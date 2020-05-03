Fire & Flower Holdings Corporation (FFLWF) CEO Trevor Fencott on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fire & Flower Holdings Corporation (OTCQX:FFLWF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Mr. Fencott, please begin your conference.

Trevor Fencott

Thank you very much and thank you for joining us so early in the morning today across multiple time zones. I'd like to welcome you to our fiscal fourth quarter operational and financial results for Fire & Flower.

So on the call today, you have myself, and Nadia Vattovaz, our Chief Executive - sorry our Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Operations and myself Trevor Fencott, the Chief Executive Officer. Earlier today, the company published its operational financial results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter ended February 2, 2020 and the results are available on the company's website and on SEDAR. In terms of the format of today's conference call, members of our senior team will be providing commentary on the Q4 financial results. We will then conclude with a moderated question-and-answer period from equity research analysts that cover our stock.

So before beginning, I'm required to direct you to the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information that's included on the MD&A provided on our website, and as well in our SEDAR filings. So some key themes for this morning are the three key themes really substantial sales growth and achievement of our store growth target for Q4, technology enabled retail as a core differentiator of Fire & Flower and thirdly, optimizing our stores to maximize margin contributions.

Those are the three themes that we'll be coming back to over the course of the call. So and last throughout the presentation, we'll be providing updates on how the COVID-19 public health crisis has affected our business and how the company is adapting to these changes to maximize the opportunity for the business as we adapt to new ways of serving our customers.

So with that in mind, we'll begin our operational highlights. So beginning our operational highlights for fiscal 2019. And the fourth quarter of 2019 was a year of significant growth and expansion for Fire & Flower amidst significant headwinds and challenges both faced by the cannabis industry and our company in particular, we achieved the milestone of 45 opened and operating cannabis retail stores as of January 30, 2020 which is several weeks prior to our stated goal of the end of our fiscal year.

And I should note there that this includes Ottawa and Kingston stores which were under license agreement with the Ontario lottery winners at that time. In the fourth quarter alone, Fire & Flower opened 14 stores across the province of Alberta, moving towards a license cap in that province. And for the fiscal 2020 year however, though our focus will shift from pure store count and maximizing the number of stores and geographies to actually maximize the addressable market opportunities in those geographies, and participating more meaningfully in those geographies.

So we're going from a maximizing store count strategy to maximizing efficiency standpoint. Throughout the fiscal year, the company completed numerous acquisitions in connection with stores across Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. It's important to recognize that growth has been in areas that we've been able to control. And we'll continue to see headwinds, however including slower retail rollout in Ontario and British Columbia, inconsistent enforcement of marketing restrictions. And I think a market recalibration will continue driven primarily by licensed producer profitability and of course magnified by the COVID-19 public health crisis that we're seeing.

And also again, highly competitive landscape in the province of Alberta. Recently, we've seen positive steps being taken in the regulatory environment which store-to-store transfers being allowed in the province of Alberta and many jurisdictions declaring cannabis retail an essential service and allowing for service delivery models to include curbside and home delivery, and I'll touch on this later. But this really does play to one of our key strengths as technology enabled retailer because this is where we're uniquely positioned as a technology enabled company through our Hifyre Digital Retail and Analytics Platform.

During the fiscal 2019 year, we formed our strategic relationship with Alimentation Couche-Tard, one of the world's largest retailers with more than 16,000 stores across 25 countries under the Circle K brand. Under the strategic relationship, the company completed an initial investment of $25.9 million in August of 2019. With the strategic relationship, Couche-Tard has the opportunity to obtain a controlling interest in Fire & Flower and the potential for between $380 million and $830 million of capital for domestic and international expansion opportunities.

Through the past several months, we continue to work with Couche-Tard on the optimization of our retail network. An important part of this relationship has been real estate site selection in the province of Ontario. So we’re working very closely with them and especially in Ontario, which is in many ways a Greenfield opportunity. Even Couche-Tard’s management experience to this area, this is a significant advantage for Fire & Flower in the emerging market.

In the coming weeks and months expect to hear more from us as our strategic relationship with Alimentation Couche-Tard develops. The company also looks forward to alternative margin opportunities to its distribution platform, Open Fields, and the Hifyre Digital Retail and Analytics Platform. Throughout fiscal 2019, we saw significant growth in the Open Fields distribution business in the province of Saskatchewan that supplies cannabis to Fire & Flower and external accounts in the province and supplies accessory products to Fire & Flower retail stores across Canada.

For the 2019 fiscal year, Open Fields produced $5.6 million in revenue. We began the commercialization of the Hifyre platform through the Hifyre IQ Data and Analytics platform through external account sales. So for fiscal 2019, the Hifyre platform produced $2.6 million at an extremely high margin. We're quite proud of that.

We’ll now get into our financial highlights, and I'd like to introduce Nadia Vattovaz, our Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Operations, Nadia?

Nadia Vattovaz

Thanks, Trevor and good morning, everyone.

I'm pleased to provide a financial overview of Fire & Flower and our operations as released to the markets earlier this morning. So building on the three themes that Trevor outlined, I'll be speaking to firstly our financial performance for the quarter and the fiscal year-end and then how the company continues to optimize our retail store network and are focused on four wall economics typical of driving success in any retail business.

To start off, I'd like to remind everyone that Fire & Flower follow the retail calendar with every quarter consisting of 13-weeks and each year 52-weeks. I will be speaking both to the 52-weeks ended February 1, 2020 which is our fiscal 2019 results and the 13-weeks ended February 1, which is our fourth quarter results. So 2019 was Fire & Flower’s first full fiscal year of operations in which we substantially grew our retail footprint, store footprint across Canada.

It marks significant sales growth on a year-over-year basis as well as quarter-to-quarter. Revenue sources for Fire & Flower over 2019 come from three primary channels. The retail channel, which is our store network across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and the Yukon territory and the Hifyre Digital Retail and Analytics Platform which produces revenue from clients of the Hifyre IQ Data and Analytics Platform as well as a number of external consulting accounts and the distribution channel through Open Fields distribution that sells cannabis and cannabis related accessories to both Fire & Flower stores as well as to external accounts in the province of Saskatchewan.

So first, I'll speak about the annual results, for fiscal 2019 Fire & Flower reported total revenue of $51.1 million at a gross profit of 36.4%. This represents year-over-year revenue growth of 294%. Of the $51.1 million in revenue, the retail channel generated $42.9 million with the addition of 37 retail shops in the network, $5.6 million came from our wholesale business which has shown steady growth and $2.6 million from Hifyre ex-commercialization of the platform continued to grow.

Total gross profit was $18.6 million or 36.4% of revenue. To illustrate both the revenue and margin growth, this compares to total gross profit of $5 million or 35.7 percentage of revenue for fiscal 2018 representing an improvement of $13.6 million in margin dollars and 70 basis points respectively.

I would particularly like to highlight the company's gross margin increase year-over-year. This is an especially important metric as we have seen a number of pressures on the cannabis market. Retail competition, particularly in the province of Alberta was at risk for margin compression. And we believe that the technology that we have deployed as well as consumer engagement through the Spark Perks Member Program has helped build customer loyalty, thereby preserving margin.

Furthermore, we've also seen price compression in products from licensed producers. These results speak to the fact that despite price compression on the supply side, retail has been able to maintain its margins. This has been a key tenant of the Fire & Flower business and certainly Hifyre which is a high margin business contributed to the overall margin performance.

For the 2019 fiscal year, the company recorded a net comprehensive loss of $32.6 million or a net loss per share of $0.28 on both the basic and fully diluted basis. So I'm going to take a little time to speak about the net comprehensive loss to the company. It is important to remember when looking at net comprehensive loss that the past year was a significant growth year in which there was investment and expansion of all of our business lines as we move from a retail chain with nine stores to a mature stable public company with 46 stores.

Operating, general and administrative costs have increased largely due to the investment in our field teams across our business lines and in our store support center to support our growth, as well as an investment in our processes and procedures as we went from a private company, then to a Venture Exchange public company and shortly thereafter after uplifted to the TSX Main Board all within 52 weeks of our fiscal year.

In addition, comprehensive loss includes other costs such as finance costs, restructuring and impairment charges, some of which were partially offset by gains on the company's revaluation of its derivative liabilities. And I will address the restructuring and impairment charges in more detail when I speak to the fourth quarter results.

An important non-IFRS metric that we look at is adjusted EBITDA. As a retailer, the company defines adjusted EBITDA as the income or loss for the period, removing share based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, gains and losses related to derivative liability revaluations and debt extinguishments, professional fees associated with financing acquisition and business development activities. Impairment charges, restructuring costs, that does include lease payments that otherwise would have been excluded from profit and loss due to the application of IFRS 16 accounting standards.

So when we look at adjusted EBITDA, the loss for 2019 fiscal year was $16.3 million representing a 2.1 or 11.4% improvement to the prior-year’s adjusted EBITDA loss of $18.4 million, and while trending positively against last year, this year's adjusted EBITDA loss is due to the investment in operating, general and administrative costs across our business lines, particularly in our retail channel to support the substantial growth that we've seen in the last year.

And that certainly has set this out the foundation for future growth. Our goal for fiscal 2020 is to achieve positive operating EBITDA in the back half of the year. And it's too soon to determine whether COVID will have an adverse impact on this target. So overall for fiscal 2019 as the cannabis industry continues to face headwinds, Fire & Flower continue to deliver quarter-over-quarter improvements on revenue and adjusted EBITDA. So moving on to the fourth quarter results.

Our fourth quarter of the year was strong and included not only an early achievement of our stated goal of 45 opened and operating stores but strong revenue and margin performance as well. During the quarter, the company recorded total revenue of $16.8 million at a gross profit of 36.6%. Given the company's growth trajectory, we look to the prior-quarter specifically Q3 as a comparison.

So compared to the third quarter revenue of $13.7 million at a gross profit of 34.7%, we saw an 18.5% increase in revenue and a gross margin improvement of 190 basis points. The increased revenue during this quarter was a result of not only store openings, but ongoing efforts to optimize the sales, marketing and merchandizing functions of the company using the Hifyre Data and Analytics platform, we consistently refine these functions to ensure that the decisions that are being made are based upon consumer behavior data.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 at $5.3 million improved compared to a $7.1 million loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. This quarter’s loss was primarily driven by the investment in operating, general and administrative costs to develop our retail infrastructure as I highlighted earlier. Net and comprehensive loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $22.3 million or $0.16 per share, compared to $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

The increase in loss was largely due to restructuring and impairment charges, higher depreciation and amortization costs, operations and finance costs all partially offset by revaluation gains on derivative liabilities related to the convertible debentures.

Some of these items, restructuring and impairment comprised $11.1 million. Within the fourth quarter of 2019, the company recorded a $4.6 million impairment charge to write-down certain long-term assets to their fair market values. Furthermore, that company recorded $6.5 million restructuring charge primarily related to non-cash items. During the fourth quarter, Fire and Flower embarked on a restructuring plan related to a comprehensive review of its existing retail store network.

The purpose of this review was to align with management's ongoing focus to enhance the productivity and performance of our retail network. And this involved a detail and data driven analysis of all of our existing stores as well as a review of our internal operations to realize cost efficiencies, and create an organizational structure that positions the company for the next phase of its growth into the future. And one of our key internal metrics is four wall store contribution. And you'll hear me talk about this a lot.

It is the bedrock of any retailer worth. And so what do I mean by four wall store contribution? Essentially, it’s revenue, less cost of sales, rents, payroll and other direct operating costs. And the key question is whether store is financially accretive to the business, and does it contribute to overall operating EBITDA for the company. And if it's not there today, do we anticipate that we get there.

With this in mind, the company has decided to close three of its retail locations in the province of Alberta and the reason Fire & Flower has made this decision is due to the current retail license cap in the province of Alberta, where no entity can hold more than 15% of the licenses. As Fire & Flower begins to bump-up against the license cap in Alberta, the closure of these three store locations will enable the company to reallocate those positions for licenses to stores that are more productive and accretive to the business.

The continual evaluation of shop performance is part of our normal course retail operations, so that we can ensure the current portfolio of stores delivers a balance of meaningful participation in geographic markets and also delivers positive margin contribution to the overall business. Also included in the restructuring charge are cost associated with termination of certain leases that the company no longer wishes to proceed with.

So COVID-19, while COVID-19 did not affect the fourth quarter, I'd like to highlight a few things. Over the past several weeks, Fire & Flower has rapidly responded to the COVID-19 public health crisis. The company immediately initiated its pandemic response team and rapidly adapted its business processes to continue to service its customers and maintain continuity of operations, while also ensuring the health and safety of our team members, which is a top priority for us. At the initial onset of the COVID-19 crisis, the company experienced higher than normal sales.

And since then sales have normalized but still may be volatile as the situation develops. The Hifyre Digital Retail and Analytics Platform including the Spark Perks program has enabled the company to rapidly deploy click and collect, home delivery and curbside pickup in permitted jurisdictions across Canada. And while Fire & Flower is uniquely positioned to maintain and preserve its operations, the situation remains fluid to say the least, and may delay the company's path towards achieving positive operating EBITDA in the back half of this coming year.

The company had a strong cash position at the end of fiscal 2019 and maintains a strong balance sheet amongst the capital challenges in the cannabis sector. As of February 1 2020, cash and short-term investments was $27.9 million. During the year, Fire & Flower completed a bought deal private placement in June of 2019 and received an initial investment of $25.9 million as part of its strategic relationship with Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Earlier this week, Fire & Flower completed private placements for $28 million led by Green Acre Capital. Additionally, the company entered into a commitment letter in respect of a $10 million credit facility with an optional $5 million accordion and became the first cannabis retailer company in Canada to secure senior debt financing with Alberta's financial large financial institution, ATB Financial.

Funding will become available under the commitment letter upon the company satisfying all applicable conditions precedent, which it anticipates will accomplish in the near future. To summarize, fiscal 2019 was a year of very positive revenue and margin growth for the company. And we will continue to focus on the growth and optimization of our retail and distribution channels, as well as continuing the commercialization of the Hifyre Digital Retail and Analytics Platform to drive additional revenue and margin for the company. As we continue to optimize our business, we will focus on retail fundamentals on a store-by-store basis with the objective of delivering positive operating EBITDA.

Thank you very much. I'll turn it back to Trevor and look forward to questions from our analysts.

Trevor Fencott

Thank you so much, Nadia.

So at this point, I'd like to take a moment to provide a Hifyre platform update. So for those of you who are new to the call, Hifyre is Fire & Flower’s Digital Retail and Analytics platform. And essentially, it's made up of three products inside that platform.

The first is Spark Perks, which is the consumer facing member program that offers benefits such as Fastlane pickup, member-only events and exclusive discounts. That's the one part of it. The second is Hifyre One which is the digital infrastructure that enables the advanced retail operations, which include inventory management, client telling, menu boards and a retail ad network.

So if you've been to one of our stores, you've probably seen Hifyre One that component of the platform. The other is Hifyre IQ, which is an industry leading data and analytics platform. So those three pieces are really when we talk of digital retail and analytics platform, that's what we mean. So Hifyre launched Spark Perks in fiscal 2019 which is significant. Today, the program has more than 95,000 active members and this is very important to kind of keep in mind.

So to us an active member means someone who has transacted at least twice and is an active customer within the platform. So this is not a passive program. This is an active program. We've hosted many exclusive member events and provided marketing promotions to these customers. Spark Perks program is a fully compliant age verified channel to access cannabis consumers across Canada.

So sharing some sort of key metrics from this Spark Perks program with you today. On average, Spark Perks members spend 44% more per transaction than non-members. And that's really important, 39% of those members have made more than two transactions since launch of the program. And during Fire & Flower Cyber Monday promotion, more than 50% of the total transactions were from Spark Perks members. So clearly this is something that is providing value for the company. In fiscal 2019, Hifyre developed and has begun to commercialize what we just called Hifyre One. On January 27, 2020 Hifyre announced a strategic agreement with Cova Software Solutions, one of the leading point-of-sale providers in Canada and the United States.

The Hifyre One platform is an integrated solution within the Cova technology platform, and will be licensed as an additional revenue stream for Fire & Flower. Throughout the fiscal year, Hifyre’s commercialized the Hifyre IQ Data platform and I'll give you some updates there. So not only does the data platform have rich consumer behavior data from the Fire & Flower retail network, we built in multiple additional data sources and have a representative sample of the Canadian marketplace.

As an example here, our Hifyre platform was able to predict in advance of the February 2020 National cannabis sales with a 0.1% accuracy, that's pretty accurate. We're working through additional features that provide even richer customer segmentation data to provide a comprehensive portrait of the cannabis customer across the Canada but also the United States at this point. We see the Hifyre Digital Retail and Analytics platform as a key differentiator and value proposition both for our advanced retail operations and as consumer behaviors adapt to the COVID-19 public health crisis and beyond.

So who is going to really position us? Well, not only in during the COVID pandemic, but as we come out of that, and what the company becomes. So I'd also like to take a moment to talk about our COVID-19 response and plan, Nadia touched on some of these elements. But we can't stress this enough that this is the challenge that we're dealing with, and that we've been on it since the beginning.

So Canada, like many countries around the globe has been dramatically affected by the public health crisis. And it's important that we talk about how this affected our company and our plans for the future, we’re not only looking at how we are immediately responding to this crisis as a company, but more importantly, how we can emerge out of the end of this because it will end and be positioned for success in the new normal of our business operations.

Before we get into what we've done and the strategies we're looking to in the future, want to speak of our many front - I want to thank actually our many frontline retail team members who I'm sure listening to the call this morning, you are the bedrock of the company, you're facing and serving our customers and in our view, providing an essential service. And so again, I want to thank you. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 public health crisis, the Fire & Flower team has continued to rise to the challenge and showed tremendous dedication and resilience to the challenges that we're facing in all communities.

I'd like to offer sincere thank you to our frontline retail workers again for the face of this during the pandemic. I cannot thank you enough and as cannabis retail has been declared an essential service you've all shown tremendous courage and commitment in our quest to ensure that the illegal cannabis market does not take advantage of this and that we’re well positioned not to surrender the gains we've made in the legal cannabis industry in Canada, that we're pioneers and we're going to continue to struggle.

So those of you who are investors, research analysts, brokers or institutions, what does not make it into our financial statements or MD&A is what our management gets to see day to day and day in and day out and the commitment of our dedication of our people that are showing up to work, that are running the stores, that are serving our customers.

And I can tell you that cannabis is something that people are wanting to consume during this pandemic. So I can tell you that the engagement of our people and our shared commitment to the success of the company is what makes us special. And I think that this crisis has really brought out the best in our teams. And it's dedication that's going to ensure that we succeed and they get the other end of it as a stronger company.

So with that said, I'd like to share some of our initiatives that we put up and the actions that we've taken since the COVID-19 public health crisis was declared. Immediately Fire & Flower established a pandemic response team, and a crisis management team, made up senior execs that meet daily to proactively address issues in the business.

Within our retail operations, we’ve rapidly deployed and were among the first in the industry to develop safety shields, cashless transactions, increased cleaning and numerous safety protocols to protect our customers and our team members. And these are ways that we continue to demonstrate leadership in the sector.

Our technology through our Hifyre Digital Retail and Analytics platform has been a key differentiator in our struggle and response to COVID. Today, all of our stores are operating on a click and collect model through the industry leading Spark Fastlane service. As a result of this, we're seeing very rapid growth in the membership in our Spark Perks program. And this will serve as a way to continue to engage with our customers and build repeat business over time.

In the province of Saskatchewan, which is in our view has sort of led the country in safe service delivery to consumers. We've rapidly deployed curbside pickup and leveraged our existing home delivery service. In the province of Ontario as well, we’re continuing to serve customers as an essential service through both curbside pickup and now home delivery.

We want to thank the Ontario government for its foresight here and allowing us to continue to operate and expanding our capabilities with home delivery. Stay tuned on more announcements with that in the coming days and weeks. As Nadia has mentioned, initially we saw a huge surge in cannabis purchase. And now we're seeing that purchases normalize. And we will continue to monitor customer behaviors and preferences.

Again, we're uniquely positioned because we have this dialog with our customers and if you are our customers listening in, you'll know that we had a dialog with you. In the days after the onset of the pandemic, we temporarily closed a number of stores due to shortages in labor, but we've now reopened all stores. But our operations stabilized. We're evaluating the performance of our stores on a weekly basis, taking into account many factors including the ability to serve diverse communities and overall store performance in this new reality. This is an important opportunity for us as a company to reflect on and optimize our operating procedures to ensure that we remain lean, while having the necessary capacity to felicitate our growth well into the future.

Our focus as a technology enabled retailer to the Hifyre platform is inviting this opportunity to explore different and more efficient methods of serving our customers in a fast and convenient way as consumer purchasing behaviors evolve and they’re evolving for sure. As the situation evolves in provinces across Canada, Fire & Flower will remain ready to respond as a leader in cannabis retailing.

So at this point, I'd like to shift a little bit and talk about our 2020 growth plan a little bit. In our last quarterly conference call, we provided some information on Fire & Flower’s growth plan for 2020. And I'd like to take a few minutes here to provide some updates on that plan and what we continue to remain focused on.

So for 2020, we continue to look to deliver positive operating EBITDA in the back half of the year and have a number of strategies focused on delivering on this goal. The first is retail optimization and growth and that is discussed through our restricted plan or restricted plan - restructuring plan sorry, and evolution project that company is focused on optimizing locations to maximize the margin opportunity for the store contribution level and this is very key in how we think about things.

So really the focus here is on four wall economics and working towards the ground game of performance on a per store level. So our focus is shifting away from the pure number of stores and the size of the network as what we know from the data is that we’re participating in markets in a meaningful accretive way that’s more important thing to us and to store count and reaching customers with personalized digital engagement because we know that those customer relationships are more valuable to the company.

The second set of a focus on the Ontario market, the Ontario market is of key importance to us, since our last call Fire & Flower delivered on the necessary steps that we outlined to participate in this market. In January 2020, Fire & Flower acquired both the Ontario storage, the Ontario retail store locations and the Ottawa and Kingston locations which is a major revenue source for the company with those stores having produced $16.5 million in sales for the lottery license holders.

These stores will now record revenue within Fire & Flower and we could be proud that this transaction is closed. Concurrent with the acquisition of those stores, Fire & Flower came to retail operator license for the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. Subsequently Fire & Flower submitted eight applications for retail store authorizations, which is of course brings us to our maximum allowed at the moment, 10 in Ontario, so we're going through the maximum allowed.

Prior to the onset of the public health crisis, Fire & Flower commenced construction were appropriate on these locations to ensure rapid market entry. Additionally, the company's servicing customers through home delivery in Ottawa and Kingston, and is looking for innovative methods for service delivery in other Ontario markets.

And I would just say to the listeners, stay tuned in the coming days and weeks for announcements on that front. Another key piece is new markets, in February of 2020, Fire & Flower submitted its RFP response for the province of New Brunswick’s cannabis retail process. But the province is seeking private retail to assume the operations of government run stores.

Fire & Flower submitted a competitive proposal based on business fundamentals and since the onset of the pandemic, we understand this process to be placed on hold, and the company anticipates hearing the result is processed sometime in 2020. And there will be further conversations I'm sure with the province. British Columbia continues to be an area of interest for Fire & Flower, however the cumbersome regulatory process in that province is quite frankly making it very difficult for private retailers to enter.

There does seem to be event to BC only the province as no other sort of companies are able to operate there that are publicly listed, not BC natives, but we're going to continue in that market, because we do believe it will be significant when it's opened up to proper competition. Fire & Flower has previously announced the acquisition of Five Stores in Kelowna and two additional stores in Vancouver under a separate acquisition and are waiting licensing.

Companies are waiting licensing from the province of British Columbia. However, it does not timeline from them on when they expect the province to be able to provide us licensing on a timely basis. So we'll stay tuned there but we are aware that British Columbia will be a market that we want to enter.

And it is also important here is the Hifyre Digital Retail and Analytics platform. So commercialization of the platform will come in two ways throughout 2020. The first is the Hifyre IQ Data and Analytics platform and Hifyre One, cannabis retail technology to our strategic agreement with Cova. We will continue to expand our external revenue stream through sales of the Hifyre IQ Data platform and analytics package results and we will also seek strategic partnership opportunities in both domestic and international markets to bolster the value proposition of our technology as appropriate.

So this platform continues to be a leading data and analytics platform in Canada, and we think it will also be that way internationally. So the conclusion here, if I could sort of summarize it in a couple of points, it's back to the three key themes that were highlighted in fiscal 2019 and the fourth quarter of the year. We've had substantial sales growth and achievement of our store growth target. That part is a big checkmark. We’re clearly a technology enabled retailer and that is a core differentiator that has been proven as well in 2019.

And we've optimized our stores to maximize margin contribution. So we've made that shift now from size of network to efficiency of network and productivity of that network. So this concludes the presentation from the management perspective.

And I'd now like to move on to the moderated question-and-answer.

Question-and-Answer Session

A -Chris Bolivar

Great, thank you. Good morning, Trevor. I'm Chris Bolivar, Vice President of Strategic Growth with Fire & Flower. Thank you all for participating in our call this morning. I will be moderating our analyst question-and-answer and with that, we'll begin by welcoming David Kideckel, Managing Director, Senior Equity Research Analyst with AltaCorp Capital. David, please go ahead.

David Kideckel

Thanks, Chris. Congratulations Fire & Flower Nadia and Trevor on really great quarter here. So a couple of questions here. First, I will start with so you've indicated as well in the financial statements. So the store timeline out for Fire & Flower across Canada will come down really due to COVID-19. But I guess on the other side, you've also launched delivery in Saskatchewan, also your Kingston and Ottawa locations. And you mentioned on your prepared remarks as well, Trevor, there's going to be other places out within Ontario that you deploy this model. So I'm just wondering from a revenue perspective for the next maybe couple of quarters while the store count is going down and obviously analysts are going to have to relook how this impacts overall bottom line.

Do you think that the actual delivery model you're deploying now to Hifyre, will that actually mitigate any of your store counts reductions?

Trevor Fencott

So maybe that's a good question. And I think both Nadia and I have to weigh in on, I’ll sort of weigh in on a high level which is basically as we look to the efficiency of stores, things like delivery are absolutely important to that strategy. So being able to service and we've talked about this before that we feel that cannabis retail ultimately moves to kind of a hub and spoke model where delivery is an important piece of this.

So as people become more educated about cannabis as a product and as a part of an adult-use products that they access in their lives, there will be sort of less education and more convenience focus, more of a kind of an access to cannabis focus as we sort of fight the illegal market. So this is going to be key to us and it increases the productivity obviously of the stores that are participating in delivery, curbside pickup, all these different factors are making the stores more efficient now. In terms of the whether it absolutely negates decrease in store count or what effect this has or given COVID as we see sort of stores are more productive. But that's also because we're in a pandemic, where there's fewer things to do. I'll leave that to Nadia to maybe chime in and add some color.

Nadia Vattovaz

Sure. And thanks for the question, David. So I think it's important to remember that store count does not equates to top line necessarily, it really is more of a focus on productivity, not all stores are created equal in terms of top line and four wall economics. So for us, it is really important that we find and grow in locations that are high productivity locations.

David Kideckel

Okay, well said, Thank you for that. Moving on here as well. It's interesting with all these companies reporting now the data is somewhat obsolete in the sense COVID-19 hit after the quarter ended. So if I could maybe just ask because your quarter ends today, I believe Q1 2020. Just based on your competitive differentiator, one of your competitive differentiators with Hifyre, are there any trends you've seen over the last quarter just specifically with derivatives coming out now and whether consumers have shifted patterns more from Flower to the derivative to products and if so, what products actually stand out whether that be beverages, chocolates, et cetera.

Trevor Fencott

Yes, I mean Nadia is much more plugged in with her roles EVP Ops to what's actually happening on a store level there. So I think she is probably a better person to answer that one.

Nadia Vattovaz

Sure. Thanks. So, I think when it comes to week-over-week sales, I think the last, the first month of the quarter was pretty stable. This was pre-COVID. And we started to see the movement in March when and it was in and around March 14, where we saw a nice little sales bump for about a week and a half time and then more inconsistent for several weeks after as things changed and evolved in the various provinces across the country.

I think it's fair to say that we have seen a substantial uptick and sort of higher, higher volume dried flower. People I think are necessarily wanting to go to the store less, but they want to make sure that they have their cannabis. So they look at the larger, they purchased the larger formats. And we've seen that also in the basket sizes. Another thing is edible, certainly edibles have been of interest to people.

I think that, the emphasis has been on chocolates simply because of the availability we've seen, not so much in the beverages and other edibles yet simply because of availability. We look forward to the licensed producers really amping up available products in those categories to see how they'll do for our customers. In vape, vape cartridges have been huge, the pre-rolls have been, we've seen a decline in pre-rolls simply as people look to not sharing necessarily as part of social distancing. And the vape cartridge has done quite nicely for us.

David Kideckel

Okay, thank you. My last question just shifting gears a bit here. So, when Ontario initially declared the state of emergency and essentially said to all cannabis retailers, they needed to shut down as a non-essential service. Fire & Flower was the first to deploy a delivery and curbside pickup model in the province of Saskatchewan. And I know you've often said that Saskatchewan for cannabis is the model for Canada and Canada is the model for the rest of the world.

So my question is, given that you are, it seems you're very successful in influencing the Government of Ontario with delivery from what you did in Saskatchewan. Moving forward, how likely do you think it is that Fire & Flower and other retailers would be able to lobby the government to deploy a model similar to Saskatchewan, where it eliminates any sort of middle person, which at the end of the day just skims margins off of everybody?

Trevor Fencott

Yes, I think that and thank you for that by the way. Yes, we do believe that Saskatchewan is an extremely useful test markets sort of show and allow other provinces to make data driven decisions and data driven policy decisions. So I think that our success in being able to keep things like delivery post-pandemic is really commensurate with the government's commitment to dislodging and combating the illegal market.

It's absolutely clear that monopolies of any kind even private monopolies don't do a lot to combat black markets and legal markets. They in fact enhance with any kind of inefficiency in the system is exploited. And that expresses itself as an illegal market. So what we're seeing and what our hope is in Ontario.

Here's that post-pandemic, the key learnings are that you need lots of different access points to provide service and provide cannabis to people in a controlled, regulated, licensed way to give out the black market, I think a lot of what inform the kind of the policy, as it currently stands is the proliferation of the illegal market on the announcement that, we were going to be required to close like, there was just absolutely a flurry of illegal activity that was happening, press releases from legal dispensary, delivery fliers getting in people's homes.

So I think that that groundswell of illegal activity really, I think galvanize support there and so, our hope would be that continue to combat the illegal market and generate tax revenue, makes sure it's done in a safe and regulated way that this will continue afterwards. But again as with all of things it's a political process, but we're hoping is guided by the data. And the data here is conclusive that allowing retailers to deliver to their customers rather than just a single point, single monopoly of government delivery just doesn't make sense.

There's no rational policy construct that can support this, you should be allowing all retailers to deliver to their customers. You can also have the government monopoly deliver, but let's compete fairly. Let's avail ourselves of hub and spoke distribution capabilities to actually ensure that consumers are buying from the regular market, because of course, they're the ones that are making the decision with their pocketbook at the end of the day.

David Kideckel

Thank you for the answer and congrats again on the quarter.

Trevor Fencott

Thank you.

Chris Bolivar

Great, thank you very much, David. Next, we'll welcome to the call Jenny Wang, Analyst, Consumer and Healthcare Research with Eight Capital. Jenny, go ahead, please.

Jenny Wang

Thank you, Chris. Hi, Trevor and Nadia, congratulations on the quarter. My first question is, what's your view the current status or timeline for retail licenses in Ontario? And when do you think we will see maybe the first batch of retail store openings in the province as part of this new round of licenses?

Trevor Fencott

Okay, yes, I mean that's obviously, it's a bit of a crystal ball. And our view would be as good as anyone's at this point. But I do think that the Ford administration has taken clear and decisive steps and is handling the pandemic, I think pretty, pretty well. And so they're going to make decisions that are in the interest of all Ontarians in terms of what sectors they open up and they've got very, very good information from a health perspective and a policy perspective here. So we can't sort of intuit what exactly when that's going to happen. But we do know that for example, as we've seen the beginnings of the AGCO in Ontario restarting its kind of licensing process.

It's going to be slow. But it's also depending on construction starting. So that's really the pivotal point, AGCO I believe is opening up the kind of the licensing process but that requires the required stores to be fully completed and constructed. And of course, if you haven't sort of started that process is going to be a challenge.

Now luckily, we have started that process, we're significantly through that process of things like ordering, security, camera systems, ordering point-of-sale in fact our point-of-sale, we've worked very closely with Cova. So, we can do installations on our own, if we're allowed to do that. So I think the real gate here is going to be when construction activity commences and we still don't have a firm date on that, but we do know the AGCO is operating and evaluating licenses.

Sorry, I couldn't give you more clarity on that. But that's the best visibility we have is that we know that the licensing process is of course restarting but the construction process is going to be, I think the bottleneck there.

Jenny Wang

Got it, that's very helpful, Trevor. And maybe moving on to adjusted gross margins this quarter was improved relative to last quarter. What's driving that improvement? And do you think it's impacted by the rollout of 2.0 products? Or is it something else?

Trevor Fencott

Nadia, I think you probably a better.

Nadia Vattovaz

Thanks Jenny, I appreciate it. So I think there's a couple things happening in the third quarter as the comparative. The third quarter saw substantial promo activity to, I think work through some older inventory that we wanted to move through the system. In Q4, we did see the addition of edibles, although at that point in time, it really wasn't rolled out in a meaningful way. I think we had some really good, really great success on some seasonal sales with respect to particular promotions around the holiday and I think we're also seeing better pricing of product which allows the margin to, which allows us to enhance our margin.

And I think also and I mentioned it earlier, we're every quarter and actually every week, we get wiser and wiser about our purchasing decisions, when we use Hifyre Digital platform, we're really able to see what our customers are looking for which product is more successful, both on a revenue and margin basis, and we focus on that.

Jenny Wang

Thank you. That's really good to hear. And maybe just one last one on the restructuring plan. Are you looking at possibly not renewing any other Alberta store licenses in order to pursue locations with better four wall economics? Or should we expect kind of the restructuring plan to carry out in the next quarter?

Trevor Fencott

So Nadia want to take as well.

Nadia Vattovaz

So the three locations that I refer to Jenny really are about our ability to transition licenses to higher producing stores, so that we can maximize the output in the network. We consistently evaluate, it is actually part of our weekly review on how every store does from top down. And it's important that we do this on a consistent basis.

I would expect as part of our regular retail review for any retailer whether they're in cannabis or not to see regular changes in the store network. If that constitute a restructuring, that's a different story because the restructuring for us implies, implied a larger view on the overall network as we move to sort of a more regular rhythm, it may or may not constitute a restructuring charge.

Jenny Wang

Okay, thank you, Nadia, I'll get back in queue.

Chris Bolivar

Thank you, Jenny. Next, we'll welcome to the call Endri Leno, Research Analyst with National Bank Financial. Endri, please go ahead.

Endri Leno

Hi, good morning and thanks for taking my questions. Most of mine have been asked and answered, but just a couple. The first one for me and talk a little bit about G&A and how you expected to evolve over the next 12 months?

Trevor Fencott

Yes, I mean that comes back to our transformation. So I think Nadia probably you are the best one to handle that one as well.

Nadia Vattovaz

No problem. So hi Endri, thank you for the question. So this past year was really substantial growth year and it really sort of set the foundation for significant growth for us. So I would not expect that SG&A particularly on a first store support operations to grow the way it has in the past year because clearly you don't necessarily need to grow your store support function directly proportional to the store growth.

But as we add new store locations, certainly the payroll will increase to support those store locations, we've done a bit of a change in our service model to optimize our service to the customers, but also conserve payroll costs. So I think that you're going to see over the year, a little bit less of an inclining cost but more of a how do we grow our store network and support that store network relative to the number of stores.

Endri Leno

Okay, great. Thank you. The next one from me is a bit more specific, actually unrelated to the impairment. But on the write-down of the two real estate locations, were these associated with the restructuring closures in Alberta? And if not, what drove the declining carrying value? And that’s it from me, thank you.

Nadia Vattovaz

Yes, Endri, so are you speaking to the impairment charge or the restructuring charge?

Endri Leno

The impairment are they related, the real estate impairment, was that related to the restructuring at all? And if it weren't, what drove the decline in those real estate?

Nadia Vattovaz

Yes, so the impairment charge really was in relation to serve two subject areas. So one was, we had decided for, we had done a deal about a year ago, I'm going to say with a company that had locations in BC and Trevor mentioned or discussed the delays In the BC, the BC regulatory environment, so we decided that of the five locations that we took as part of that deal that we would only proceed with one. So the impairment charge of $4.6 million largely relates to the forfeiture of those.

And then we also had two properties, owned properties that we had valuations done, which had some impairment.

Trevor Fencott

Endri actually maybe I'll jump and provide some color on that as well. Just I think it'd be helpful for everyone listening to the call. So the way that the provincial licensing works in every province, actually is there's two layers to it. One is sort of compliance, and I would call it a good actor level where the province, the provincial licensing body regulator has to be convinced and definitely have to demonstrate that you’re a good actor, not a criminal enterprise, not coming from illegal market, and that you're an appropriate kind of corporate vehicle.

And then there's a separate application process for an individual store level license. So you have to have two of these parts. And people go very far back in our press releases at this point, you'll recall that we actually did announce very early on that we’re the first to receive this in Alberta. That was before we actually had a store license, but we were deemed by the Alberta regulator to be sufficiently robust company and having the right kind of people and basically not being a criminal actor, and we were able to proceed to the next stage.

In BC, we've been in this I guess corporate due diligence process now for almost two years. So while we have proceeded in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and Ontario have all decided that we’re a reputable enough company to operate stores there. BC has this process has really grown to a standstill in BC. And it's not just us, it's our competitors as well. It's basically anyone that is not a BC native.

So at that point, if you have to kind of be, you have to face the reality that it's just simply not moving in that province. And there's some other agenda there. And it made sense for us to take that impairment, you have to deal with reality. It shouldn't be that way. But that's just how it's shaping out there.

Endri Leno

Okay, thank you, Trevor. And then a quick follow-up on that clarification. I mean is there any other strategy that you could potentially pursue in this year? Are you just kind of, I guess let it the way it is, and then focus more or less in Ontario?

Trevor Fencott

Yes for us, I mean these are all as with all things, cannabis and regulatory, they’re political, processes are driven politically and they're driven by a number of different stakeholders. So our view is rather than continue to we're committed to the market when it opens up, but there's a lot of wood to chop in the meantime, we have a lot of market to grow in places that do want investment and do want jobs and do want economic actors in their investing in the province.

So we saw that, first we saw that at Saskatchewan which is very open. We subsequently saw that in Alberta as they open their process up and now, we're seeing in Ontario. So we have a lot of things to accomplish. So it's not a loss to us at this point to sort of have BC sitting, sitting on the side because we've got so much to do in Ontario.

And in many ways, it's better to do them in a focused way than sort of spreading your energy across multiple provinces at the same time.

Endri Leno

Okay, thank you.

Chris Bolivar

Thank you for your questions, Endri. Next, we'll welcome to the call Andrew Semple, Equity Research Analyst with Echelon Wealth Partners. Andrew?

Andrew Semple

Hi there and good morning everyone. My first question here is just on the wholesale business. Peers have done very well in Q2 or Q4. Just wondering what impact new derivative products may have had with retailers stocking their shelves for the first time? And perhaps whether this growth somewhat normalizes in Q1? Or would you expect it to continue at a higher level of activity?

Trevor Fencott

Yes, I mean I would just maybe I'll start that one and Nadia you could provide some color. But I think that that what we're seeing in Saskatchewan in general though is the success of a privatized system where you have private actors dealing with one another on a business to business relationship. So there are multiple distributors in fact any retailer in Saskatchewan can also be a distributor, you can apply for that license as well.

So it's not just our Open Fields there. There's a number of different entities. And what it's, to me what it's really talking about is the efficiency of a private market versus one where you have these multiple intermediaries that are extracting value at different parts of the chain and that's really kind of making the system less efficient. So what you have in Saskatchewan in my view is a very evolved and very efficient system whereas different provinces are less efficient in varying ways.

So it's kind of like the high level, high level view on the success of the Saskatchewan market, driven by retail of course and Nadia could perhaps provide some color on how you see specific product mix issues with 2.0 products?

Nadia Vattovaz

Sure. Hi, Andrew, thank you for the question. So Q4 there wasn't enough on the derivative side, there wasn't really enough product on the market at that time in order to make a substantial dent in the distribution sales at that point, I think that will change over time. We are definitely seeing consumer appetite for it. But I think to build on Trevor's point, no, this is a market where we’re able to see and really understand what customers want.

And because we don't have an intermediary, we can work directly with LP and other suppliers on the accessory side to bring in the product that is most compelling for our customers, be it directly through the Fire & Flower stores or through third-party retailers that we work with. And we work with a fair bit of them. And so what that really enables is meaningful revenue growth, because we understand what people want, and we're able to source it directly and sell it quickly.

Andrew Semple

Great, thanks. That's helpful. Just want to switch gears and talk about Alberta again and the closing of three stores there. Could you perhaps give a little bit more detail on the dynamic faced by those stores? Were those more newer locations or are they more mature store locations that faced increased competition? A little bit of discussion around the dynamic would be helpful there?

Trevor Fencott

Sure, I mean, I would say that we're constantly evolving the portfolio. And we're going to always do that. That's just part of retail, we're always going to be reevaluating. But in terms of those specific stores, maybe Nadia you could, you have some commentary on what the analysis was there?

Nadia Vattovaz

Sure. And I think it's important to remember where we were about a year, a year and a half ago, where the sort of land grab in Alberta was in place where you really had to find locations, and it couldn't be within X meters of another location. And so and also at the time, we found situations where rent was above market. And so I would say Andrew, it really is a combination of and depending upon the Spark location, competition and branch costs.

Andrew Semple

Okay, thank you for that. Just a final question from me. It appears digital revenues topped $1 million in the quarter. So congrats on that. I was just wondering how those sales have trended towards the end of the quarter towards the end of Q1, particularly in the COVID-19 months, and I'm also wondering whether gross margins may not be quite as high as they were. Now that you've partnered with Cova software there, and that will be it from me. Thank you.

Trevor Fencott

Yes maybe I'll just provide the kind of a high level perspective on it as well, which is the agreement Cova, our relation with Cova is accretive, so it's not, it’s net new revenue. It's not sort of cannibalizing our existing revenue. So that's an important piece and we look at it as a growth driver rather than a cannibalizing existing revenue.

But I would say in terms of what we're seeing through Q1 again, I would put Nadia on that in terms of specific commentary.

Nadia Vattovaz

So, Q1 is interesting. So the first month pre-COVID, I think we saw continuation of the theme in Q4, but the impact of COVID really had to do with what the transition from in-store sales being the largest mix to with digital, on the digital side being smaller to a different mix and that mix, a couple of things occurred. So we of course offer or did until few weeks ago offered 10% on every digital purchase. That has since changed. And we're also offering free delivery given the situation that we're in. So I think it's fair to say that there is going to be a little bit of margin compression in at least one month of the quarter. But we're starting to see that move in back-up.

Andrew Semple

Thank you very much.

Chris Bolivar

Thank you, Andrew. Next, we welcome to the call Justin Keywood, Director Healthcare and Special Situations with Stifel GMP. Justin, go ahead please.

Justin Keywood

Good morning. Thanks for taking my call. I'm wondering if there's an opportunity for Fire & Flower just to sell its Hifyre technology direct to other stores that maybe don't have that technology infrastructure in place specifically, the curbside pickup and delivery functions?

Trevor Fencott

Yes, I mean the short answer there is that we've been of course developing white label versions of this parts of that or part of our with Cova bundling parts of our technology with the Cova Omni package and making them available to other retailers. I think it's important. I think it's also our clear intent is that we want to help other companies move through this COVID pandemic piece as well.

So we're in active discussions with other retailers. And it's really an open line to me at this point, because as an industry, we need to get through this in a way that we have minimum, we get out of this in a place where the legal market has not grown in this, the pandemic is not helpful for regulated retail because of course, we're regulated heavily so and we're competing with a market that's completely unregulated that has no checks and balances, no cost of compliance, no safety standards baked into the process.

So, of course price convenience, all these things that we talked about before those headwinds have to be challenged. So, we are actively exploring ways that we could make this available to other retailers because we have to all win. There's no point in just getting to the end of this. And you have sort of one company that has really succeeded and the industry itself.

Short answer to your question is absolutely, that's the goal that we've been pursuing since inception or since the acquisition of Hifyre is to get pieces of this out generating revenue for us in different ways and part of that the commercialization through Cova, but also in a kind of a pandemic response issue, we worked very closely with the Ontario chamber here in Ontario. And we're also very privileged to be on the board of the Canadian chamber and our outreach is ongoing in terms of helping other retailers get through this.

I think that at least face the new normal. All retailers, whether it's cannabis or not are going to have to be looking at curbside delivery, click and collect and even delivery modalities for the coming quarters is not going to go away in one quarter or two months or four weeks. So we're going to have spaces new normal, and we want to make sure the industry is sufficiently bolstered that rising tide really does rise all boats, because it's consumer preference that we have to change. Hope that answer to your question.

Justin Keywood

Yes, absolutely. And then just one question for Nadia, what are your updated expectations for CapEx in 2020 with less store openings, thank you.

Nadia Vattovaz

So we have decreased our cost per location. So keep call it around $450,000 to $500,000 range on average. And you're going to see that our forecast for the total number of stores by the end of the year is approximately 78 stores. So overall it's a modest decrease in CapEx I would say.

Justin Keywood

Okay, thank you.

Chris Bolivar

Thank you, Justin. And thank you to all of our analysts for participating in the call this morning. That concludes our question-and-answer and I will turn it back over to Trevor to conclude the call.

Trevor Fencott

Well, thank you very much to everyone who took time out of their morning to be on the call. We really appreciate the opportunity to tell you more about our story. We think we're very well positioned to not only get through COVID and this pandemic but to be a stronger company other hand and hopefully by listening to us and some of our commentary that has been made clear. And we stand ready to help other retailers won’t get through this because just now it’s very important that the legal regulated market gets through it stronger than ever to combat the illegal market in the other side. So thank you so much for your time and with that all, we’ll sign off.

