The Top-Ranked Dividend Growth Stocks In The Industrials Sector

Investors looking to expand their Industrials sector holdings may find the information in this article useful as a basis for further research.

To rank stocks, I sort them by decreasing quality scores based on DVK Quality Snapshots and break ties by comparing up to three additional metrics, in turn.

The COVID-19 pandemic has ended the 11-year bull market and initiated a global recession. For dividend growth investors, the landscape is significantly different than just a few months ago. In my view, it is crucial to focus on quality even more than before. And an extra dose of risk assessment wouldn't hurt, either!

A recent article presented the three top-ranked dividend growth stocks in each of the GICS sectors. Following a suggestion by a reader, I've decided to start a new series of articles ranking dividend growth stocks in each GICS sector by quality score.

I consider dividend growth stocks to be stocks with increasing dividend payouts in each of the past five years. The Dividend Champions [CCC] list covers such stocks listed on U.S. exchanges.

This article presents the ten top-ranked dividend growth stocks in the Industrials sector. For each stock, I provide quality indicators, key metrics, and fair value estimates. To rank dividend growth stocks, I sort them by decreasing quality scores as determined by DVK Quality Snapshots.

Sector Averages and Performance Comparison

The CCC list is provided in a spreadsheet along with fundamental and dividend data. It presents overall and sector averages, which is quite informative when considering how to properly balance your investments by sector. Additionally, I like to compare the historical performance of sectors over different periods:

Sources: Dividend Champions Spreadsheet; Fidelity Research (29 April 2020)

The table is color-coded to show the highest (green) and lowest (red) values in each column.

Sector performance charts give another interesting perspective, especially when comparing those performances to the performance of the S&P 500:

Quality Assessment

DVK Quality Snapshots provide an elegant and effective way to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. I use DVK's scoring system but have my own systems to rate and rank dividend growth stocks.

Here are the quality indicators used in determining a stock's quality score:

Readers can learn more about these quality indicators by following the provided links.

DVK Quality Snapshots scoring system and my rating system

My rating system maps to quality score ranges. Ratings are Exceptional (25), Excellent (23-24), Fine (19-22), Decent (15-18), Poor (10-14), and Inferior (0-9). Investment Grade ratings have quality scores in the range 15-25, while Speculative Grade ratings have quality scores below 15 points.

To rank stocks, I sort them by descending quality scores and break ties by considering the following factors in turn:

SSD Dividend Safety Scores S&P Credit Ratings Dividend Yield

I rarely need to break ties with Dividend Yield.

Top-Ranked CCC Stocks in the Industrials Sector

Here are the top 10 dividend growth stocks in the Industrials Sector:

Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks in the Industrials Sector

The stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted.

1. Honeywell International (HON)

HON is a diversified technology and manufacturing company with worldwide operations. The company provides aerospace products, software, and services; control, sensing and security technologies; materials, process technologies, and automation solutions; and productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance solutions. HON was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Township, New Jersey.

2. General Dynamics (GD)

Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, GD is an aerospace and defense company offering products and services in business aviation; land and expeditionary combat systems, armaments and munitions; shipbuilding and marine systems; and information systems and technologies. Formed in 1952, GD has grown steadily through the acquisition of many businesses.

3. Union Pacific (UNP)

Omaha, Nebraska-based UNP operates the largest public railroad in North America, with 32,000 miles of track linking 23 states in the western two-thirds of the United States. UNP hauls coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agricultural goods, chemicals, and automotive products. UNP owns a quarter of Mexican railroad Ferromex. The company was founded in 1862.

4. Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, LMT is a global security and aerospace company engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems. LMT operates through four segments, Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

5. Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, ITW is a diversified, global company that manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. ITW operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

6. Emerson Electric (EMR)

EMR provides technology and engineering solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of a broad range of electrical, electromechanical, and electronic products and systems. EMR was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

7. 3M (MMM)

MMM is a diversified technology company with worldwide operations. The company has leading positions in consumer and office; display and graphics; electronics and telecommunications; health care; industrial; safety, security and protection services; transportation; and other businesses. MMM was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

8. WW Grainger (GWW)

GWW is a leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating supplies, and other related products and services. The company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions primarily in the United States and Canada, but also has a presence internationally. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

9. Roper Technologies (ROP)

Formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. ROP designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. ROP was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

10. Caterpillar (CAT)

CAT was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL. The company manufactures construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. CAT provides technology for the construction, transportation, mining, forestry, energy, logistics, electronics, financing, and electric power generation industries.

Please note that these stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

Below, I present key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors, along with quality indicators and fair value estimates. These include the years of consecutive dividend increases (Yrs), the DVK quality score (Qual.), the dividend Yield for a recent Price, and the 5-year compound annual dividend growth rate (5-Yr DGR).

The table includes a column for the Chowder Number (CDN), a popular metric for screening dividend growth stocks for possible investment. The metric favors dividend growth stocks that are likely to produce annualized returns of at least 8%. The CDN column is color-coded to indicate the likelihood of delivering annualized returns of at least 8%. Green means likely, yellow means less-likely, an red means unlikely. I consider green CDNs to be favorable.

I provide fair value estimates (Fair Val.) to help identify stocks trading at favorable valuations. The last column shows the discount (Disc.) or premium (Prem.) of the recent price to my fair value estimate.

To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates and price targets from several sources, including Morningstar and Finbox.io. Additionally, I estimate fair value using the 5-year average dividend yield of each stock using data from Simply Safe Dividends. With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

Commentary

These are all high-quality dividend growth stocks! Based on quality scores, I rate the first seven stocks Excellent and the last three stocks Fine.

HON, GD, UNP, and MMM are trading at discount valuations and have favorable CDNs. I think these stocks provide great opportunities for further research and possible investment.

ITW and ROP have favorable CDNs, too, but are trading at slight premiums.

ROP's yield is quite low comparatively, but the stock has easily outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 19 years, a period that includes two recessions. So, perhaps ROP is worth a look, too!

LMT is trading at about fair value, confirmed by the following FASTGraphs chart, which correlates the share price (black) to the calculated P/E multiple (blue) at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line and its slope determines the adjusted earnings growth rate of the stock over the period covered.

Given LMT's CDN, the stock is less likely to generate annualized returns of at least 8%. With other more suitable candidates available, I'm not really interested in increasing my LMT holding at this time. The same holds true for CAT, although the stock is available at a substantial discount of about 16%.

The CDNs of EMR and GWW are quite low, mainly due to their slower DGRs.

Below is a chart showing the performance of these stocks since 19 February when the S&P 500 closed at a record high. Relatively speaking, MMM performed best with a drop of only about 5%, whereas GD is still down by about 30% even after a bit of a recovery.

Concluding Remarks

The COVID-19 pandemic has ended the 11-year bull market. Stock prices have recovered somewhat but volatility remains high. The full impact of the pandemic on the economy, earnings, and dividends remain unclear. But extraordinary circumstances will drive extraordinary actions, and many companies have already cut or suspended their dividends.

Dividend growth investors are facing difficult decisions, especially if stocks they own suffer dividend suspensions or significant cuts. Do you sell, hold, or buy more?

My approach will continue to favor investing in the highest-quality stocks. I identify such stocks using DVK Quality Snapshots, which provide an elegant and effective way to assess the quality of dividend stocks.

Many high-quality dividend growth stocks that traded at premium valuations just a few months ago are available at discounts now! Among the 10 top-ranked Industrials sector stocks, seven trade at discounted valuations.

I hope this article will give dividend growth investors looking to expand their Industrials sector holdings a good starting point for stock selection and further research.

As a bonus, here are tickers of lower-ranked dividend growth stocks in the Industrials sector.

The quality scores of these tickers range from 22 (for NOC) to 19 (for EXPD), so they are all Fine stocks according to my rating system.

Since this is a new series, I'd love to hear any suggestions for improvement!

Also, if you have a preference, let me know which sector I should cover next.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMI, CNI, FDX, GD, HON, ITW, LMT, MMM, SNA, UPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.