East West Bancorp: Earnings Improvement Ahead As Provision Expense Normalizes

Earnings per share of East West Bancorp, Inc (EWBC) declined by 23% quarter-over-quarter to $1.00 in the first quarter. The decline was attributable to a surge in provision expense and a dip in non-interest income, including derivative income and lending fees. Earnings will likely continue to remain lower in the remainder of the year compared to 2019. Firstly, provision expense will likely be higher in the next three quarters than the corresponding period last year, which will pressurize earnings. Moreover, the net interest margin will likely decline further in the second and third quarters. On the other hand, expense discipline will limit earnings decline. Overall, I’m expecting earnings per share to decline by 10% year-over-year to $4.15 in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Nevertheless, I’m adopting a neutral rating on EWBC because of the COVID-19 related uncertainties. The severity and duration of the current economic downturn are unknown; therefore, there are risks of earnings surprises.

Provision Expense Likely to Gradually Decline Over the Remainder of 2020

EWBC booked provision expense of $74 million in the first quarter, translating to 21bps of net loans. I’m expecting the provision expense to gradually decline to a normal level over the next three quarters. EWBC has some exposure to high-impact sectors that will likely keep the recovery in provision expense slow. As mentioned in the first quarter’s investor presentation, the oil and gas industry made up 4% of total loans. According to the management, most of the oil and gas borrowers have hedges, which will limit the loss from this industry. Further, the entertainment industry made up 3% of total loans, but a majority of these loans were to streaming companies like Netflix that are relatively safe in the pandemic. Considering these factors, I’m expecting EWBC’s provision expense to increase to $184 million in 2020, of 50bps of net loans, compared to 29bps of net loans in 2019.

Loan Growth, CD Maturity to Limit Net Interest Income Decline

EWBC’s net interest margin, NIM, declined by 21bps in the first quarter, which contributed to the drop in earnings. The NIM is likely to contract further in the second quarter due to the full quarter impact of the federal funds rate cuts in March. On the other hand, the repricing of certificates of deposits, CDs, will ease pressure on NIM. As mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call, around $3.6 billion, or 9.3% of total deposits, will mature in the second quarter, $2 billion (5.2%) will mature in the third quarter, and $1.4 billion (3.6%) will mature in the fourth quarter of 2020. Considering these factors, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 33bps in the second quarter of 2020, as shown below. I’m expecting some recovery in NIM in the last quarter because a majority of Paycheck Protection Program loans, which carry a relatively low fee, will likely get repaid before the end of the year.

I’m expecting loan growth to continue in the remainder of the year, which will partially offset the impact of NIM compression on net interest income. As mentioned in the conference call, credit line utilization in the commercial and industrial segment, C&I, increased to 75% by the end of March 2020, from 71% at the end of December 2019. Due to the lockdown and economic downturn, I’m expecting this upwards trend to continue, which will boost loan growth this year. Moreover, EWBC plans to participate in the Main Street Lending Program, which will further drive loan balances. Consequently, I’m expecting loans to grow by 7.3% year-over-year in 2020, as shown below.

The expected NIM compression will likely undermine loan growth, leading to a decline in net interest income. As mentioned in the conference call, EWBC will earn processing fees of around $40 million on the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, loans it has already booked so far, which will limit the decline in net interest income. Overall, I’m expecting net interest income to decline by 5.3% year-over-year in 2020.

Expecting Earnings per Share to Dip by 10%

The expected increase in provision expense and contraction in NIM will hurt earnings this year. On the other hand, expense control efforts will limit the earnings decline. EWBC cut down its consulting costs by 61% and computer software expenses by 19% quarter-over-quarter in the first quarter. These measures will likely keep the non-interest expense low in the remainder of 2020. As a result, I’m expecting non-interest expense to decline by 1.9% year-over-year in 2020. Considering the changes in provision expense, net interest income, and non-interest expenses, I’m expecting earnings per share to decrease by 10% year-over-year to $4.15 in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

The severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic are uncertain; therefore, provision expense can give a negative surprise in the coming quarters. The management has withdrawn its guidance for the year due to the uncertainties, as mentioned in the conference call. These uncertainties pose risks to earnings and valuation.

I’m expecting EWBC to maintain its dividend at the current level of $0.275 per share throughout the remainder of 2020. Despite the expected earnings decline, I’m not expecting a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of just 26.5%, which is easily sustainable. Additionally, EWBC is currently well-capitalized, which minimizes the need to cut dividends to preserve capital. The company’s common equity tier I ratio was reported at 12.4% at the end of March 2020, as opposed to the minimum requirement of 7.0% (including the capital conservation buffer). The dividend estimate implies a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Year-end Price Target Suggests a High Upside, But Risks Persist

I'm using EWBC's average price-to-tangible-book multiple, P/TB, for 2019 to value the stock. Due to the high volatility in EWBC's historical P/TB ratio, I believe it is appropriate to use the average for 2019 only instead of a five to six-year average. Multiplying the 2019 P/TB ratio of 1.51 with the forecast tangible book value per share of $32.9 gives a target price of $49.6 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 46.5% from EWBC's May 1 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

The high upside suggests that EWBC is a good investment for a holding period of nine months. However, EWBC is also a risky investment, as discussed above. The COVID-19 related uncertainties pose risks to the earnings and valuation; therefore, I’m adopting a neutral rating on EWBC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.