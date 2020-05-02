Summary

Facebook's 1Q20 print surprises to the upside as an increase in ad impressions offset the lower price per ad.

Management has demonstrated a disciplined, long-term oriented approach toward capital allocation.

The Jio investment, for instance, grants Facebook access to the fast-growing Indian retail space, at a reasonable <10x three-year fwd EBITDA multiple.

With plenty of levers to support an extensive growth runway, the stock is still reasonably valued at ~18x fwd ex-cash earnings.