the Long-Term Focus

Perhaps the most bullish take from the call was that Facebook intends to continue investing through the downturn to capitalize on long-term opportunities. Further, management also disclosed plans to hire ~10,000 employees this year to support the expansion. That said, Facebook is implementing some cost discipline, lowering its FY20 opex guide by ~$2bn at the bottom-end via cuts to corporate travel, live events, and marketing. This builds on the notable ~2.2% YoY decline in 1Q20 opex (ex-one-time items and stock-based comp).

Source: Company Filings, Author's est

Assuming some of the cost cuts are structural, this could suggest a trough year for "core" margins, though headline numbers could be masked by the fact that Facebook is actively investing to diversify its business and build out bigger long-term bets. Thus, while near-term EPS will likely be weighed down by lower ad revenue and higher spend, I think management's focus on creating long-term shareholder value is a key positive from a capital allocation perspective.

Jio is a Compelling Long-Term Opportunity at a Reasonable Price

The call also offered some insight into the Jio investment – a total outlay of INR436bn (~$5.7bn) for a 10% stake. Of the total investment, ~INR150bn (~$2bn) will go into Jio Platforms, with the remaining ~INR286bn (~$3.7bn) to parent Reliance Industries (RIL). This helps address any near-term capital needs at Jio and implies a reasonable ~21x EBITDA valuation paid by Facebook; given Jio is on track to double its EBITDA in ~2-3 years, though, the fwd EBITDA multiple would be significantly lower at <10x.

INR ('bn) Implied Jio Platform equity value (post-money) 4,362 (+) Jio Platform net debt 410 = Implied Jio Platform post-deal EV 4,767 (-) Facebook's investment in JPL 150 = Implied Jio Platform pre-deal EV 4,617 (/) Jio TTM EBITDA 223 = Implied Jio Platform pre-deal EV/EBITDA 20.7x

Source: Reliance Press Release, Company Filings, Author's Est

The timing of the investment is also particularly interesting - RIL had recently announced a restructuring of the Jio business. As a result, the new subsidiary (Jio Platforms Limited) now houses its platform apps/AI/Cloud initiatives together with the mobile telecom and broadband business.

Source: Jio Investor Presentation

From Reliance's perspective, Facebook's investment validates and furthers its digital initiatives, while Facebook's strategic plans for the Jio partnership isn't entirely clear. For one, the press release states that WhatsApp has entreated into a separate commercial partnership involving JioMart and is thus not part of the financial investment into Jio Platforms.

Concurrent with the investment, Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail Limited ("Reliance Retail") and WhatsApp have also entered into a commercial partnership agreement to further accelerate Reliance Retail's New Commerce business on the JioMart platform using WhatsApp and to support small businesses on WhatsApp.

The strategic potential is vast, in my view – the Jio tie-up represents the first step in a long-term theme to broaden the business beyond advertising and unlock the monetization potential of WhatsApp. On the latter point, it is important to keep in mind that Facebook's WhatsApp Pay has remained in a pilot phase in India for years, and the Jio tie-up likely signals an initial step toward a wider launch.

Given Jio controls a rich app ecosystem, with offerings spanning from video and music, to the cloud, there is ample scope for Jio and Facebook to leverage these apps into a super app a la Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat, complete with payments, social media, and entertainment capabilities.

Source: Jio Investor Presentation

I think it is also important to keep the scale of the Indian market in mind – per IBEF data, the Indian Retail industry is projected to hit a whopping $1.2tn in FY21 and a further $1.8tn in FY26, with plenty of room for additional growth from increased online retail penetration.

Source: IBEF

Best-in-Class with an Extensive Growth Runway

Overall, I believe the optimism around Facebook's prospects post-earnings is warranted, as the longer-term potential to drive double-digit earnings growth remains intact, in my view. Further, the business is set to benefit from several key tailwinds, including an accelerated shift in ad dollars online and the increased monetization of its platforms. Along with a rich product innovation pipeline, as well as the strategic optionality around the Jio partnership, the long-term growth outlook looks very bright, in my view. The stock currently trades at ~18x fwd non-GAAP EPS (ex-cash), which is reasonable considering the capital-light nature of the core business and the long-term growth potential at hand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.