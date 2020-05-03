Altria: Don't Be Surprised

The market has it in for tobacco stocks. This might last for a while, but it has never been a bad idea to buy MO above 8%.

MO's dividend is safe. If a high dividend is what you want, fear not MO will pay you one.

MO has seen rising volumes, as consumers loaded their pantries during the first quarter. Don't be surprised to see a defensive stock post defensive results.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

Altria Group (MO) just reported its first quarter results, which were in line with what I’d expect from a defensive staple in such an uncertain environment. Yet MO’s performance in 2020 has not been that of a defensive stock.

Source: Open Domain

The market has unfairly kicked tobacco stocks to the curb.

In my recent article on Philipp Morris (PM), What has the market been smoking?, I said that there was no chance that Covid-19 would reduce smoking, as people tend to reinforce their habits, good or bad, in times of stress. This is as true for PM as it is for MO, and is reflected by MO’s fantastic volumes this quarter, as consumers loaded their pantries to not miss out on their death sticks. Don’t be surprised about these results, they are a pure reflection of normal human behavior.

MO is currently trading at $40.47 and yields 8.3%. Our MAD Scores give MO a Dividend Strength score of 93 and a Stock Strength score of 53.

While market sentiment will likely keep MO’s share price from taking off any time soon, the dividend isn’t going anywhere, and with a yield above 8%, it is hard to look elsewhere.

Given my sizeable position in MO, my approach will be similar to PM: I am purchasing just enough to rebalance my position’s weight, no more no less.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The case for MO as a dividend investment is sound. While the stock market continues to panic over long term volume declines, MO continues to increase prices, resulting in net increases in revenue.

The crowd's concern isn’t without merits. As Sam wrote in January, “this decade will make or break Altria”. The company likely has between 5 and 10 years to make up volume declines in the smokable category with sales in non-smokable products. MO has positioned itself on the 3 main non smokable platforms: oral, e-vapor, and heated tobacco. We believe that heated tobacco, with IQOS is their best chance. This is all explained in detail in Sam’s previous article.

What we are seeing now is that the roll out of IQOS is being delayed because of Covid-19 making in-store sales impossible, as the first two stores are forced to close. I don’t believe this changes anything to the long term case for heated tobacco in the U.S.

Now let me walk you through MO’s dividend profile and stock strength, to present my thesis.

Dividend Strength

Dividend strength is a concept which encapsulates the likelihood that a stock will be a good candidate for a dividend portfolio. The stronger the dividend strength, the more likely it is that the combination of dividend safety, dividend yield and dividend growth potential is attractive and will significantly contribute to your total returns. To understand how we calculate Dividend Strength, you can read this guide.

Dividend Safety

Altria has an earnings payout ratio of 82% when adjusted for last year’s massive JUUL write-down.

MO pays 58% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 17% of dividend stocks.

MO pays 73% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 30% of dividend stocks.

31/12/2015 31/12/2016 31/12/2017 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 Dividends $2.1800 $2.3600 $2.5400 $3.0000 $3.2800 Net Income $2.67 $7.28 $5.31 $3.68 $-0.70 Payout Ratio 82% 33% 48% 82% -469%(adj 82%) Cash From Operations $2.93 $1.94 $2.56 $4.43 $4.24 Payout Ratio 75% 122% 99% 68% 78% Free Cash Flow $2.41 $1.45 $2.08 $3.93 $3.39 Payout Ratio 91% 162% 122% 77% 97%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Here are the facts: MO can afford its dividend. MO has proven that it can aggressively grow its dividend while paying out 80% of earnings. Most of its free cash flow goes towards paying the dividend, which makes some wary, especially when this is combined to the declining volumes. However MO’s cash flow generation is fantastic, and management remains highly committed to it.

In the last earnings call, CEO Billy Gifford affirmed his company’s multi-decade long commitment to the dividend:

We understand that our dividend is important to our investors and it remains a top priority for us. Our objective continues to be a dividend payout ratio target of approximately 80% of adjusted diluted EPS. Since we have withdrawn our full year EPS guidance due to the impacts of COVID-19, we wanted to provide investors with a greater transparency on how we will approach the dividend this year. For 2020, we expect to recommend a quarterly dividend rate to our Board that reflects among other things our strong cash generation and the strength of our balance sheet.

If a dividend is what you want, fear not, MO will pay you one.

Dividend Potential

Altria has a dividend yield of 8.3% which is better than 90% of dividend stocks. It is extremely rare that Altria’s yield pops up above 8%. In fact the yield was above 8% in just below 2% of all trading days in the past 10 years. Over the same period the median yield was 5%. It is sometimes hard to remember that MO spent half of the last decade yielding less than 5%, but those are the numbers.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The dividend grew 5% during the last 12 months which is lower than the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 10%. I think we’ll gradually see lower and lower dividend increases, and that most likely 4-5% will be the new normal in upcoming years.

Source: mad-dividends.com

It goes without saying that when a stock yields above 8%, you don’t really need any growth. The yield is high enough as is, and reinvesting it will fuel your dividends so much anyway.

Dividend Summary

MO has a dividend strength score of 93 / 100. MO’s dividend isn’t going anywhere, management are committed to proving that they can afford to continue rising their dividend, and at the same time the crowd is pricing MO as if the dividend was about to disappear. That spells opportunity for dividend investors. The massive yield, and management’s total dedication to the dividend really set MO apart from the crowd.

Stock Strength

Yes MO looks great from the perspective of dividends. But what will its performance relative the market be in upcoming periods? I incorporate three factors, value, momentum, and quality into what I call stock strength. The score out of 100 provides the likelihood of a stock doing better than the market. The Value Score tells you how cheap the stock is relatively to the entire market. Momentum gives you investor sentiment relative to other stocks. Finally Quality is always an important bias to incorporate into your portfolio (Who wants to own bad businesses?).

Value

MO has a P/E of 0.00x

P/S of 2.98x

P/CFO of 9.53x

Dividend yield of 8.3%

Buyback yield of 2.54%

Shareholder yield of 10.84%.

According to these values, MO is more undervalued than 61% of stocks, which is encouraging, considering that the PE is calculated with the write-down in JUUL included into the numbers. Adjust this, and MO’s value would truly come out. MO trades at less than 10x operating cashflow, and its shareholder yield is out of this world.

Value Score: 61 / 100

Momentum

Altria trades at $40.47 and is down -19.24% these last 3 months, -12.74% these last 6 months & -24.37% these last 12 months. When I suggested that Altria was a screaming buy back in August 2019, I figured things looked very good from there. And for a few months they did, with the share price increasing 10% over the course of the next few months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

But then the pandemic hit, and MO plunged like a volatile consumer discretionary stock. But cigarettes are not T shirts, consumers don’t just stop purchasing them because of a pandemic. MO has better momentum than only 51% of stocks, which is worrying. While this level of relative momentum doesn’t really suggest any potential overperformance or underperformance, it is a clear vote of non-confidence by the market, when a classically defensive name acts like any run of the mill stock in times of turmoil.

But I happen to disagree with the market here. You have to make your own decisions.

Momentum score: 51 / 100

Quality

MO has a gearing ratio of 6.9, which is better than 14% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have increased by 5% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cash flow can cover 18.3% of liabilities. Each dollar of assets generates $0.5 in revenue, which is better than 48% of stocks. It depreciates 91.9% of it’s capital expenditure each year, which is better than 39% of stocks. MO has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -23.4%, which is better than 83% of companies. This makes MO’s quality better than 43% of stocks.When people ask me between whether they should go with PM or MO, this for me is the key difference which justifies the yield gap. PM’s balance sheet and quality ratios do look better than MO’s.

MO’s high level of gearing and liability growth is worrying to some. I am reassured by the industry standard asset turnover and superior liability coverage however.

This is a contributing factor to MO’s underperformance, its quality isn’t top shelf. However, it remains a cash generating machine, and cash is king.

Remember the quote from the latest earnings call I included earlier?

“We have approximately $2 billion of cash on hand. And for the coming quarters, we expect to maintain a higher cash balance than normal to manage through potential disruptions.”

Cash is king, and MO has plenty of it on hand to navigate the less than attractive environment, despite its slightly below average quality profile.

Quality Score: 43 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a Stock Strength score of 53 / 100 which suggests that MO’s performance is neither likely of outperforming or underperforming the market in coming quarters. I wouldn’t expect too much for a while, until the market comes around.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 93 & a stock strength of 53, Altria is a great choice for dividend investors who are looking for a high income position and in no rush to realize capital gains. MO will have its day, but its day likely won’t be tomorrow. If you already have a sizable position in MO, consider topping up your position to rebalance its weight in your portfolio.

Want more dividend articles like these? Then click on the orange “follow” button at the top of the page so that we can let you know the next time we publish an article on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.