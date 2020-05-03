Gold Road: A Soft Start To FY-2020

While Gold Road remains one of the more attractive Australian producers, I see the stock as a Hold currently, given that the valuation is no longer as attractive after a near 100% rise off the March lows.

It's been a mixed start to the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) given that we've seen barely one-third of the sector maintain guidance, and more than two-thirds cutting their FY-2020 outlook due to COVID-19 related uncertainties. Fortunately, Gold Road Resources (OTCPK:ELKMF) is one of the few miners that hasn't been affected much by the shutdowns and has maintained guidance; however, the Q1 results were a little underwhelming. The good news is that there were a few clear culprits to the weakness, and costs are still at industry-leading levels, despite the soft quarter, suggesting that Gold Road should be able to bounce back from this in the remainder of FY-2020. For now, I continue to see the stock as a Hold, and I would view any drops below the A$1.20 level as buying opportunities. All production figures are reported on a 100% basis for the Gruyere Gold Mine.

(Source: Gold Fields Company Presentation)

Gold Road Resources was one of the first miners to report its Q1 earnings results, and unfortunately, we saw a pretty weak quarter after what was a blow-out first quarter of commercial production in Q4. Not only did gold production dip materially from Q4 levels, but all-in sustaining costs also increased, and free-cash-flow fell substantially. The good news is that management has maintained its FY-2020 guidance at 268,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,150/oz. While beating this guidance mid-point won't be an easy feat considering the soft Q1 performance, the encouraging thing is that mining itself continues to track the Feasibility Study assumptions, suggesting that this was likely just a one-off. Let's take a closer look at the Gruyere operations below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

The Gruyere Mine, which is 50% owned by Gold Road Resources, produced 59,595 ounces of gold in Q1, nearly 15% below the Q4 figure of 70,023 ounces. Due to the lower production in the quarter, all-in sustaining costs jumped 3% sequentially, from A$1,102/oz to A$1,135/oz. On the surface, this looks like a nasty detour from an incredible Q4 performance. However, the main culprit for the weak performance was the low plant availability of 83% in Q1 due to several maintenance shutdowns that the company guided for, that were made worse by a rain event as CEO Duncan Gibbs elaborated on below:

"Early in the quarter, we completed the first major SAG mill reline, which went quite successfully. Unfortunately, it corresponded with a rain event, which, I guess, in the ordinary course of business, really wouldn't have been that consequential. But coinciding with the shutdown, it meant delays to the mobilization of contractors for the site, and then we're running at lightning showed a slowdown in the maintenance works and then created some minor electrical issues during the restart. So all up there, we lost quite a bit more time than we were planning." - Gold Road Resources CEO Duncan Gibbs, Q1 Earnings Call

From a mining standpoint, however, gold recoveries remained steady at 94.1%, up 80 basis points sequentially, and head grades were in line with the FY-2019 figure at 1.05 grams per tonne gold. While all-in sustaining costs were up in the quarter and came in at A$1,135/oz, it's worth noting that these are still some of the lowest-costs in the industry. If we translate to figure to compare it to North American gold producers, a cost figure of A$1,135/oz translates to US$726/oz, a number that that is more than 25% below the industry average. Therefore, while it's easy to chalk this up as a disappointing quarter and argue that we're already deviating significantly from planned performance, I believe this is the wrong conclusion to arrive at here. Instead, this seems to be more of a one-off event, and the company deserves the benefit of the doubt after building Gruyere below budget, and trouncing guidance last year. Let's take a look at the financial results below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, free-cash-flow dropped off significantly in the quarter to just $13.2 million, partially a result of lower gold sales, higher costs, and a much larger portion of gold sales going towards removing hedges from the June 2020 quarter. While this was a considerable damper on the financial results as the company sold nearly 70% of its gold at much lower than spot prices, it was the prudent move to make given the COVID-19 backdrop. This is because the last thing the company needs is a chunk of gold hedges weighing the company down if operations are affected. Based on this, while the Q1 results looked weak financially as well, this should provide a tailwind to the Q2 results as most of the gold sales will be done near spot prices, as there is now just 7,400 ounces of hedges remaining for the June quarter vs. the 13,200 ounces expected. When compared to the current gold price of over A$2,600/oz, it's not difficult to see why the weighted average price of A$1,800/oz was a considerable headwind financially in Q1.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: GoldPrice.org)

It's worth noting that there was some great news from a financial standpoint, and this was the continued improvement in Gold Road's balance sheet. The company ended the quarter with A$115 million in cash and bullion, and just A$80 million debt, suggesting that the company would potentially extinguish its debt almost entirely by the end of Q1 2021. This assumption is based on the fact that Gold Road was able to make a A$38 million debt repayment in Q4 alone, and would only need to pay down its debt by A$20 million per quarter pay off the remaining balance within 11 months.

(Source: Company Presentation)

In summary, while Gruyere had a weak Q1, and while the significant balance of hedges is the one detriment to the Gold Road investment thesis, the improved balance sheet and maintained FY-2020 guidance is encouraging. Clearly, there are better Australian miners out there like Saracen Minerals, which enjoy similar costs with much less pronounced gold hedges. Still, Gold Road remains an attractive name in the Australian mining space, especially if we can see some exciting exploration results later this year. Currently, the company has an aggressive A$26 million exploration planned this year, which will begin to give us an idea if the company might have any mineable deposits on 100% owned tenements, such as Gilmour or Renegade. Let's take a quick look at the technical picture:

(Source: Tradingview.com)

As we can see from the chart above, Gold Road has pulled back a little over the past couple of weeks but remains well above a multi-year breakout near A$0.80. The fact that the stock found immediate support at this breakout during the mid-March market turbulence is a positive sign, though the stock has now had a nice run since these lows, up nearly 100% in just over a month. Therefore,I would be waiting for a dip closer to A$1.20 before starting a position to bake in some margin of safety. Not only would a decline closer to A$1.20 allow the stock to reach more oversold levels, but it would place the stock at a more attractive valuation of closer to 12x free-cash-flow.

Gold Road Resources may have had a slow start to the year, but the company can still meet guidance, assuming no further interruptions to mining in Q4. While the company's low all-in sustaining costs make the company a market leader, the remaining low-priced hedges do soften the investment thesis a little, as they will weigh on profitability until the company chews through most of them. Therefore, I see Gold Road Resources as a Hold at current levels, but I would view a dip below A$1.20 as a much more attractive entry point.

