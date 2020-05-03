Century Aluminum Company (CENX) CEO Mike Bless on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)

Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call

April 30, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Trpkovski - Finance Manager

Mike Bless - President and Chief Executive Officer

Craig Conti - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley FBR

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Peter Trpkovski. Please go ahead.

Peter Trpkovski

Thank you very much, Grace. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the conference