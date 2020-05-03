Chevron: Unlikely To Follow Shell's Lead

Given this, it seems unlikely that they will follow Royal Dutch Shell and reduce their dividend; even if they do, they are well positioned to reinstate it once conditions recover.

Even if they fund all of their estimated capital expenditure and dividend payments for the remainder of 2020, their leverage would still only be modest.

Although their operating cash flow was solid for the first quarter of 2020, they will likely need to rely on debt to cover their cash shortfall later in the year.

Introduction

The shareholders of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) were likely less nervous upon opening their results for the first quarter of 2020 than those of their peers, as they had already announced their dividend two days prior, keeping it in line with the previous quarter. Following the surprise move by Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) to reduce their dividend and break their almost eight-decade-long streak, it has arguably shaken the investor base of the Super Major oil and gas companies and thus it is worthwhile to reassess the outlook for each company.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from "earnings". The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last quarter and previous four years.

Image Source: Author

The first and most important aspect to consider is that during the normal operating conditions of 2017-2019, their average dividend coverage was a solid 142.75%. This is important as it indicates that outside of a downturn, they can consistently fund their dividend payments without the use of debt, which means that even if their dividend is reduced in the short-term, they should be capable of reinstating it once conditions recover.

Turning to their results for the first quarter of 2020, it appears that they performed quite strongly despite the rough operating conditions. Whilst their operating cash flow decreased from $5.1b to $4.7b, this only represents a modest decrease of 7.84% year on year. Even after removing the impacts from working capital movements across both quarters, which amount to a build of $1.2b and $1.1b for 2018 and 2019 respectively, this result does not materially change.

When looking forward towards the remainder of 2020, naturally their exact financial performance during the future is virtually impossible to accurately estimate due to the highly volatile commodity prices. Nonetheless it certainly appears likely to be worse than during the second quarter, especially with the recent negative oil prices as well as their oil and gas production curtailments peaking at upwards of 400boe/d in June, as per slide 17 of their first-quarter 2020 results presentation.

If they keep their dividend unchanged, their dividend payments for the remainder of 2020 will cost approximately $7.2b, based upon the approximately $2.4b cost during the first quarter. Meanwhile they have reduced their capital and exploratory expenditure to $14b, as per slide 6 of their first-quarter 2020 results presentation. Since their capital expenditure during 2019 only totaled $14.116b, on the surface, this may not sound like a significant reduction; however, this seems to be their headline number that includes their share of expenditures relating to equity affiliates. Once the estimated impacts of these expenditures are adjusted, their capital expenditure should be approximately $10b for 2020, which leaves approximately $6.9b for the remainder of the year. This assumes that the difference between these two measurements is the same as the average of 2016-2019, with capital expenditure being 72% of their headline capital and exploratory expenditure number.

When totaling all of this together, their cash outflows for the remainder of 2020 should be approximately $14.1b. Due to the current operating conditions and the probability of a modest recovery at best during 2020, it seems highly probable that a significant portion of this will be required to be funded through debt. Whether this is possible or they will be forced to make further significant reductions to their spending, such as their dividend, will depend on their financial position as subsequently discussed. The reductions to their operating expenditure will naturally take time to achieve, and even once completed, the $1b announced still pales in comparison to the impact that even moderate changes in oil and gas prices have upon their financial performance.

It should be noted that since they are yet to release their Q1 2020 10-Q SEC Filing, I had to rely upon their less informative Q1 2020 8-K SEC Filing. Thankfully this still has adequate information to make accurate findings; however, all their cash flow numbers are rounded to the nearest $100m and thus their official results will slightly differ but will not materially impact any findings.

Financial Position

Since the company will be required to increase their net debt to fund a significant portion of their dividend payments and possibly capital expenditure during the remainder of 2020, their financial position is of critical importance. The three graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last quarter and previous three years.

Image Source: Author

When reviewing these financial metrics, it does not require much explanation nor justification to back up the findings that their leverage is fairly low. Their gearing ratio of 14.19% is the envy of their peers; to provide context, the equivalent gearing ratio for BP (BP) is currently around 36%, as discussed in greater detail in my recent article. This fairly low leverage means that if they elect to reduce their dividend in the short-term to minimize any further leverage increases, they should easily have the ability to reinstate their dividend once conditions recover.

Since analyzing their current leverage is a rather open and shut case, the more important aspect to consider is what impact funding their aforementioned dividend payments and capital expenditure through debt will have upon their leverage. It is quite probable that a portion of their previously detailed estimated total cash outflow of $14.1b for the remainder of 2020 will be covered through operating cash flow. Nonetheless to be conservative and provide a margin of safety, it will be assumed that this entire amount has to be funded through debt. Based upon my calculations, this only sees their gearing ratio climbing to a still modest 22.60%.

I would be very surprised if the board decided to reduce their dividend at any point, provided their gearing ratio remains under at least 30%. Generally speaking I believe that normally 40% is the point that signals an imminent reduction; however, companies can get jumpy with gearing ratios closer to 30% as the board of Royal Dutch Shell just proved. If interested, my equivalent analysis and thoughts for Royal Dutch Shell can be found in my previous article.

Image Source: Author

Unfortunately their 8-K SEC Filing does not include their current assets nor current liabilities, which means that it is impossible to calculate their most recent current and cash ratios. Whilst this is less than ideal, there is still adequate information provided to accurately analyze their liquidity. They entered this downturn with already strong liquidity, as shown by the current ratio of 1.07 at the end of 2019, which was further backed up by a cash balance that was decently high compared to their current liabilities and operating cash flow.

During the first quarter of 2020, CVX took action to issue additional debt to boost their cash balance to an impressive $8.542b, which thus boosts their liquidity. Given this and their aforementioned working capital build of $1.1b, it seems extremely unlikely that their liquidity has not improved or at minimum gone sideways. If it were not for them entering this downturn with strong liquidity as well as their sheer size and solid reputation within debt markets, I would not be comfortable making this assertion and thus would have waited until their 10-Q SEC Filing was released. When these characteristics are combined with their AA Credit Rating, there are no reasons to be concerned that they cannot find support in the debt markets to refinance any upcoming debt maturities and provide liquidity when required.

Conclusion

Whilst the future remains uncertain, it seems unlikely that they will be reducing their dividend within the next quarter or two since they retain ample financial strength. Although I cannot possibly see inside the mind of their board, I suspect they may take this opportunity to cement a reputation as the industry-leading dividend payer.

Even if they ultimately chose to reduce their dividend, they have proven capable of sustaining it during normal operating conditions and thus there are no reasons to believe that they cannot reinstate it once conditions recover. Since publishing my valuation, their share price has rallied approximately 50% and thus I believe that changing from a very bullish to just a bullish rating is now appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Chevron's Q1 2020 8-K (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings; all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.