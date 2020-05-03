Further Shut-Ins Could Lay Ahead For Whitecap Resources

Author's Note: All figures discussed will be in CAD unless stated as otherwise.

Efforts to reopen businesses have sparked a buying spree that has pushed major indices off their lows. Investors would be wise to approach markets with a great deal of skepticism, and likely better to not approach them at all. The economic fallout from the novel coronavirus is still unfolding and long-term implications are highly uncertain. Individuals dumping money into stocks in hopes of riding a new wave higher are closer to gamblers than astute professionals. A shock to economic activity of this magnitude during a time when debt levels were already dangerously high has the potential to lead to widespread insolvencies.

The government's quick reaction to provide stimulus unprecedented in peacetime economies should be an indication of desperation, not affirmative action. Incremental increases in debt fail to produce the intended growth when preceding levels of debt to GDP are above certain thresholds. This is due to decreasing returns to scale; larger amounts of debt will produce relatively smaller increases in economic activity. This fact was evident following the 2008 recession and the sluggish growth that followed. Many industries face significant reductions in business activity moving forward that government debt will not correct, central among them are oil and gas producers.

The global impact on energy consumption could very well put many commodity producers out of business. While there is certainly an opportunity for profitability in the firms that can survive, it is still difficult to identify which firms these will be. Whitecap Resources' (OTCPK:SPGYF) flexible cost program has allowed the business to remain cash-flow positive. Its access to capital and low near-term liquidity needs give the business a good chance of surviving. The capability to severely curtail reduction by up to 70% creates a strong defensive position if energy demand falls further. Investors would be wise to monitor Whitecap's cash flow and the corresponding impact on the firm's balance sheet moving forward. But the high uncertainty makes a valuation all but impossible at this point; investing in a business that one cannot properly value is an unwise decision.

First-Quarter Financial Analysis

As predicted in a previous article, the fall in oil prices led to a large impairment charge of $2.9 billion in the first quarter, resulting in a net loss of approximately $2.1 billion. The impairment was primarily comprised of a reduction in PP&E, with a smaller portion being made up of a write-down in goodwill of just over $120MM.

Impairment Summary

(Source: Whitecap Resources Q1 2020 Financial Statement)

While some may disregard impairment charges due to their non-cash nature, it is not always wise to do so. All else being equal, increased losses will drive up a firm's leverage as asset values are reduced. It is then a useful practice for the analyst to review and understand the cause and implications of such charges.

Q1 2020 Forecasted Commodity Prices

Q4 2019 Forecasted Commodity Prices

(Source: Whitecap Resources Q1 2020 Financial Statement)

In addition to the reduced outlook for commodity prices, the present value calculations assumed a higher discount rate of 13% compared to the 2019 rate used of 10%. This is intended to account for increased uncertainty given the current crisis plaguing the industry. These charges can be reversed in the future if there is sufficient reasoning to do so, but can still cause complications in the short term. Firms that rely on leverage ratios for debt covenants can run into problems when non-cash expenses increase, which could have a direct impact on the firms' borrowing capacity and debt service costs.

In Whitecap's case, as is common for commodity-driven businesses, the debt covenants are focused primarily on cash flow measures. The significant reduction in asset value and the corresponding increase in leverage do not create any immediate areas of concern for the firm.

Debt Covenants

(Source: Whitecap Resources Q1 2020 Financial Statement)

If asset prices remain depressed, however, it could weigh on the firms' borrowing capacity when it comes time to refinance current credit facilities or issue subsequent notes. Whitecap's management has done a respectable job of staggering financial liabilities such that there are no significant near-term obligations. This gives the business time to weather the poor operating environment in hopes of a more prosperous future. If, however, energy prices remain at depressed levels for the foreseeable future, the firm may run into issues due to the relatively large size of its net debt.

Debt Maturities

(Source: Whitecap Resources Q1 2020 Financial Statement)

Realized commodity prices for the quarter are potentially above where the analyst can expect them in the second quarter as the brunt of the fall in energy markets took place in mid-March. It is difficult at this point to determine the near-term outlook for energy markets as the impact to demand moving forward is highly uncertain. It is safe to assume, however, that consumption will not match the pre-pandemic levels as numerous industries will be operating under a reduced capacity.

(Source: Whitecap Resources Q1 2020 Financial Statement)

The firm had numerous risk management contracts in place to hedge the downside risk of commodity prices to start the year and thus will likely obtain realized prices above that of spot markets. With approximately 30% of production hedged for the remainder of the year, however, the firm will still have fairly significant exposure to market prices, the analyst should then expect continued declines in cash flow if prices do not rebound.

Despite the difficult quarter from an earnings perspective, the business was able to maintain positive free cash flow with CFO and CAPEX (including an acquisition) coming in at $160MM and $156MM respectively.

Funds Flow Calculation and Payout Ratios

(Source: Whitecap Resources Q1 2020 MD&A)

It should be noted that the adjustment made to CFO above to derive FFO removes cash received from non-cash working capital accounts, such as accounts receivable. This adjustment primarily looks to filter out items to gain a truer sense of cash generated from operations in this quarter. Which figure one uses is largely up to preference. Ultimately the takeaway for the analyst is that cash flow, more or less, covered expenditures; a fluctuation of $5MM or $7MM is not material for this assessment.

Covering expenditures with cash from operating activities allowed Whitecap to maintain its strong liquidity position. While the working capital ratio deteriorated slightly in the first quarter, the firm's available credit of just over $500MM (total facility capacity of $1,175MM maturing 2023) provides considerable access to capital that will benefit the firm in handling the tough headwinds within the near term. And with its debt covenants covered by a fair amount, there is little concern that increased draw-downs from this line will result in technical default.

This strong liquidity position will serve the firm well moving forward as the outlook for western Canadian energy producers is still highly uncertain and fraught with risks. Management's efforts in finding cost efficiencies will provide a greater defensive position for the remainder of the year.

Business Outlook

In a previous update, management indicated the reduction in the firm's expected capital expenditures by $160MM in light of the COVID-19 and OPEC+ shocks to the market. This, in conjunction with $70MM in savings from dividend cuts, gave the firm some flexibility to maintain positive free cash flow through the year.

Management indicated on the quarterly earnings call that it found areas for additional savings to further reduce the business sustaining costs including $42MM in operating expenses, $8MM in G&A, and an additional $20MM in CAPEX. As discussed on the conference call, the business is currently aiming for operating expenses totaling $16.50/bbl for the remainder of the year.

Operating Netbacks

(Source: Whitecap Resources Q1 2020 MD&A)

This creates expected cumulative savings of over $300MM, highlighting the firm's flexible cost structure. This combined with an expectation of $200MM in gains from hedging contracts could very well position the firm to end 2020 without significant deterioration to its financial position, which will not likely be a common site amongst industry players.

Production cuts have also be implemented with management taking 2,000 boe/d off-line thus far with an aim of averaging 65,000-67,000 boe/d production for the year. With demand at extreme lows and storage capacity reaching unsettling levels, it begs the question of how much production could the business take off-line if conditions worsen.

This was addressed on the earnings call with management indicating the possibility to remove a maximum of 50,000 boe/d if necessary. This, of course, would come under more dire circumstances than the industry is currently facing, and the impact on the business and its balance sheet is entirely unclear.

Our team has been busy planning for the potential for involuntary shut-ins due to the pending storage constraints in North America… Our objective, if we are forced to shut-in, is to do this in a methodical manner starting with the lowest netback assets with consideration given to cost and ease of startup, operational constraints, technical reservoir considerations, and current marketing commitments. (Source: Whitecap Resources Q1 Earnings Conference Transcript)

Management also indicated 40 USD prices for WTI as essentially the minimum necessary before the team would begin bringing shut-in production back online. This however is dependent upon what the differentials look like at that time, and so can be used as a rough indication of a return to growth for the business, but not an exact measure.

Government Stimulus

Provincial politicians in Alberta have been calling for aid from the federal government to support the faltering industry, claiming total liquidity needs could top $30 billion. On the other end, prominent academics and political activists have been calling for the Liberal Party to leave the industry to its own demise. The economic reality is far more complicated than either party would likely be willing to admit.

While it is certainly true that there are numerous firms, that by saving, the federal government would be propping up economically inefficient businesses; it is also imperative that the industry at large is vital to the strength of the Canadian economy. And those who claim federal support is best distributed in means of rent compensation truly fail to understand how economies grow and fail within the long term.

To date, the federal government has indicated it will make available $1.7 billion in funding for the oil and gas business to assist with orphan well reclamation. Whitecap's balance sheet possesses a fairly significant decommissioning liability that would allow the firm to certainly benefit from this type of support. But with the firm's liability at just over $900MM, it would seem unlikely that its share of this aid would make any material difference in supporting the business.

The extension of credit facilities under the government-backed BDC and EDC likewise will not prove beneficial. For one the firm has fairly sizable access to credit and thus would not seem necessary to draw from the government facilities. Secondly, the intended size of the facilities is set to range from $15MM to $60MM, which could provide some support for the business in maintaining its operating expenses but pales in comparison to the $500MM already within arm's reach.

Conclusion

Producing an accurate valuation of the business at this time would prove entirely too difficult given the high level of uncertainty regarding cash flows and asset values. Those who would appreciate accessing the business's value under more normal operating conditions can find such calculations within the conclusion and valuation section of previous articles here.

Investors would be wise to remain patient given this extreme level of uncertainty. Current market capitalizations certainly create an attractive entry point when compared to historical asset values, but this assessment fails to consider the possibility of a sizable shakeup in the industry within the years to come. Those so inclined to do so would be best to invest within businesses that have flexible cost management structures, reliable access to capital, and ideally vertical integration to reduce risk and volatility. Imperial Oil (IMO) could be an example of one such company.

While Whitecap Resources has shown great flexibility in cost management to remain cash flow neutral through the first quarter, it is too early to deem the business a survivor. Management has positioned the firm to endure the current crisis for quite some time, potentially out until 2023, but if the operating environment remains subdued well into the future, a freeze-up of capital within the industry could give the firm difficulty in refinancing some of its debt and could then lead to serious problems for shareholders.

One of the greatest failures of economists within recent decades has been their over-reliance on statistical assumptions and the increasingly narrow time frame in which they study economic events. Much of the so-called prosperity of recent decades came from the dangerous continually expanding debt and monetary stimulus. Investors would be wise to approach financial markets with high levels of skepticism. Those claiming for a return to growth are greatly underestimating the impact of huge increases in debt to economies already over-leveraged.

