COVID-19 Driving New Preferred Stock Buying Strategy

With the cost of money so volatile throughout April, no new preferred stock were issued during the month.

28 of these high-quality preferred stocks are priced below their $25 par value, selling for an average price of $24.07 and offering an average current yield of 5.8 percent.

122 high-quality preferred stocks (investment grade, cumulative dividends) are now selling for an average price of $25.43, offering an average current yield of 6.3 percent.

COVID-19 has delivered some of the best prices for high-quality preferred stocks that we have seen in several years.

With rates currently bouncing around, underwriters are unable to accurately assess market demand. And for their part, investors are having a hard time assessing risk as businesses have had to idle much of their activity due to COVID-19. When demand for a new income security is unknown and risk is harder to assess, prices fall and the reward side (yields) goes up.

So here we are…no new preferred stocks were issued during April, but with 28 high-quality income securities trading below their $25 par value, who cares? We’re in a market paying higher income for some of the best prices we have seen in years.

By high-quality I mean preferreds offering the characteristics that most risk-averse preferred stock investors favor such as investment grade ratings and cumulative dividends.

The primary reason many buyers prefer newly issued preferred stocks during a period of high prices (e.g. the last several years with very few exceptions) is that they can frequently buy shares on the wholesale Over-The-Counter stock exchange at introduction below the security’s $25 par value. But during a period of lower prices (now), dozens of high-quality issues become available for sub-$25 prices, eroding the attraction of new issues.

But what about the risk? While prices currently favor buyers, assessing the risk associated with any given preferred stock can be tricky, especially since many very attractive preferred stocks are unrated. One approach for assessing risk is described in my article “How to Rate an Unrated Preferred Stock” that may be helpful.

Of the 906 income securities trading on U.S. stock exchanges (including convertible preferred stocks), there are currently 122 high-quality preferred stocks selling for an average price of $25.43 (April 30), offering an average current yield of 6.3 percent.

Today’s COVID-fueled U.S. preferred stock marketplace

The following chart illustrates the average market price of U.S.-traded preferred stocks over the last twelve months. The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is pretty easy to spot.

Beyond a global virus outbreak, there are many things that affect the market prices of these securities such as the proximity to their call or maturity date, proximity to their next ex-dividend date, industry and/or overall health of the issuer, perceived direction of interest rates, pending government regulatory or policy changes, cumulative versus non-cumulative dividends and tax treatment of dividend payments. So what we really need to look at is current yield, which calculates the average annual dividend yield per dollar invested (without considering re-invested dividend return or any future capital gain or loss). Current yield is a “bang-for-your-buck” measure of value that normalizes differences in coupon rate and price to give us a single, comparable metric.

Moving down the risk scale, the next chart compares the average current yield realized by today’s preferred stock buyers when compared to the yield earned by those investing in a 2-year bank Certificates of Deposit or the 10-year Treasury note.

U.S.-traded preferred stocks are currently returning an average current yield of 7.5 percent (blue line) while the annual return being offered to savers by the 2-year bank CD is at 1.5 percent and the 10-year treasury is offering a paltry 0.6 percent.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, U.S. preferred stocks were delivering an average current yield of about 6.5 percent. At the end of April, COVID-19 is now delivering a 7.5 percent annual return at lower prices. Higher income with cash left over for today’s preferred stock buyers.

