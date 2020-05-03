Halliburton Is Poised For A Rebound

Source: Marketwatch

I have been known as a Halliburton (HAL) bear over the years. My thesis was that the economy would eventually falter, taking down cyclical names like Halliburton. The coronavirus has caused a shutdown of the economy, and may have exposed a weakness that had always been there. Oil prices have fallen below $30 and HAL is off over 60% Y/Y. The company reported Q1 revenue of $5.04 billion, down 3% sequentially. I just went long. I explain below.

Stagnation In North America

OPEC supply cuts have buoyed oil prices for years. I have long-suspected the lack of demand for oil could hurt oil markets and E&P. Budget exhaustion caused several of Halliburton's clients to reduce E&P in the second half of 2019. The knock-on effects of the coronavirus have led to a lack of demand for oil, making it difficult for shale oil plays to make money. On the earnings call, Halliburton management described the free fall in North America activity:

Activity is in free fall in North America and is slowing down internationally. We cannot predict the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic impact on demand or the pace of any subsequent recovery. At a minimum, we expect the decline in activity to continue through year end. Though we have not experienced anything like the impact of COVID-19 pandemic before, under adverse market conditions, we know what buttons to push and what levers to pull. And we are doing so with swiftness and resolve. Today's market calls for deeper immediate actions. We're significantly reducing costs, cutting CapEx and managing working capital. I will give more detail on each of these actions in a few minutes.

Revenue from North America actually rose in the low-single-digit percentage range Q/Q. Each of the other segments experienced a decline in revenue.

North America revenue rose 5% Q/Q, but fell 25% Y/Y. The region has been characterized by a decline in pricing power, primarily associated with pressure pumping services, well construction and the sale of completion tools. Halliburton incurred $1.1 billion in restructuring charges during the quarter; about $780 million was attributed to Completion and Production and another $277 million was attributable to Drilling and Evaluation. The knock-on effects of the pandemic may not have been fully realized. There could be more declines in North America E&P at least for the first half of Q2.

Revenue from international markets was $2.6 billion, down 10% Q/Q. E&P declined across various markets. Management expects operators to look for ways to cut costs. The company expects international activity to continue to slow down through the end of 2020. Supply cuts from Russia, Saudi Arabia and certain U.S. producers should help buoy oil prices. Ultimately, global demand for oil needs to kick in. E&P will likely be determined by demand for oil and whether oil producers believe such demand is sustainable.

Cost Containment Efforts

The big three oil services firms have proven the ability to rapidly cut costs to adjust to declining E&P. Halliburton is evaluating ways to lower its cost of delivery in the U.S. The downturn has accelerated the company's adoption of digital technologies. Management will also cut its workforce by 1,500 in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Colorado.

In Q1, the company reported $850 million in EBITDA, down 7% sequentially. Operating costs of $4.2 billion fell 2% sequentially; they did not fall as much as revenue, which caused EBITDA to decline. EBITDA margin was 17%, down about 100 basis points versus Q4. Of the big three oil services firms, Halliburton ranks behind Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), which delivered a Q1 EBITDA margin of about 18%. I expect E&P to remain in the doldrums for the next few months, which could prompt more cost cuts in Q2.

All About The Balance Sheet

A downturn in oil markets makes having a strong balance sheet a competitive advantage. Halliburton has cash and equivalents of $1.4 billion. Its working capital was nearly $6.0 billion. Free cash flow ("FCF") during the quarter was $60 million versus an outflow of $455 million in the year earlier period. One of the biggest variances was a decline in capital expenditures from $437 million in Q1 2019 to $213 million in the most-recent quarter. I expect management to make even deeper cuts to capital expenditures going forward.

Its $9.8 billion debt load was 2.7x last 12 months' ("LTM") EBITDA. Halliburton may need to squirrel away capital to help pare debt to ensure its credit metrics do not deteriorate. We do not know if the current decline in the economy is a one-off event or a secular trend. Paring debt could become a priority for Halliburton.

HAL has an enterprise value of $17.0 billion or 5.6 LTM EBITDA. This is extremely low by historical standards and reflects the free fall in oil markets. Once global economies reopen, demand for oil will increase. Supply cuts combined with rising demand will likely drive oil prices and E&P higher. It could be wise to buy into the stock before animal spirits take hold and drive HAL much higher.

Conclusion

Buy HAL on a rebound in oil markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAL, SLB.