Weekly Note, May 3, 2020: Where Did All The Optimists Go?

Good morning and welcome to a weekend that would have featured the “most exciting two minutes in sports”, but instead we are watching Michael Jordan’s Netflix (NFLX) series — also exciting. Needless to say markets have been anything but boring as we had a first-percentile monthly decline followed by a first-percentile monthly advance. The only other time in history a record drop in stocks was followed by a record rebound was in 1974. Ultimately the rebound was followed up by a retest of the lows, which many are calling for today. That post-Bretton Woods period saw an oil supply shock, growing federal deficit, shortage of US dollars and high inflation. It is funny to notice the same variables are at the scene of the crime today, with some just taking on different roles. This note is part of a weekly series where I attempt to digest current economic and market data to help asset allocators gauge the macroeconomic environment.

Negative sentiment is supportive of markets right now

The market’s rally off the March 23 low has caught many by surprise and sentiment can still largely be characterized as negative. Investors pulled out over $20 billion this year from the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), mostly during the March collapse. Put/call ratios at 1.2x is another negative sentiment indicator. This mean there are some 20% more put options than call options as investors are still willing to pay up for insurance despite it coming at a premium. Futures markets have an even more draconian tone. Investors have had a net-short position on S&P 500 futures ever since the week of March 27. It is no coincidence that the market was able to put a bottom in as the consensus flipped to bearish. Although the consensus is occasionally right, it will be difficult for the market to collapse from here as long as sentiment and positioning remain negative.

Fed put only establishes a bottom

The Federal Reserve is out expanding its lending program again, this time specifically for small businesses. If access to liquidity and high interest rates were reason for this crisis, the Fed sure has done its part. While monetary policy has put a bottom in markets and optimists are pointing to a cure, time will be the ultimate factor that restores consumer confidence to the point where people are comfortable enough to spend on discretionary items consistently again. Jobs are expected to come back slowly and that will be only after we erased about 30 million of them. Consumer spending made up 69.6% of US GDP in the last four quarters, by far the largest contributor. That makes consumer confidence a key input in determining to how quickly “normal” productivity can return. The strong negative correlation in the chart below suggests confidence, and therefore likely spending, will take a while to return to normal assuming unemployment makes a slow recovery from the 16% unemployment rate economists expect on next Friday’s jobs report.

Chart created from FactSet.

Signs of Life within bad economic data

The bad data is still coming in, which could explain why so many shorts are still out there. But it is noteworthy to see the yield curve steepened ever so slightly last week along with increased inflation expectations in the TIPS market. The Citi Economic Surprise index is hovering around the all-time lows seen in December 2008, so while there is certainly precedent that things could get worse, expectations may have already capitulated. For context the lowest second-quarter GDP estimate on FactSet is -67% (QoQ SA).

For those who like to get in the weeds, the weekly mortgage application data showed a -3% decline overall, though refinancings were 3x the amount seen last year. There was also an increase in purchase applications in the 10 largest states — led by New York and California. A clear appetite for home buying, coupled with the S&P Homebuilders Index's (XHB) recent outperformance, are signaling that housing activity should resume shortly. On tap for next week:

5/4 Durable Goods Orders, Factory Orders, German Markit PMI

5/5 ISM Non-Manufacturing Survey, Auto Sales, Trade Balance

5/6 ADP Employment Survey, China Caixin Services PMI, German Markit Services PMI

5/7 Productivity, China Import/Export, China FX Reserves, German Construction PMI, Japan Services PMI

5/8 Non-Farm Payrolls, China M2 Growth, China Loan Growth, German Import/Export

Energy Market relative performance is a positive sign

We have said previously that without much company guidance and a shortened half-life of economic data during this crisis, market price action is perhaps our most reliable indicator. This is the case in the energy sector. On the day oil futures went negative, energy stocks outperformed and energy credit spreads widened only slightly. Anomalies like these often signal a trend change. While folks will continue to point out crude inventories are still rising, the market is looking beyond the near-term demand shock indicating the damage has already been done.

Chart created on FactSet.

After years of underperformance, energy, like manufacturing as a portion of US output, is only a small subset of the public markets. Nevertheless both are still key indicators as they are sensitive to changes in global demand. This can also be said for energy’s weight in the CPI index that measures inflation. It is just 6.5% of headline CPI, down from over 8% two years ago. It appears that inflation expectations are bottoming once again as seen by the stabilization in yields and recent outperformance of cyclical sectors like energy and bank stocks. Even Japan, the most inflation-derelict country, saw its 10-year yield rise +15 basis points from its 2020 low of -0.18%.

Expect a pause, not a retest of the lows

The market’s rally off the lows saw broad-based participation and the majority of stocks are now above their 50-day moving average. There is fundamental support here as 63% of S&P 500 companies have beat top-line expectations. The overbought condition is a near-term headwind, but strong rallies in the face of negative sentiment is common off the lows and often a precursor to strong forward 12 month returns. Over the last 60 years, the 20 best-performing months have been followed by double digit 12-month returns on average (data sourced from FactSet).

it is important to watch China here as they are creating the reopening playbook. Chinese PMI data is currently confirming the case for a drawn out, U-shaped recovery. Its PMI reading hit a low of 35.7 in February — peak China lockdown — and now hovers just above 50. The PMI is a diffusion index, so rather than measuring growth it shows the percentage of firms growing. In a V-shaped recovery we would see many more than 50.8% of businesses expanding again. So as we head into the first week of reopening the US economy, investors are afforded patience as we enter the tougher stretch of the calendar. Weak seasonality and an election overhang do not warrant an overly bullish call at this point. A key variable will be when company guidance returns. So far, 47 S&P 500 companies have withdrawn guidance for the year, making it tougher for analysts to come up with valuations. But now that the MLB, NHL, and NBA are beginning to guide fans to their start dates, we need to watch for when companies begin to follow suit.

