WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Grade ETF: Investors Should Be Rewarded In The Long-Term

ETF Overview

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Grade ETF (NASDAQ:DGRW) focuses on quality dividend stocks that have good growth forecasts. Instead of finding stocks that have consecutive years of dividend growth, the fund selects stocks that have good quality factors such as better return on equity and return on assets. In addition, DGRW also selects stocks based on their earnings growth outlook as this momentum should eventually translate to strong dividend growth. Since its inception, DGRW has outperformed its peers that also seek to include quality dividend stocks but with different selection criteria. DGRW pays a 2.65%-yielding dividend and should be a good investment choice for dividend growth investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Fund Analysis

DGRW constructs its portfolio based on quality and forward earnings growth information

DGRW constructs its portfolio by looking at three important criteria: 1) return on equity (ROE), 2) return on assets (ROA), and 3) forward earnings growth forecast. The focus on ROA and ROE helps to ensure the quality of stocks in its portfolio. This is because while a company can leverage to improve its ROE, it will usually reduce its ROA. Therefore, by including both ROE and ROA, DGRW reduces the risk of including stocks with high leverage. Its inclusion of earnings growth forecast should result in a portfolio of good growth outlook.

DGRW's top holdings have increased their dividends consistently every year

Unlike some of its peer funds, DGRW does not specifically select stocks based on their past consecutive years of dividend growth. However, its selection criteria actually result in a portfolio of stocks that have consecutive years of dividend growth. As can be seen from the table below, 9 out of 10 stocks in its top-10 holdings have increased their dividends for more than 10 consecutive years. The only exception is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) which only started paying its first dividend in 2012. The fact that most of the stocks in DGRW's top holdings have committed to 10+ years of consecutive dividend increase means that investors of DGRW should be able to see their dividends grow in the long-term. This will help investors offset inflation.

10+ Consecutive Years of dividend growth % of ETF Verizon Communications (VZ) Yes 5.92 Microsoft (MSFT) Yes 5.31 Apple (AAPL) No (started in 2012) 4.83 Procter & Gamble (PG) Yes 4.34 Merck (MRK) Yes 3.50 PepsiCo (PEP) Yes 3.20 Altria Group (MO) Yes 3.04 Intel (INTC) Yes 2.62 UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Yes 2.58 Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Yes 2.53 Total 37.87

Source: Created by author

DGRW has outperformed its peer funds since its inception

Below is a chart that compares the valuation of DGRW with the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD). For readers' information, VIG basically selects stocks that have increased their dividends for more than 10 consecutive years. On the other hand, SCHD looks at past information such as ROE, cash flow to debt ratio, dividend yields and dividend growth in the past five years. It appears that DGRW's approach to select stocks based on its past ROE, ROA, and future earnings growth outlook to be a better approach. As can be seen from the chart, DGRW's total return of 96.7% since its inception is better than VIG's 90.4% and SCHD's 82.9%.

Data by YCharts

DGRW appears to be slightly overvalued

Below is a table that compares forward P/E ratios of DGRW's top 10 holdings with their five-year average P/E ratios. As can be seen from the table, its weighted average forward P/E ratio of 18.22x is slightly higher than the weighted average five-year average P/E ratio of 17.12x. Therefore, DGRW is still slightly overvalued.

Forward P/E Ratio 5-Year Average P/E Ratio % of ETF Verizon Communications 11.98 12.12 5.92 Microsoft 28.01 22.41 5.31 Apple 23.75 14.71 4.83 Procter & Gamble 22.68 21.13 4.34 Merck 14.58 15.32 3.50 PepsiCo 22.88 20.90 3.20 Altria Group 8.90 16.71 3.04 Intel 13.11 12.46 2.62 UnitedHealth Group 17.83 17.25 2.58 Bristol-Myers Squibb 10.07 18.40 2.53 Total/Weighted Average 18.22 17.12 37.87

Source: Created by author

Risks and Challenges

While the fund appears to be a better choice than other dividend ETFs, one major drawback of this fund is its relatively higher expense ratio. Its expense ratio of 0.28% is higher than SCHD's 0.06% and VIG's 0.06%. This may be justified as DGRW appears to have better total return than other dividend ETFs. However, DGRW's higher expense ratio of 0.28% makes it an underdog to other ETFs such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) that tracks the broader market. As we know, SPY only has an expense ratio of 0.09%. This makes a difference in the long-term. As can be seen from the table below, DGRW's total return of 96.7% since its inception is slightly less than SPY's 98.9%. Therefore, DGRW's higher expense ratio makes it difficult to beat the broader S&P 500 Index.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

DGRW appears to be a good choice for dividend growth investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth. We think this is a good fund to hold in the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.