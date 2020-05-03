Cannabis Industry Cannot Be Denied (Podcast Transcript)

We also cover how COVID affects supply chains, building a sustainable brand, the role of smaller farms in the ecosystem and why venture funding may be on hold until Q4 or later.

Julia Jacobson, CEO of Aster Farms, talks to us about how retail taught her about understanding volatility and the importance of holding prices through a recession.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published last Wednesday with Julia Jacobson. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy!

Good morning, everybody. Happy Wednesday. Happy end of April. Hope you're doing well out there. Today, we have a great episode for you. We're talking to Julia Jacobson, CEO of Aster Farms, which is a sustainable cannabis company in Northern California. They're focusing on organically grown, sustainably grown cannabis.

Julia talks about the process of growing the cannabis that way, what it means to be a craft farm growing cannabis that way. What Julia sees as Aster Farms' place in the industry and what their goals are going forward. We talked to Julia - I talked to Julia at - in the middle of March, and COVID was just - the lockdown portion of COVID was just starting to take effect.

And it was actually from Julia that I had first heard that cannabis was deemed essential, because she heard it first being based in Northern California that was where the first time it was proclaimed to be essential, and then the other states took California's lead there.

And I would say, the three main takeaways - the three actionable takeaways from today's episode. Interesting to talk to Julia that she comes from a retail background and hearing what retail has taught her about understanding volatility in the markets. Nothing like the volatility in the cannabis market over the past year or so. And even what we've seen this week, we've seen a huge soaring in cannabis stocks. A lot of people aren't sure why. Some people think it's because, as Julia talks about, cannabis is considered a "sin stock", something that does well despite a recession or especially well during a recession.

So some people think it's because of that, some people think it's short covering, the short sellers in the industry got slammed this week, as so many cannabis stocks went up. But that doesn't mean that the race is over and here we are at the top of the market, a lot more volatility, I think, we should be expecting and something that Julia talks about today on the show.

She also talks about an interesting thing about holding prices through a recession. At the beginning of the interview, what it means to be a company during the recession and how important it is to hold on to your prices.

And I would say, the third point is being a sustainable, organically grown craft brand growing in the industry with so many big players, consolidation expected, as Julia talks about lots of distressed assets, probably a lot of things are going to be picked up in this time, but also a capital crunch. Also some capital having a hard time making it into the sector. And especially during this period why, of course, the funding has dried up, is drying up.

And so what it means to be a smaller farm, a smaller company, and how they plan to compete against the bigger players and over the next few years, as the sector grows, as the industry gross, what their plans are there, and what it means to be a small player growing larger in this sector. So lots of really interesting things to talk about. We're really happy to have Julia on the show and excited to bring this interview to you. I hope everybody out there is doing well.

For reference purposes, this interview was recorded on March 18, 2020.

Julia, welcome to the Cannabis Investing Podcast. Happy to have you on the show.

Julia Jacobson: Thank you. Thank you for having me.

RS: So we were just talking before we got on just about the craziness of the day-to-day changes of - right now, we're recording at the height of the coronavirus kind of implementations globally. So in the midst of all of that, before we get into where we are currently, talk to us a little bit about your journey to the cannabis world. How did you arrive here?

JJ: Absolutely. So I started my career as a buyer at Bloomingdale's. So I was in the retail world, which is great for cannabis now, because I was understood retail economics and how supply chains work. I left there after a few years to start my own startup.

So definitely have an entrepreneurial itch, for sure. And that startup was in affiliate marketing, so kind of connecting retail purchasing with editorial content, et cetera. And ran that for about five years, 5.5 years, went through the Techstars accelerator, ultimately got acquired. And at the end of all of that, I was so unbelievably burned out.

I was just, couldn't think of doing anything that had anything to do with digital or purchasing clothes or anything like that. And I just - I had this real desire to put my hands in the earth literally. I also have been a cannabis consumer, both medicinally and recreationally. I have chronic migraines, and it has helped me substantially where pharmaceuticals have been incredibly complicated and actually challenged my life even more.

So, it all kind of came together at the same time. And fortunately, my husband, who was also entrepreneurial, has family in California who has been doing sustainable organic cannabis cultivation for 50 years. So all the pieces kind of came together, and now I get to put my hands in the dirt all the time.

RS: Did you start out with your husband's family like learning the trade from them?

JJ: We lean on them a lot, especially in terms of sustainable agriculture. But we actually partnered up with a family friend, Noah, who is our Director of cultivation. And he had - he studied sustainable agriculture and has been growing organic cannabis in Lake County for about 15 years now.

So he has - he is really the expert. And so we partnered with him and he has been teaching us the ropes. He is obviously the cultivator amongst our team. But it's been very exciting to get to participate and to learn how to grow an agricultural product. It's been really fascinating.

RS: How has it differed at all, like your background in retail, for instance? It's similar, but different. How - what's kind of been similar and what's been different and what's maybe surprised you about getting into the cannabis industry vis-à-vis the other industries that you're coming from?

JJ: I would say what is most similar is really understanding volatility in the market and holding prices. I was a buyer in 2008 when we had our last recession, and people were slashing prices and that had consequences. And obviously, as a retail buyer, you have to make those decisions. You have to make sure that your product is selling and your consumers are able to afford to buy your products.

But the market volatility has to really be seen as something more short-term. And that kind of keeping price stability over the longer-term is a better strategy. And being in the cannabis space, there has been incredible volatility in terms of pricing, particularly on the wholesale cannabis side. Prices per pound for outdoor have ranged from $450 a pound to $1,200 dollars a pound in a one year time period.

So, it's very easy to fluctuate and react to that with your pricing. And I think that's one of the things that I've learned in retail - in traditional retail and I've been able to bring to this, that has helped our business stay stable and stay on shelves.

RS: Interesting. And how would you think that lends itself to now? I mean, we're talking about - I don't know the level of things. I don't think anybody knows level of things, but given this global pandemic situation that we're in and the markets crashing and the economy shrinking and people are freaking out and worried about investing their money. And I mean, the cannabis industry seems to be a great industry to be in the face of this. But talk to us a little bit about what that - what you think this means in this new reality and how you're navigating that?

JJ: Absolutely. So it definitely is and I'm going to get this wrong, it's a sin product, a sin stock. So in times - when times are tough, people spend money on things like alcohol and cigarettes, the sin products, and we're definitely seeing that. We have retailers who are placing double what they place in terms of orders in a month, in just a two-week period, and there are lines out the doors at dispensaries.

So we're definitely seeing an uptick in consumer demand. People are talking about the end of March actually being equivalent to 420, which is a huge bump in terms of annual sales. And so that is interesting, because on the other side of the equation is the supply chain. And we are all not necessarily going to be able to react on the supply chain side as fast as the demand is actually coming in right now.

So I think that's where you're going to start to see problems. A lot of packaging comes from China and clearly, that packaging is not going to be coming from China in the very near future. We luckily have a good stock of packaging, but again, nobody knows how long this is going to go on for.

So I think you're going to see a lot of brands, literally pivoting on their actual packaging, going from jars that were maybe made in China to paper boxes that are a little bit clunkier in terms of their child resistance, but are made in Arizona or something like that. So, it's going to be interesting to see how the supply chain is able to handle this uptick in demand.

RS: Do you think it might be - I mean, I know that it's hard to predict this obviously. But do you see things being long-term changes like the packaging, for instance? Do you see those maybe now packaging being developed domestically more than looking into China for that?

JJ: Everybody is always looking for new packaging. It's one of the top things on our own team's radars. We are sustainably grown and we strive to be sustainable on everything we do. And that's an area that is really tough because of the child resistance. So I think packaging in cannabis is something that is already evolving quickly and that already companies are looking for U.S. producers. So I don't necessarily think that this is going to change that, but it may push some of us to make those decisions a little bit faster.

RS: And how do you think it's going to affect pricing like in the next like six months to a year? How much do you think the marketplace is going to be affected? And how much do you think small businesses are going to be affected by this?

JJ: I think it depends which part of the supply chain you're on. I think dispensaries that have a loyal customer base are going to make it through this. I think, on the retail side so long as you're not necessarily in an area of town where it's completely commercial, and people aren't actually traveling by there anymore. I think delivery services are going to have a big boom.

And the other side of the supply chain, smaller distributors, who are having to put in place SOPs that don't make actual deliveries to retailers efficient anymore and cost-effective. Distributors have really small margins. It's one of the smaller margin pieces of the supply chain. So when it comes to smaller distributors, I don't know.

On the brand side, it's going to be, can you keep your supply chain moving fast enough to keep up with the demand? Because if you're not on the shelves, somebody else is going to replace you. So I think it will definitely hit some smaller companies hard on the non-retail side of the supply chain.

RS: So talk to us about how you've navigated up until now, building a brand. And Northern California is definitely known as one of, if not the place to get cannabis from. So I think that's already a built-in advantage. I don't know if you would agree with that. But talk to us about building a brand and how it's been up until now.

JJ: So Sam, my husband and I started this company, because we really wanted there to be a product on the market that spoke to us. We are conscious consumers. We care about what's in the food that we eat. We care about where the clothes we wear are made from. We make choices with our - where we spend our money based on sustainability and companies that do good. And this is an industry that has traditionally lacked a lot of transparency in terms of what is even in my cannabis, are there pesticides? How was this grown? Were there environmental - was there environmental damage done by the way it was grown.

So there has been a huge lack of transparency in this industry. And even today, with test results being posted on labels and all of those aspects of transparency. What I don't think people realize is the majority of brands in California that are on the shelves, they don't grow their own cannabis. They're sourcing from multiple sources. And I won't say... we do source from two partner farms also, but we do grow the majority of our own product.

But when you're sourcing entirely as your business model, there are many problems to that just in terms of margins and shortages and all of that. But it also provides another layer of lack of transparency. So for us, we really wanted to be a company that was able to provide that and for customers to feel safe and comfortable consuming our product. And with that goes organic practices and growing outdoors, growing in live soil.

So everything about the brand really was focused around conscious consumers and having transparency into our operations and our product and really putting out a good product that makes people feel good. And so with that, in terms of our actual branding, we focused on the outdoors.

So all of our labeling has a mountainscape. We have an orange sun, a purple moon. And so we really wanted to focus on kind of harkening back to nature, because cannabis is an agricultural - it's an all natural product. And we believe that people should consume and enjoy the outdoors and be active in their lives incorporating cannabis.

So that was kind of how we structured how we wanted to go about building this brand. And creating that, as our ethos and our core and our mission, has definitely affected decisions we have made on a logistical technical infrastructure level. For example, we do not do reverse osmosis in terms of keeping our ag pond and our irrigation clean. We luckily have a clean water source.

But instead we use a floating wetland, which is a sustainable choice, and we're able to talk about that and show that to our consumers. So that's really what our focus was on building the brand and it has definitely trickled down to decisions we've made across our operations.

RS: Regarding transparency, what are some ways that consumers can be sure what they're looking at it? And, as you said, it's - you can't always trust exactly what the label says. Is it a matter of looking at the fine print? Are there things on the website that consumers can be looking for?

JJ: Consumers should definitely be looking up the brands that they're buying. They can also talk to the budtenders. Now that the industry is a little bit mature, a year-and-a-half in or so… there is more education going on between brands and the budtenders. So, when you're shopping ask your budtender, do you know - do they grow their own product? Where was this grown? Is it grown outdoors? Is this indoors? They have a lot of that information for you. And then beyond that, just going to the brand's websites, brands that grow their own and brands that have good practices want to brag about it. So you can find that information online.

The other thing I would say, which is just more on a retail level, in California, at least, we still have hundreds of illegal retail stores operating. And so The Bureau of Cannabis Control has recently implemented a new protocol in which legal dispensaries have to have a QR code on the front of their dispensary storefront.

So if you go to a dispensary and there's a QR code, scan it, make sure that it's a legal retailer, because you only want to be supporting legal retailers, because they are the ones who are making sure they're only giving you product that has been tested and gone through all the proper channels.

RS: That sounds like a good development in a sea of not always great developments. Speaking of the regulatory picture in California and the legal picture, what's your view of the ecosystem at large? And where do you see your place - and do you see it - as the niche like organic, is that your place in it? And how do you view the larger industry?

JJ: So we see ourselves as craft at scale. One of the really unique properties about cannabis is, it is the most valuable per square foot crop in agriculture. So nobody needs to be growing 100 acres of cannabis, that's insane. So luckily, you are able to actually grow a craft product and still be at a scale that makes you a substantial brand in the ecosystem.

So that is where we play. We definitely plan to be a national brand. But we see that as something that is grounded in California. If you think about wine, there's wine grown in Michigan. There's wine grown in Long Island. People still value a premium on wine grown in California and Northern California. So that's kind of where we see ourselves in both kind of our more local ecosystem and broader.

RS: And what's your vision of, let's say, the kind of cannabis tourism industry or the cannabis retail industry? How do you see it evolving? Like I've heard the ideas thrown around of turning Northern California much like wine country in California to give tours for the cannabis growers and to have consumers have a deeper appreciation. Do you see that playing out that way? And also more in the retail sense, do you think the future is in consumption cafes and that sort of thing that we've seen come out of California?

JJ: Absolutely. It's definitely a little bit more complicated than wine because of the regulations and some of the laws that you have to abide by as a cultivator or a retailer. For instance, if you've gone to any of the cannabis cafes that have popped up, at least in California, they can't serve food in the same location. So a lot of these restaurants have split their cafes into a food area that has one license and a cannabis area.

So there are still all these little quirks and pretty tough lines in terms of the regulations that we have, that are going to make it definitely tougher than the experience that you have as a vineyard. But we are already starting to see this happen, and it's incredible to watch consumers get to engage at that level.

I think, because cannabis has been hiding in the shadows from prohibition, it's been grown deep in redwood forests and indoors and indoor operations. People haven't really seen a cannabis plant growing. This is not as - it's not as visible as driving down one-on-one and looking at vineyards on either side of the highway.

So at Aster Farms, we ourselves have done two educational tours. We worked with Berkeley Business Schools, Cannabis Club, and we worked with another group that tries to bring people in and help educate them about cannabis. And so those were purely educational. So we talk to people about sustainable agriculture about how you grow outdoor cannabis.

But for many people, it was - it wasn't just the first time they had seen cannabis, it was the first time they've been to a farm period. And the experience was unbelievable. And so we definitely think this is important. It helps connect the dots for consumers. And it also for outdoor growers, we believe, outdoor cannabis can actually lead a sustainable movement. It's an unbelievable carbon capture. There are many aspects of cannabis that are actually very good for climate change or for controlling climate change. So we believe that tourism, especially related to highlighting the benefits of outdoor grow operations, is going to be an important piece of the ecosystem.

RS: And what do you think about the regulations? Do you see the - you talked about the kind of hurdles to having a consumption cafe, let's say? Do you see those regulations changing and benefiting the cannabis industry more and more as time goes on? Or how do you see that playing out?

JJ: I might be very - in an unpopular perspective to say this. But we actually think that the regulatory agencies have done a very good job of rolling out the regulations thus far and regulating the body that - all the licensed bodies. And that's because they - they're actually listening. There have been things just from the beginning that were quirks.

So, for instance, we are not allowed to bank with a traditional bank. But when you get to the end of applying for your license online, you can only pay with a check or a credit card. And it's little tiny things like that, that fall into place and suddenly everybody realizes, oops, that's not going to be possible. We cannot operate our businesses with this little quirk in place.

So we're seeing little things. I mean, that's obviously not a law. But that's, how the industry was charging - how Sacramento was charging for licensing. But yes, I think, we're going to see things change the regulations, the taxes are changing every day. I think we're going to see a lot of changes.

And particularly, I think, when it comes to all of the interactions in the supply chain, the supply chain has been very inefficient. And I think it has definitely hurt people who don't have the resources to kind of push products through the inefficient supply chain. So I think we need to see a lot of change there in particular.

RS: And what's your sense of the states going... Do you see it going legal? Do you see it being descheduled at a federal level anytime soon? Or do you see it as more of a state-by-state type of progression that we've seen up until now?

JJ: Unfortunately, I think it is going to continue to be a state-by-state progression. We got really close to some banking bills in the House and the Senate or the House passed it the Senate did not. So we're getting close to some bills that at least give relief to cannabis companies. We would love to see traditional banking allowed.

We would love to see 280E, which is an IRS law that says that we are not allowed to write-off any expenses. We'd love to see some relief on those things. And I think that is coming. Whether or not it is going to be federally legalized, and we're going to actually be able to sell across borders, I think, we're still at least three to five years away from that.

RS: Do you think this - well, the coronavirus, do you think that throws things off or changes things at all in terms of that?

JJ: Well, cannabis head a big win yesterday. And that originally, when San Francisco put in their shutdown order, cannabis dispensaries were not considered an essential business, and the government reversed that decision. And it was explicitly listed as an essential business. There are people, for as much as the appetite is recreational, there are people looking at cannabis as absolutely medicine and it is as important as keeping pharmacies open.

So I think that was a big win for cannabis yesterday and wouldn't have been able to establish that, if we didn't have if something like this wasn't going on. So I think this will push cannabis forward in some ways, but I don't know that it's necessarily going to tip the scale when it comes to federally legalization or descheduling.

RS: Are you encouraged by the trajectory, the evolution of the industry that you've seen so far in your time in the industry?

JJ: It's interesting, yes and no. I'm very disappointed as are most people with how the equity programs have been rolled out in California.

RS: Yes.

JJ: It's not encouraging to see that only those who have raised a lot of fund - actual VC funding or angel funding can keep going and keep the lights on and can get through some of the regulatory hurdles. So that has been very discouraging.

I would say, the sales and the taxes have also been a little bit discouraging in California. When it is - it has the potential to be the largest market in the world. Also I find it discouraging how difficult it has been for the state government to really crack down on illegal cannabis operations. Most shocking is that is how many illegal retail operations are still up and operating.

So all of that is very discouraging. At the same time, we are too far along for this to not continue. It's - it is snowballing in some ways. Just in the county that we are in where our farm is in, $1.4 million in taxes have been raised. That's unbelievable for a small county.

And so, there is material good coming out of this that cannot be denied on multiple levels, financial, political, for consumers, for culture, for our - our prisons, even for our - for everything, there's material good happening that I think cannot be denied at this point.

So I'm encouraged by that. I'm encouraged by the way consumer habits are changing a little bit and retailers are starting to educate more. We really believe in education. We believe, especially since there has been so much - such a lack of transparency. It's crucial for cannabis to be educating, educating about terpenes, about cannabinoids, about how to feel comfortable and safe consuming. And so we are very encouraged by all that.

RS: And going forward in terms of how you see the industry kind of playing itself - playing out. Who you see coming in? I don't know what your sense is in terms of the big companies coming in? Do you see that there's always going to be a place for the small craft growers like yourself?

JJ: I think it's tough. I think there are some great companies out there that are kind of grouping together a bunch of small farmers to source and are helping support that. I think there needs to be more of that. Luckily, in California at the Type 5 license, which is basically - well, it is potentially an unlimited cultivation grow. That is not even being opened up until 2023. So there are some protections in place.

That being said, there are - there's a lot of money going into the space or there was a lot of money going into the space. And so there are companies that are incredibly well funded and are expanding their operations significantly. At the same time, we're seeing some of the best, the most well-funded companies toppling right now. They overextended themselves. And so it's going to be interesting.

I think a lot of the big players that you see today are not going to be around. I think a lot of the big players that you see today are going to be around long-term. But I think there is an opportunity, both for craft at scale brands and for small farmers so long as they are pooling together and getting sourcing contracts in place with brands that have stability.

RS: And you mentioned earlier that your long-term plans are to go national, but you've kind of been measured in your approach to growth thus far. Has that been a deliberate approach up until this point? But - and is that a deliberate intention going forward for a certain period of time?

JJ: Yes, it is. My husband and I have both had companies before and you really - they say you have to tie yourself to the mast. You have to just focus on one thing and not get distracted. And running a cannabis brand with, we're vertically integrated with cultivation. Running a vertically integrated cannabis brand in the largest market is already enough to do… especially, because brands that are white labeling, brands that are sourcing from other cultivators and just slapping their name on it, it's a lot easier for them to expand into other states, particularly if their products, the actual quality, the source of it, the growing conditions and all that don't matter to their brand and to their product. It's a lot easier to go multistate.

For us, we care about the fact that our product is sun grown. We care about the fact that the roots are in live soil. Those are things we stand for. So for us, it's pretty tricky to just pop up shop in Illinois or in Massachusetts or in Arizona, when the climate and the season and the growth conditions are drastically different.

We have definitely had some investors who have said look, "If you want to do a vape pen, we can - we have all the vertical integration for you. We can get you into this market. And we have said pretty sternly, we are not going to do that. So when we expand to other states, it will either be selling across borders, when that's legal, or it will be really fine tuning and finding our place in actual cultivation in these other climates and these other states, which is a much more complicated thing than just having a vape pen in Illinois.

RS: Right. And what's your sense of the CBD market?

JJ: I don't know. I don't want to speak too much about it, because I'm - we are definitely in the THC market so I don't know as much about it. One thing that I'm concerned about is that, it is really unregulated.

RS: Yes.

JJ: And it should be regulated, obviously, not to the extent as THC, because there are psychoactive properties to that. But on an agricultural level and on a level of the claims that are being made about it, I really think that there needs to be more regulation. You don't know where it's being sourced from; crazy claims are being made. So I think there is an oversaturation of CBD right now in the consumer market. I think we're going to see some backlash of regulation. And I think we're going to see some contraction in some ways.

RS: The backlash of regulation, meaning, more like punitive?

JJ: Not punitive, but regulations being put in place after it was just a free for all. We're already, not in our local county, hemp was initially allowed in our county, all you had to do was pay $500 to the Ag - to get an Ag license and you could grow as much hemp as you want. You could grow it next to a school, next to a church, next to a grocery store, wherever. And already, there are some consequences to that that were negative in the community and to cannabis growers as well, because hemp can pollinate cannabis.

And so we're already seeing regulations change in our own county as it pertains to hemp and CBD production. So I think there are definitely going to be some more regulations put in place about claims you can make, about how it's actually sourced and grown and all that.

RS: Interesting. Yes. I just learned that about hemp and cannabis, how they cross-pollinated. I would think that they would get along better than that?

JJ: Well, they get along very well. The thing is, so when you're growing cannabis, when you're growing THC cannabis, you're removing all of the male plants from your operation. So we grow a lot from seed. And when you grow from seed, even when you have feminized seeds, you can still get a male here or there. And we need the males in order to actually breed our own strains. But they have to be - you kill most of them. You save only a couple and they are basically quarantined, and you get there, you harvest their pollen and you use that to breed.

The difference is that in hemp, the seeds are actually a product that people are sometimes looking for. So like if you smoke cannabis - if you buy some cannabis and there are seeds in it, you - you're bummed out about the cannabis that you just bought. That's because it was pollinated and it's seeded and it's instantly starting to lose its THC, its potency.

In hemp, you grow hemp for hemp seed. Hemp seed is an actual consumer product. You also grow hemp for fiber. And when you're growing for those two types of hemp products, you don't care about it being male or female and you don't care or, in some cases, you want them to be pollinated and get seeds.

But when one of those hemp males pollinates and that pollen sac bursts, the pollen can travel seven miles. And so if you have an entire acre field of female cannabis, THC plants that are in their flowering stage, and somebody else's hemp seed production pollinates it, your entire crop will be ruined for the year.

RS: Well, have you - do you have any teaching in your background? You're extremely articulate.

JJ: I do not. But thank you.

RS: Very - you're very good at explaining things in a very clear and concise manner.

JJ: Thank you.

RS: And I do not just say that to all the guests.

JJ: Well, there's a lot of education. So much education has to be done in cannabis and on every aspect of it from the regulations, the supply chain, even just our own agriculture works. And part of why I'm so happy to be in this industry is that, they're - we're learning something everyday.

Noah, who has been growing cannabis for 15 years is learning something everyday. It's fascinating. And so we're really excited to share that knowledge and we're sharing it. Our parents are excited. They want to talk to us about it. Our friends have questions. Consumers at dispensaries have questions. So we talk about it a lot.

RS: Do you think the kind of changing people's opinion widespread is a matter of kind of the financial aspect, the educational aspect, and then also people seeing anecdotally the results? Do you think it's all those things together?

JJ: Absolutely. And what else? I think it's also doctors changing their perspective.

RS: Yes.

JJ: I heard an anecdote recently of somebody - somebody's doctors saying, I'm not going to to prescribe sleeping pills anymore, please go to your local dispensary and get some cannabis. So - and it was apparently a very conservative doctor. So - and that - and the patient is going and doing that. And it's somebody who does not normally consume cannabis at all and probably won't even consider themselves somebody who consumes cannabis when they are consuming it in that way.

So I think there are a lot of factors in place that are really changing the tide. I also think that a lot of people were consuming cannabis and not open about it. And I think now that people feel comfortable talking about it and being open about it. Families are realizing, oh, my family members actually have been consumers and my friends have been consumers and my coworkers have been consumers. And I know and I care about and I trust these people and they're good people in society and they do their job and they care for their kids. So I think just people being honest and open about it, I think, has been one of the biggest things.

RS: Yes. And then just lastly, your sense of, I don't know how much you pay attention to, but like the sector at large, kind of like how it's going to shake out. There's - in the publicly-traded markets, there's obviously like a widespread downturn. But also, as you mentioned, there's also like a real capital crunch happening kind of everywhere. What's your sense of how long that's going to last? Or do you have a sense of how long that's going to last?

JJ: I can tell you that in terms of the cannabis investment market, what we are hearing, what we're seeing is that, I think, things are not going to be happening for until maybe Q4. I think things are on pause, and I don't think it's a cannabis specific thing. I think this is that venture funding is going to be on pause. It's actually kind of ironic, because this is the best time to be investing in cannabis. There are about to be a lot of distressed assets out there.

RS: Right.

JJ: And so I think, cannabis investing has been risky. The lot of LPs don't want to have their names associated with it. So it has already been a risk - people who are not risk averse are in this market. So I don't think it will have as much of a slowdown as maybe certain other industries.

But I think we're looking at at least three to six months until we start to see some optics. And that's based on knowing that the Bay Area is going to be released from our settle-in on April 7. If that continues any longer, who knows we're talking about a different timeline, for sure. I mean, businesses, we'll see what that does to dispensaries to the supply chain. We'll see what that does to investors' appetite in the risk of putting money to work right now.

RS: Right. Really interesting to see how this all plays out and affects things. Any parting words for listeners?

JJ: I would just say, knowledge is power. Especially, if you feel a little bit uncomfortable walking into dispensaries, there's tons of good information out there. Leafly is a really good source. Talk to people you know who are consumers, talk to budtenders, just educate yourself, because there's a lot to learn and the more you know, the more comfortable you will feel and the better choices you will make for yourself.

RS: Awesome. Well, thanks so much for sharing your time and knowledge with us, Julia, and stay safe out there.

JJ: Thank you. You too.