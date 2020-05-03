Zynex Is A Winner

Despite some hopefully temporary headwinds from the pandemic, order growth has slowed from triple-digit territory to merely 50%+, we'll argue that this should not really matter much, if at all.

The hiring will stop towards the end of the year, allowing profitability to seriously ramp next year.

It is hiring sales representatives left, right and center, but it is still maintaining profitability and cash generation.

Zynex (ZYXI) order growth is slowing down relative to the triple-digit rates in January and February due to the COVID-19 pandemic impact, but it is a temporary setback and these orders are still running at 50%+ levels above last year even with that headwind and the effect on revenue is smoothed out.

We'll argue that from a valuation point of view this shouldn't matter and the company's profitability is set to explode next year after they will stop hiring dozens of additional sales reps per month by the end of the year.

Zynex sells electro-stimulus (TENS/IFC/NMES) devices for pain management like the NexWave on a subscription basis, which has been on a tear:

They are benefiting from the falling away of their two big competitors, and ever since that happened, they are racing to fill the void. The business model is pretty simple:

The company hires sales representatives in geographical areas where it didn't have a presence before (and where competitors left a void). They go around clinics, hospitals and physio practices in order to demonstrate the benefits of devices like the NexWave, which (unlike opioids) doesn't have side-effects. This process leads to orders (with some delay as new sales reps have to be trained and get up to speed). Orders lead to a stream of revenues which increases with the installed base of each sales rep.

Now, the ramping up of sales representatives is going pretty fast; the goal is to reach 400 sales reps by the end of November and the company is already on roughly 260 right now.

The company hired 70 sales reps in Q1, and in April, it is already on 48, which makes it easy to hit their target of 300 by the end of Q2 after which they have like five months for the additional 100 to take them to their end state of 400.

As a result of the pandemic, training has now moved entirely online (it's a week-long process), but management argues this hasn't reduced productivity as they are obsessive about the effectiveness of the training (which has been improved considerably in previous quarters).

Order growth was a stunning 126% in Q1, but that's where the good news ends, as it was down 14% in March (relative to January and February numbers) and is down 35% in April, again relative to January and February numbers.

This is the impact of the pandemic, making targeted medical facilities less available. We don't think this is something to worry about:

The markets have been rather forgiving for companies facing some temporary pandemic headwind.

On a discounted cash flow basis, it shouldn't make much of a valuation difference, if any.

Keep in mind that on a y/y basis, the order growth will still run on a 50%+ basis (rather than the 100%+ basis it was running in January and February), that's still a lot of growth.

It's a delay, rather than lost orders.

The effect on revenue is smoothed out (see below).

Management expects things to go back to normal by the end of May.

The last might be too optimistic as it depends on hospitals and physio practices getting more or less back to normal.

However, despite the headwinds from the pandemic, the company maintained their 2020 guidance (revenue between $78M and $83M) and Q2 revenue, despite the COVID-19 headwind, is still guided 70%-75% above that of last year (at $17.5M-$18M).

While orders grew 126% y/y in Q1, revenue grew half as fast at 66% to $15.2M, and here is why (Q1CC):

...the revenue of an order is typically recognized over many months or years after the order or we call it, prescription, as patients continue to use our device and the related supplies for continued pain relief. The length of time the patient uses our device is primarily decided by the health insurance company as well as if the patient reaches a point of no longer needing the device.

Revenue is smoothed out through monthly billing. Orders create a fairly long tail of these, much of that consisting of supplies. Revenue of which increased 63% to $11.8M in Q1 whilst revenue from devices increased 74% to $3.4M. The company clearly operates on a razor and blade model.

Blood volume meter

The company has a European and US patent and finally received FDA clearance for their CM1500 blood and fluid monitor this year, from the Q1CC:

The CM1500 is a non-invasive monitor intended to monitor patient's fluid balance in hospitals and surgical centers. We expect to initially target operating rooms and surgeries that typically display substantial blood loss as well as recovery rooms and ICU is where internal bleeding today are common and difficult to detect until serious complications occur.

Commercialization will begin at the end of the year as management is forming a team to lead these efforts. Management has considerable expectations for this device (Q1CC):

Initially, we're working on building the organization to support it. We -- as part of that organization, there'll be a couple of people that we expect will have strong relationships in that space and therefore be able to not only just sell devices into some key hospital, but also help us develop some key opinion leaders, as well as potentially place some devices on loan for testing so they can see that it actually works for them. But we also expect to develop relationships for some of the larger medical device companies.

And they are already halfway through finishing a newer version of the device which is so enhanced that they'll have to run it through the FDA again; they are taking this as a serious market opportunity.

Other devices

One might also keep in mind that the company has several other devices (some of which we haven't even seen before) that have received little attention from management as well as investors as the company is racing to fill the void for pain management solutions left by competitors. Some of these other devices are:

When they have build out their sales force by the end of the year, they can leverage that at least in part to try to sell some of these other devices, which as of yet have received little attention and therefore little traction.

Cash

While all the hiring (and the delayed effect on revenue) has reduced cash flow quite a bit, it's still solidly positive, which is pretty important in these times where many other medical (and other) companies are struggling:

The company also holds $14.6M in cash and equivalents (up from $14M at the end of the previous quarter) and has increased inventory by $1M to protect against possible supply-chain disruptions. Dilution has been quite modest:

Valuation and conclusion

The company is expensive on an earnings and EBITDA basis, but that misses the point, in our view:

Revenues lag orders, which are billed monthly.

The company is in the midst of an epic ramp in its sales force (but still manages to be profitable and generating cash). This will stop by the end of the year, but the orders and revenue these new sales rep are generating will keep on ramping long after.

That is, next year revenue will still grow very fast while cost will not rise much, which sets the company up for an even faster increase in profits, EBITDA and cash generation.

And this isn't even factoring in any revenue from the blood volume meter or any of the other devices. This is the reason we're looking at the sales multiple, which is under five and has been falling despite a rather impressive rally in the shares.

A sales multiple of five for a company that has little in the way of competition, grows at 50%+ and probably considerably faster still once the pandemic impact on the medical sector subsides, generates roughly 80% gross margin, is profitable, cash flow positive and its profits are set to increase dramatically next year, still seems like a steal to us.

The main risk is that the pandemic and its effect on the medical sector will persist, but as we can see during the present scenario, the company still manages to increase orders by 50% or so. This is hardly a disaster for the company (although it is a disaster for the country, no doubt about it).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZYXI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.