HDLB - An ETN With Double Digit Yields Based On Low Volatility Stocks

How Long Will It Take For The Markets To Recover From Covid-19?

Prior to the Great Financial Crisis, the peak in the S&P 500 index (SPY) on a closing price basis was 1,565.15 on October 9, 2007. The subsequent crash bottomed out on March 9, 2009 with SPY at 676.53. That was a decline of 56.8%. The previous peak was not surpassed until March 28, 2013 when SPY closed at 1,569.14. That was an increase of 131.9% from the March 9, 2009 bottom. From there, SPY rose another 115.8% to a peak of 3,386.15 on February 19,2020.

From February 19,2020, in just over one month, SPY fell 33.9% to 2,237.40 on March 23, 2020, as Covid-19 crushed the equity markets. A key question is how much time will elapse until the prior peak is attained. Equally important is which securities will lead the recovery and which will lag. In the 2008 Great Financial Crisis, among stocks there were very few obvious winners. In the Depression of the 1930’s, gold miners were among the very few stocks that prospered when the price of gold was increased by government fiat, while their expenses declined with just about all other prices. There are some medical equipment related and pharmaceutical stocks that could prosper from Covid-19. However, most stocks will suffer to a greater or lesser extent from the lower levels of economic activity and credit risks resulting from the pandemic.

Covid-19 has already pushed the world into a recession. There are a number of possible scenarios as to how the Covid-19 recession/depression could unfold. These scenarios range from a miracle-type medical breakthrough where SARS CoV-2, the virus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic, is of no more interest to most investors in October 2020, than MERS, SARS and Ebola were to investors in October 2019. The extremely bearish scenario would be that the pandemic worsens as no progress is made in the medical area and the situation is made even worse by bad government policies in response to the Covid-19 pandemic

In terms of long-lasting bad government policies in response to 1930’s depression, many economists would agree that farm programs are/were among the candidates for the worst. Economists with various political views today, think that it is unfortunate that 85 years after the farm bill was enacted we are still paying farmers to not grow food. The entire amount of these payments go to the owners of agricultural land. Some of which are farmers, and some of which, are descendants agricultural land owners.

My guess for a possible candidate for an unfortunate policy that that could still be in effect 85 years from now, that could be enacted as a response to Covid-19, might be something like paying the owners and the descendants of owners of land, where oil and gas is thought to be located, to not drill on the land and thus keep the hydrocarbons in the ground.

While the range of possible outcomes is enormous, there are some things that I think many investors are not fully aware of that may help them in deciding how to invest regarding Covid-19. One of these involves the prospect for the second wave of Covid-19.

The Outlook for October 2020

Even if there were to be no significant medical advances, by October 2020, the Covid-19 situation should be considerably different than today. Investors should understand that novel viruses do occasionally jump from animals to human and cause breakouts. SARS CoV-2 is particularly nasty with respect to its’ ability to spread via non-symptomatic individuals. However, the horrendous economic consequences of Covid-19, and the horrific loss of life are largely due to a confluence of very unfortunate specific events and circumstances.

Coronaviruses were not considered as a major public health threat before 2003, as they were known to cause only mild upper respiratory tract infections. The first known serious coronavirus infection was the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus SARS-CoV, in 2002. Since then, MERS, SARS and Ebola killed many people and arrived in various waves. For example, there have been eight waves of MERS with the fourth wave killing the most people. However, very few lives that were lost from the earlier novel coronaviruses breakouts and subsequent waves, occurred in what was referred to as the “first world”. In particular, deaths from the earlier novel coronaviruses were very rare in the United States.

One of the unfortunate events and circumstances that contributed to the Covid-19 tragedy, was a complacent belief on the part of many in the world, that the United States was the de facto “center for disease control” for the entire world. Many thought that America could and would eradicate any possible pandemic that occurred, or at least, prevent it from significantly impacting the developed countries. That belief was not unreasonable given events that happened in the prior epidemics. In 2014, President Obama poured significant resources into the successful fight against the Ebola outbreak. These resources included the 101st airborne division, which was sent to West Africa, in what was called Operation United Assistance by the military.

The confluence of the rise in populism, with its’ disdain for intellectual elites and science in particular, combined with the rise of authoritarianism, turned what could have been only a nasty novel virus outbreak into a catastrophe. There are various countries that demonstrated that there was nothing inherent in SARS CoV-2, which meant that hundreds of thousands of deaths in the first world were inevitable.

There are countries where leaders reacted to Covid-19 in the ways that the world could have expected the United States to do, prior to the rise of populism in America. These leaders who were guided by science, were from various ends of the political spectrum. These included a very left-wing leader in New Zealand and what might be called an old-school pre-Trump conservative, in the mold of former Republican presidential candidates such as Barry Goldwater, Mitt Romney or Bob Dole.

As the New York Times reported:

Thousands of miles from President Trump’s combative news briefings, a conservative leader in Australia and a progressive prime minister in New Zealand are steadily guiding their countries toward a rapid suppression of the coronavirus outbreak. Both nations are now reporting just a handful of new infections each day, down from hundreds in March, and they are converging toward an extraordinary goal: completely eliminating the virus from their island nations. Whether they get to zero or not, what Australia and New Zealand have already accomplished is a remarkable cause for hope. Scott Morrison of Australia, a conservative Christian, and Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s darling of the left, are both succeeding with throwback democracy — in which partisanship recedes, experts lead, and quiet coordination matters more than firing up the base. “This is certainly distinct from the United States,” said Dr. Peter Collignon, a physician and professor of microbiology at the Australian National University who has worked for the World Health Organization. “Here it’s not a time for politics. This is a time for looking at the data and saying let’s do what makes the most sense.”

New Zealand and Australia are not the only places where science prevailed and relative very few Covid-19 deaths have occurred. As I said in: REM, REML And The mREITs Going Forward

…As of April 22, 2020, the USA with about 5% of the world population, is experiencing about 33% of the new daily COVID-19 deaths. Countries such as South Korea, Germany and New Zealand seem to have been much better prepared for COVID-19. Other countries may be able to resume full production sooner than the USA. There even might be a time where travel within and/or to and from the USA is restricted far more, than in the rest of the developed world. The first cases of COVID-19 appeared about simultaneously in the United States and South Korea. As of April 21, 2020, there were a total of 237 COVID-19 deaths in South Korea as compared to 43,200 in the USA. On a per capita basis, South Korea with a population of 51,269,185 had 0.00000462 COVID-19 deaths. For the United States with a population of 331,002,651 the per capita deaths are 0.001305. Thus, the per capita COVID-19 death rate in the United States is 282 times that of South Korea...

In other places such as Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore, results similar to those achieved in South Korea were achieved. Populism and a disdain for intellectualism were not the only unfortunate events and circumstances that contributed to the Covid-19 tragedy. After SARS, China created an infectious disease reporting system that officials said was world-class. In free open societies, when reacting to the appearance of clusters of a novel infectious disease, medical professionals would never consider first seeking the consent of local officials before alerting the appropriate national entities. A prompt national government response would generally enable those patients infected to be identified and isolated. That type of immediate notification should have allowed China to contain or at least drastically slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In China’s authoritarian environment, the medical professionals deferred to local officials who, over a political aversion to sharing bad news, withheld information about cases from the national reporting system. As part of their attempt to conceal the news about the outbreak, local officials arrested Dr. Li Wenliang and seven other whistleblowers. The doctor died from the virus. In an authoritarian society, where a free press may be considered an enemy of the state, arresting a doctor who raises an alarm might seem reasonable. If China had a free press, they might never have arrested the doctor.

Despite China’s unfortunate initial response to the appearance of clusters of a novel infectious disease, countries such as South Korea and others have managed to accomplish much in their efforts to eradicate Covid-19. The existence of the novel virus outbreak became known to intelligence agencies world-wide before the end of 2019. The difference was how various leaders reacted to the information. That was in turn, influenced by actions taken earlier in the United States. Controversy has arisen regarding the American Global Health Security and Biodefense unit, which was responsible for pandemic preparedness. The unit was established in 2015 by Barack Obama’s National Security Advisor, Susan Rice. The unit resided under the National Security Council. In May 2018, the unit was disbanded. Regarding that, the New Yorker Reported:

…At his coronavirus press briefing yesterday, Fox News correspondent John Roberts asked President Trump about his 2018 decision to eliminate the National Security Council’s pandemic-response office. Trump lashed out, “You know that’s a false story, what you just said is a false story … You shouldn’t be repeating a story you know is false,” accusing Roberts of “working for CNN.” (The charge of committing legitimate journalism is the most serious Trump could think to hurl at a Fox News employee.) The story is not false. Trump did eliminate the job of coordinating a national pandemic response. And the strongest evidence of the damage he did is that this job is now being performed by Jared Kushner. In May 2018, the top White House official who was focused on pandemic response departed the White House. “The top White House official responsible for leading the U.S. response in the event of a deadly pandemic has left the administration, and the global health security team he oversaw has been disbanded,” reported the Washington Post at the time. Trump and his allies — including then-NSC director John Bolton, who undertook the ill-fated move — have since tried to muddy the waters about these moves, emphasizing the fact that they merely reorganized the National Security Council rather than bluntly firing everybody involved in pandemic response. It is true that they kept some global-health officials onboard. But one purpose of the reorganization was to deemphasize pandemic response in favor of other priorities. Nobody bothered to deny this at the time. “In a world of limited resources, you have to pick and choose,” an administration official explained to the Post in its 2018 story. “We lost a little bit of the leadership, but the expertise remains.” The pandemic-response office was created in order to give the issue high-level attention. Trump’s team downgraded the office because they thought it needed less attention. In a world of limited resources, you have to pick and choose, and they chose issues other than pandemic response. The NSC’s remaining global-health staff did sound the alarm about the coronavirus early on, but its warnings did not register with high-level officials. Bolton’s supporters have tried to paint this as a vindication of his reorganization. See, the NSC was still on top of the pandemic! But the fear wasn’t that nobody in the administration would be aware of the next pandemic. It was that the people who would be aware wouldn’t have the leverage and stature within the White House to get pandemic response slotted to the top of the president’s priorities until it was too late. And that is exactly what happened.,,"nymag.com/...

Where does This Leave Income Seeking Investors?

My expectation is that by October 2020, most if not all of the First World countries will have realized that the procedures followed by countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, New Zealand and Australia, regarding Covid-19 was the correct path and will emulate it. All will be on the lookout for any second wave. Thus, there is no risk that an authoritarian regime might pretend that the second wave outbreak does not exist and thus, put the world in danger.

A pessimist could argue that the United States might be one of the few places where control by those with a populist disdain for science, leaves America vulnerable to the second wave of Covid-19. At this point each investor must weigh the probabilities for themselves.

Those investors seeking relatively high income, with a pessimistic outlook, don’t have much options. Agency mREITs are probably the only way to obtain double digit yields without incurring credit risk. This is discussed in REM, REML And The mREITs Going Forward, which pointed out and elaborated on, that:

Very low short-term interest rates make carry-type investing very attractive, particularly for those seeking to maximize current income.

Historically, whenever mREITs are trading at significant discounts to book value, they have been a good buy.

The value of agency mREITs will be relatively more stable, as compared to non-agency mREITs in the near future.

For those seeking high income and the possibility of large gains if the equity markets regain the February 2020 highs, either because of Covid-19 medical advances or other favorable outcomes, the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (HDLB), could be attractive. It is a way to utilize the very low short-term interest rates that are likely to persist, to obtain double-digit yields, via leverage. HDLB emulates a margin account, that borrows 50% of its assets and borrows at an interest rate of 3-month LIBOR +0.85%. Currently, 3-month LIBOR is at 0.54%.

The UBS ETRACs website has the current yield of HDLB as 25.01% at a net indicative (asset) value of $9.32. That clearly overstates what an investor could expect to receive if the markets and dividends were to remain at present levels. UBS states that the...

...current Yield (annualized) equals the sum of the most recently announced Coupon Amount and the two immediately preceding Coupon Amounts, multiplied by four (to annualize such coupons), divided by the Current Indicative Value of the ETN,..

The previous coupon amounts include some pre-Covid-19 months. Some of the components are likely to be lowering their dividends. As shown in the table below; the three largest components by weight, as of the most recent composition of the Solactive US High Dividend Low Volatility Index, upon which HDLB is based are: IBM Corp. (IBM), AT&T Inc. (T) and Exxon Mobil (XOM), which collectively comprise 37.11% of the index. The index comprises stocks with "High Forward Looking Distribution Yield and Low 12-Month Trailing Realized Volatility." It seems appropriate that blue chips: IBM, T and XOM are included as low-volatility stocks as of the recent composition of the index. Some might question whether, mREITs including Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY), New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) and Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) are also in the index. They are among the various REITs and other securities that arguably are no longer in the relatively low-volatility category, as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

Analysis of the May 2020 HDLB Dividend Projection

As the table below shows, 10 of the 40 components have ex-dates in April 2020 and will thus contribute to the May 2020 dividend. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from 2X-leveraged ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN notes, based on the dividends paid by the underlying securities that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture. Even those that have declared the dividends with ex-dates in April 2020, are at risk of reducing future dividends. Two of the components have already reduced their dividends in response to Covid-19. Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) reduced its’ quarterly dividend to $0.05 from the previous $0.40. reduced its’ quarterly dividend to $0.05 from the previous $0.40. Service Properties Trust (SVC) reduced its’ quarterly dividend to $0.01 from the previous $0.54.

My projection for the May 2020 HDLB dividend of $0.0807 is calculated using the contribution by component method. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, price, dividend, contribution to the dividend and ex-date for the MORL components that will contribute to the May 2020 HDLB monthly dividend.

Conclusions and Recommendations

For those seeking double-digit current yields, without credit risk, the agency mREITs would appear one of the only choices. Examples of agency mREITs that I own include: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) , ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) and Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC). They are trading at very deep discounts to their book value. This situation cannot persist indefinitely. The discount for AGNC is less than those for ARR and ORC. That is understandable given the relatively poor historical performance of ARR and ORC. Even though the discounts to book values for the agency mREITs may appear irrational, it's always good to remember, as Keynes famously said: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."

Many industrial, retail and transportation stocks will likely cut or eliminate their dividends for COVID-19 pandemic reasons. Thus, agency mREITs' double-digit yields, even with somewhat reduced dividends, will look more and more attractive. At some point, the larger market participants will look to buy agency mREITs at deep discounts to their book values for arbitrage purposes. This could include acquiring control of them with the intent of liquidating them at book value and distributing the proceeds to shareholders.

Regarding the non-agency mREITs or hybrids of agency and non-agency, they should be evaluated like any other stock in terms of how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact them. Many stocks now are vulnerable to the impact of the COVID-19 shutdowns on their customers, creditors, operations, lenders, supply chains or some combination of all of these. To a greater or lesser extent, that is true for all of the equity REITs and non-agency mREITs. However, the pure agency mREITs would not seem to be vulnerable to any direct impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic regarding customers, creditors, operations, lenders, supply chains or commodity prices.

There are two remaining 2x leveraged ETNs that have significant numbers of mREITs in the indices upon which they are based: the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML), which contains only mREITs, including both agency mREITs and non-agency mREITs, and the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHB), which has some mREITs along with other small-cap high dividend stocks. The volatility and current yields of REML and SMHB are about double that of the mREITs because of the leverage and carry factors. That should put their current yields above 20%. There is a significant risk that REML and SMHB could be accelerated and become almost worthless if the market declines.

Nevertheless, I am still a tentative buyer and have still been buying REML and SMHB. I could be much more confident buying REML and SMHB after all the book values of the all mREITs in the indices upon which REML and SMHB is based become known. I am also somewhat leery of the relatively weak non-mREIT stocks in the index upon which SMHB is based.

A medical breakthrough or other event that eliminates the Covid-19 pandemic as a factor, could dramatically change the outlook for the stock market. Even without a medical breakthrough, it is not unreasonable to expect there is a possibility that the United States could devote enough of our enormous resources to eradicate the SARS CoV-2 virus, using scientific protocols and procedures similar to those used by South Korea, Hong Kong and New Zealand. There is some doubt as to whether this outcome would be politically realistic. However, were that scenario to occur, HDLB would likely return to its’ pre-pandemic price levels above $25 and generate about $3 per year in dividends. Thus, at any price below $10, it looks like a good risk/reward profile.

HDLB Components and Contribution to the Dividend

