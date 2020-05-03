Kiplinger 'Most Reliable Dividend Stocks On Earth' Persist Despite Covid-19 Losses By May Reckoning

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield Kiplinger most reliable dividend dogs showed 23.7% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger, high-price Kiplinger reliable dividend dogs again lead this pack.

Top 10 Kiplinger most reliable, long-term dividend stocks on earth boasted net gains from 21.34% to 42.86% for May.

91 select dividend stocks ranged 0.67-16.54% in annual yield and ranged -16.88% to 141.24% in annual price-target upsides per broker calculations 5/1/20.

These most-reliable dividend stocks on earth, also known as International “Dividend Aristocrats,” have raised dividends at least 5 straight years (Canadian firms), 10 years (E.U.-based firms), or 25 years (U.S. companies).

Kiplinger Investing, offering "insights for investors" online, compiled a "World's Most Reliable" list of 99 in October 2018. Data updated 5/1/20 showed eight lost to Covid-19.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis. These Kiplinger world's most reliable dividend stocks are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the May 1 data for 91 dividend-paying stocks in the Kiplinger-documented collection. Missing now are eight dearly departed former dividend payers felled by their board of directors' reaction to Covid-19 stresses.

Now departed are: BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY), Bunzl (OTCPK:BZLFY), Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCPK:GBLBF), L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY), Micro Focus International (MFGP), Paddy Power Betfair (OTCPK:PDYPY), Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCPK:SKVKY), and WPP PLC (WPP).

The post-Ides-of-March plunge in the stock market took an 8% toll on the 99 international aristocrats. The Scandinavian bank was the first of the eight to suspend dividend payouts. However, the drop in prices of 20 of the top 30 (listed by yield) most reliable dividend payers in the world has made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

The following 20 currently live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price: OTCQX:IMBBY, MEOH, ENB, XOM, CNQ, PRU, BTI, CM, T, OTCPK:ENGGY, BNS, BEN, BCE, LEG, MGA, OTCPK:CMPGY, NUE, ADM, OTCPK:ASBFY, and OTCPK:RDEIY.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 21.34% To 42.86% Net Gains For 10 Top International Dividend Aristocrat Dogs To May 2021

Four of these ten top Kiplinger world's most reliable dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these Early-May dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to May 1, 2021:

British American Tobacco PLC was projected to net $428.60, based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 6% less than the market as a whole.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce was projected to net $399.22, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 15 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% over the market as a whole.

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) was projected to net $330.62 based on the median of target estimates from 16 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 12% less than the market as a whole.

Bank Of Nova Scotia netted $317.17 based on the median of estimates from 14 analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 3% less than the market as a whole.

Enbridge was projected to net $316.83, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 19 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 18% less than the market as a whole.

BCE Inc. was projected to net $277.08, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 19 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 62% under the market as a whole.

Archer Daniels Midland was projected to net $252.59, based on the median of target price estimates from 13 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 6% less than the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment (FRT) was projected to net $243.31 based on a median of target price estimates from 20 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 6% less than the market as a whole.

Methanex Corp. was projected to net $230.39, based on a median of target price estimates from 13 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 124% above the market as a whole.

Magna International was projected to net $213.4 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 21 brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 59% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 30.09% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 8% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where, (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are in fact best called "underdogs".

91 Kiplinger Most Reliable Dividend Stocks On Earth By April Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

91 Kiplinger Most Reliable Dividend Stocks On Earth By May Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top International Dividend Aristocrats By Yield

Top 10 International Dividend Aristocrats selected 5/1/20 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. The top slot went to the first of two consumer defensive representatives, Imperial Brands PLC [1]. The other placed seventh, British American Tobacco PLC [7]. Thereafter, a lone basic materials sector representative placed second, Methanex Corp [2].

Midway, four energy sector representatives captured the third through fifth, and eighth positions in the top ten: Enbridge [3], Exxon Mobil Corp [4], Canadian Natural Resources Ltd [5], and Suncor Energy (SU) [8].

Two financial services representatives emerged in sixth and ninth places by yield, Prudential Financial [6], and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [9].

Finally, the lone communications services representative placed tenth, AT&T Inc. (T) to complete the International Aristocrats top 10 by yield for May.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 Kiplinger Most Reliable Dividend Dogs Showed 15.24%-37.09 May Price Upsides While (31) Three Lowly Down-Siders Emerged

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 23.7% Disadvantage For Five Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Kiplinger Most Reliable International Dividend Aristocrats To May 2021

Ten top Kiplinger most reliable dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 Kiplinger most reliable dividend dogs screened 5/1/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Kiplinger World's Most Reliable Dividend Dogs (32) Delivering 13.74% Vs. (33 ) 18.01% Net Gains by All Ten Come May 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kiplinger most reliable dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 23.7% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest-priced selection, British American Tobacco PLC, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 42.86%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger most reliable international dividend aristocrat dogs as of May 1 were: Methanex Corp, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Imperial Brands PLC, and AT&T, with prices ranging from $15.88 to $30.47.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger world's most reliable international dividend aristocrat dogs as of May 1 were Enbridge, British American Tobacco PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Prudential Financial, whose prices ranged from $30.68 to $62.37.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your International Aristocrat stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

