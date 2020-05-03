First-Quarter 2020 Portfolio Review: Trimmed TGT, Dropped CVS, And Benched WMT

The review resulted in necessary actions taken with regards to both portfolio construction and selling guidelines.

My quarterly reviews are based on guidelines written out in a business plan (for more on this read articles by Seeking Alpha author Bob Wells). By putting my review into article format, I hope to help other DGI investors in developing or refining their own business plan.

My plan's main emphasis is on steady income from companies with a history of increasing dividends but I'm also looking to create a well-rounded and diversified portfolio. This includes exposure to varying sectors, industries, and dividend risk. I've looked at those three areas and below are some details from this review and any actions I deemed necessary:

Size Review

A fully positioned portfolio will eventually feature approximately 40-50 stocks and be 95% invested. As of today, the portfolio contains 22 positions with 96% invested (4% cash reserves). With 21 total holdings, currently position size should not exceed 5% for a single stock. Below are the current holdings and their weights. Six stocks are currently overweight (TGT, WMT, LOW, PG, SNA, and JNJ).

Stock Weight TGT 12% WMT 9% LOW 7% PG 7% SNA 6% JNJ 6% KO 5% WSM 5% GPC 5% AWR 4% Cash 4% MDT 4% FAST 4% LLY 3% VLO 3% HRL 3% IFF 3% CMI 3% EIX 2% VFC 2% CVS 2% MO 1%

Action taken: From this point forward I'll be focusing on re-balancing some of these overweight positions. TGT is the largest of them and on 4/28 I sold approximately half of the position which will bring the weight closer to the 5% guideline. As a bonus, any new positions opened using the sale funds will bring the total number of positions closer to the 40-50 total.

Sector Review

Sectors within the portfolio can currently be broken down into six categories. Below are those categories and how much weight each one comprises of the total portfolio.

Consumer Discretionary (Non-Defensive) 25.00% Consumer Staples (Defensive) 25.00% Industrials (Non-Defensive) 15.00% Health Care (Defensive) 15.00% Utilities (Defensive) 10.00% Energy (Non-Defensive) 5.00% Materials (Non-Defensive) 5.00%

Per the plan, no sector should make up at least 25% of holdings which is currently the case. At least 50% of positions should be in defensive sectors which is also the case. A non-defensive sector should not have more than 10%. Two sectors are currently overweight, Consumer Discretionary and Industrials.

Action: If I open a new position with either new funds or the funds from the TGT trim, it will not be towards Consumer Discretionary or Industrial. Since TGT is a Consumer Discretionary, the trim will also reduce exposure to this sector as well which is also helpful.

Dividends, Fundamentals and Technical Data Review

To maintain a healthy level of volatility as compared with the general market, the portfolio should have an overall beta of 0.7 or less. Currently the 5-yr Beta is 0.78, slightly higher than the guideline. With the current volatility the market is experiencing, this guideline will be increasingly important to assess when making stocks selection in the future.

Action taken: CVS has been on the bench due to a frozen dividend. I decided to sell my position in CVS on 4/28. In hindsight, I should have dropped this position in 2018 when the freeze extended beyond 8 quarters.

The portfolio's overall average yield is 3.67%. Three stocks have a yield that is below the plan's minimum current standard of 2.0% (AWR, HRL, and WMT). HRL has a double digit DGR of 12.0% and AWR has a decent DGR of 9.4% so I will just keep an eye on them for now.

WMT on the other hand has both a low Yield of 1.9% and a low 1-yr DGR of 1.9%. The 3-yr DGR is 2.0%. Due to the lack of dividend growth and income, I'm placing this stock on the "bench" meaning I will not expand this position and do a more in-depth performance review next quarter to see if any progress was made. WMT has had record profits due to the COVID-19 pandemic so it will be interesting to see how it plays it with regards to dividends.

VLO and MO's yield are currently over 6% so at this point I won't be expanding positions in these companies.

To end on a high-note, the portfolio's 1-yr DGR is 8.7% with 9 out of 21 stocks having double-digit growth. I will continue to do my best to follow my business plan to ensure the portfolio continues toward stable, growing income. I hope this article helps you with your own DGI business plan. Let me know how your quarterly review goes! Thank you to Seeking Alpha author Justin Law for maintaining the The Dividend Champions Excel Spreadsheet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT, TGT, HRL, MO, VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.