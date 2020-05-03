SRK Capital Q1 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

SRK Capital, LLC provides investment management services to an investment partnership, SRK Fund I, LP.

SRK Fund I, LP appreciated +1.77% during Q1 of 2020. In contrast, the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 had a loss of -19.60% and -30.61%, respectively.

The negative economic data continues to reach historical levels and we are experiencing a global recession.The question is,how deep will it be and how long will it last. I can not confidently answer that, and gladly our investment strategy does not rely on me accurately forecasting the macro economy.