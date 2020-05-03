The Boyar Value Group's Q1 2020 Letter

Summary

Through their research division, they publish Asset Analysis Focus & Boyar's Micro Cap Focus, with in-depth research reports utilizing a private equity approach to public markets.

Although the low could indeed be tested, now isn’t the time for panic.

Many of the companies we follow are selling far below what we believe an acquirer would pay for the entire business, and we believe that investors who buy these stocks at current levels will be quite pleased with their returns several years from now.