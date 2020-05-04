What Went Wrong With Royal Dutch Shell (Video Walkthrough)

There are extremely few "safe" 10% yields out there, and this video highlights exactly why the RDS dividend was, in fact, a sucker yield.

I predicted that it would certainly slash, and I warned that it may be entirely eliminated. I was met somewhere in the middle with a 66% slash.

In today's analysis, I will share my YCharts terminal and explain what led me to predict (as of April 20, 2020) that Royal Dutch Shell would slash its dividend.

Source: www.off-shoretechnology.com

Introduction

As I mentioned, I foresaw Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.B) (RDS.A) cut, and here's evidence of my public declaration that the dividend was in "massive jeopardy."

Source: My Comments (April 20, 2020)

And the answer we received was "not an elimination, but a 66% cut." I'll take it...

Source: My Comments (April 20, 2020)

Now, I'm sharing that to set the stage for the video below, in which I discuss in precise detail and in as much depth as 15 minutes would allow exactly what I saw that led to me claim the dividend was in "massive jeopardy."

New Format (Which I Thoroughly Enjoyed)

I hope you enjoy this new format. I feel that this is more effective in communicating exactly what I see. In the future, I will use this format to discuss bullish picks publicly.

Below, you will find what I saw when I predicted Royal Dutch Shell's dividend apocalypse.

As always, thanks for watching, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.