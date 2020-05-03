Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF) CEO Laxman Narasimhan on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCPK:RBGPF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2020 3:15 AM ET

Company Participants

John Dawson - Head of Investor Relations

Laxman Narasimhan - Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Carr - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Taylor - Morgan Stanley

Iain Simpson - Barclays Bank

Celine Pannuti - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chris Pitcher - Redburn

Martin Deboo - Jefferies

David Hayes - Societe Generale

Alicia Forry - Investec

Jeremy Fialko - HSBC

Operator

John Dawson

Thank you, Sabina. And good morning, everyone. Welcome to RB's Q1 2020 Trading Update. With me here today are Laxman Narasimhan, our CEO; and Jeff Carr, our CFO. As a reminder, as the operator has already said this call will be recorded and available for replay later on today. As usual, we'll go through our normal prepared remarks and then go straight to questions-and-answers.

So with that let me pass you over to Laxman for his opening remarks.

Laxman Narasimhan

Thank you, John. Good morning, everybody. And welcome to our first quarter trading update conference call. We hope all of you are safe and healthy. We meet at an unprecedented time. It will be fair to say that none of us have ever lived to such extraordinary circumstances. Our thoughts and gratitude are with the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers and the innumerable others around the world, which are fighting at the frontline to make a difference.

We are grateful to our customers, suppliers and partners, who are doing everything feasible to serve consumers and the communities. I am grateful for the extraordinary work being done by my colleagues across RB worldwide, while respecting everything that is needed to stay safe and well. It is indeed a privilege to lead them. I hope you all have a chance to review a first quarter statement. I have three messages for you this morning. First, we have made an encouraging start on our journey to rejuvenate sustainable growth at RB. Second, we are managing the unprecedented environment presented by Covid-19 as well as possible with a strong focus on the welfare of our teams, and working closely with our partners and customers.

And finally, while we have started the year well, we face an uncertain outlook. At this early stage of the year, we expect to perform better than our early expectations, but would caution against being too positive as there are many uncertainties ahead.

Let me first start with where I left off over two months ago in our full year results for 2019. In February, we set out our plans to rejuvenate sustainable growth at RB. Our objective is to rebuild a strong growth and earnings model and outperform with mid-single-digit organic revenue growth, mid-20s margins and 7% to 9% EPS growth. At that time, we outlined in detail how we would achieve this with a temporary margin reduction and an enhanced multi-year productivity program. Taken together, these allow us to invest around £2 billion in principally growth-led initiatives in three phases that will initially establish consistent performance then build revenue momentum. And finally achieve sustained outperformance. From a strategic point of view, we have started our journey well with a strong focus on executing our plan during this transformational period. One that lays the foundations for our success in the future.

As we laid out in February, we are a good house in a great neighborhood. There are four trends that are shaping our business, which are brought into even greater focus with what is happening around us today. First, urbanization and global warming continue to drive hygiene as the foundation of health. Pressures on state-funded healthcare are driving demand for self care to release pressure on health systems. Sexual health and well-being are big societal issues that are growing demand for effective protection and related products and an aging and growing population is driving demand for infant and adult nutrition. At the same time, technology and e-commerce are changing the way consumers know what and how to buy and where to look for information and for advice.

With this as background, we articulated our purpose. Why we at RB exist is to protect heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world. We recognized we would organize the business into three global business units. Hygiene, health and nutrition while China and our e-commerce business and digital RB each with specific playbooks and focus. I'm pleased with the progress during this transformational period investing in our people, brands and operations, improving delivery performance and increasing productivity. While there may be changes to the pace and sequence of some of our investments as we focus on doing what is right to serve the market's needs at this time. Our destination is clear. We are showing encouraging progress towards becoming a great house in a great neighborhood. We remain on track to have our new organization largely in place by the 1st of July and to deliver the expected benefits of our strategy in the medium-term, sustained mid-single-digit organic revenue growth and mid 20s margins by 2025.

Moving on to Covid-19, our newly announced compass purpose and fight have never been more relevant in these unprecedented times. Our response to Covid-19 is guided by our purpose to protect heal and nurture in our relentless pursuit of a clean and healthier world, a purpose that has been embraced by the organization at all levels. Despite the significant pressures presented by Covid-19, our global teams have worked around the clock to ensure continuity of supply while prioritizing the safety of our employees, partners, customers and the communities, where we live and work. This is a uniquely challenging and uncertain time. The exceptional demand has resulted in some customers and consumers facing shortages for some of our products. RB has responded with a typical can-do attitude ramping up production in a few cases do multiples of what we produced last year around the world. Streamlining our SKUs and working with customers and suppliers to overcome significant barriers, while incurring additional cost and investing with agility in the supply chain.

I'm incredibly grateful to all our employees and also to our partners and customers for their patients as we work tirelessly to protect the frontline by increasing supply to meet the unprecedented demand. Our strong brand portfolio provides RB with a unique position to help build healthier communities with a portfolio that includes not only leading brands such as Dettol and Lysol which break the chain of infection but also Mucinex, Lemsip, Durex, Nurofen and Strepsils, as well as our nutrition and our vitamins minerals and supplements portfolio. As our company embraced our purpose, we took up our commitment around our fight, a fight for access. We launched our RB fight for access fund in March. Through this. We will invest the equivalent of 1% per annum of our adjusted operating profit in a wide range of initiatives working with partner organizations to help frontline health workers promote behavior change and help communities.

Our fund has already been mobilized to meet the urgent needs including a £6 million investment to the frontline health workers and new mothers in Wuhan. China. A $2 million commitment in the USA to support the Center for Disease Control Foundation. The donation of Dettol, Lysol and Harpic products in India and the partnership in Africa to distribute products to 22 countries and with UN Aids to distribute products to HIV positive patients. On behavior change, the Dettol India hand wash challenge with TikTok has reached nearly 88 billion views to date and the Covid-19 myth busting website has reached over 1 million views. These complement the many local initiatives that have led to significant community involvement and support for health services around the world, like the National Health Service in the UK. We have made an additional commitment of over £8 million of Covid-19 cost savings through the RD Fight for Access Funds in support of local initiatives and communities.

Turning briefly to our performance in the first quarter. Clearly, we started the year strongly with like for like growth up 13% and consistent growth from both hygiene and health. We have also seen improving market share trends and delivered strong growth in e-commerce, where we have benefited from our technology platforms and stronger customer relationships, as well as our focus on execution and customer service improvements. Looking at our performance in more detail, the impact of Covid-19 has been different in each market reflecting a product mix and the timing of government actions particularly on movement restrictions. The brands most positively affected by Covid-19 are Dettol and Lysol where higher penetration and frequency of use has led to exceptional and sustained growth. Given their exposure, this is mainly benefit in North America, parts of Europe and some of our developing markets including China where Dettol has a strong presence and India.

High penetration has also benefits several of our vitamins, minerals and supplements products, where we have seen exceptional growth across North America. We have also seen strong growth from our OTC portfolio as customer service has improved. Although, the proportion that is pantry loading is probably higher and we expect that to unwind over time. Several brands including Durex saw overall demand fall. Although, for Durex we saw some a strong shift to e-commerce as a result of purchasing behavior and demand changes under lockdown conditions. Overall, as expected, our IFCN business declined 2% on a like-for-like basis in the quarter. As expected developing market revenue declined particularly in March as the business lapped a stronger Q1 in 2019 when the business progressively improved product availability after the manufacturing disruption in H2, 2018. And as we are going through a planned, super premium product transition in China. Trade through Hong Kong was also weaker than a year ago, reflecting the ongoing unrest together with significant Covid-19 effects on cross-border traffic.

In China, the restocking in 2019 made for a tough competitor. But adjusting for this IFCN would have delivered encouraging growth from the Mainland consists in the positive consumer uptake. North American growth was led by a particularly strong March as consumers dealt with the impact of Covid-19 including some pantry loading and in Lysol some penetration increase. In IFCN, growth strong for both Enfamil Nutramigen. Although, we do expect some pantry unloading in this category.

Finally looking at e-commerce, we saw exceptional growth without direct sales to consumers and platforms, up over 50% and our total growth e-commerce sales now over 10% for the first time in Q1. Turning to our outlook for the balance of the year. We have seen strong consumer demand particularly March and April, but the split between defensive buying and high levels of underlying consumption is unclear. At the stage, it is uncertain how quickly this will change in the months ahead. Improved penetration in usage particularly for products like Dettol and Lysol may well sustain, although we will likely see some unwinding of pantry lode as we work our way through the prices. The near-term operational challenges can mean additional demand and handle lockdown conditions with the associated costs are also likely to continue for some time. As a result, after an encouraging start, we now expect our performance to be better than originally expected. However, the outlook for the balance of 2020 remains uncertain with significant Covid-19 challenges across our markets.

We expect to incur higher operating costs particularly in our supply chain as we keep our people safe, mitigate disruptions and serve the needs of consumers. We continue to make progress in the implementation of our new strategy. We're investing in capacity to meet growing demand. We're also investing to capitalize the new growth opportunities as they emerge. However, we will need to adapt and reface some of our initiatives into the second half and we be in a better position in mid year to refine expectations and update our transformation plans. Looking the medium-term, our outlook for sustained, mid-single digit organic revenue growth and mid- 20s margin by 2025 remains unchanged. Thank you for your attention.

We remain committed to serving our consumers and communities, as well as we possibly can during this unprecedented times. I would like to thank once again our people, our customers our suppliers and our partners, who are working tirelessly to make that happen. And thank all those who are the frontline, who are keeping us safe and confident of a successful future.

And with that, I'll hand you back to Jeff as open the call up for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

John Dawson

Richard, would you like to ask question?

Richard Taylor

The growth number, obviously 30.3% a fantastic start to the year, but I just want to understand how we should think about it? So if we assume a kind of normalized growth number for records around four that means that we've got 9% extra growth I suppose. So how should we think about that in terms of stockpiling, but I suppose more interestingly increase usage. I'm particularly interested in your thoughts on new customers, so new retail customers where you're gaining distribution and also on new consumer engagement because I think that's going to be pretty key for the go forward momentum for the business. So that's the first question. And the second one, I want to also ask about guidance. I totally understand you want to keep expectations in check at this stage. And there are lots and lots of uncertainties, but if we start the year off with a 13 and then assume to zero in Q2 and 4 in the second half on easy comps, that easily makes a five the full year. And then of course on margins, I know we've got the 350 basis points reset, but clearly there's a big input cost tailwind, A&Ps tough to spend right now and then there might also be some operating leverage.

So I suppose it would be really helpful if you could call out some of the offset on the margins as well please.

Laxman Narasimhan

Well, thank you, Richard. Let me first start with the -- I'll just take you on a tour of the business, if I could, right? If I go to the hygiene categories and I go to brands like Dettol and Lysol, what you see there is you do see increased penetration and increased usage. And that's happening at home but it's also happening on the go. If you go to a category like infant formula, we did see a tick up and in sales so particularly in North America and that is clearly pantry loading. If you go to the OTC part of the business where we have seen strong growth, we expect that is also impacted by pantry building and we expect a lot of that to unwind as we go through the next seven months of periods.

If you go to the vitamins, minerals and supplements space, it's a bit of a mix story. We actually have some where you do see increased penetration and usage of some where in fact you will see it unwind over time. So pretty much across the board what you see is, you see different dynamics play out. And I think it's a little hard to predict exactly how much of the penetration if frequency increases particularly the hygiene categories will sustain, but what is clear is that what we are seeing from consumers and what we are seeing from customers is a greater desire to engage on this because they're too are feeling that over time we will see a step up in both penetration and frequency in the case of hygiene.

On your question about customers, we have -- we really prioritized customers and engage with customers in a very substantial way over the last eight months or so. We're in constant interaction with them and what you are seeing is systematically, we are seeing progress in terms of what we are doing with a lot of customer service fill rates and our relationships with them. We've have to be incredibly agile to respond to the changes in the outside world. It has meant cutting SKUs. It has been partnering with them to ensure that the assortments we have reflect what they believe demand could be. It is about more tight integration of these customers into our supply chains, which is beginning to happen and that's happened in a quite well and several of our markets.

And so if you just looked at just the performance with our customers after the February, even before it really took off in a way that it did, what you see is steady improvement in a week-over-week, month-over-month steady improvement. In terms of engagement, we are seeing engagement with regard to new spaces and new places. I mean you saw our announcement last week with the Hilton Hotels chain, which was really around the brand Lysol and the idea that Lysol would in fact be a part of Hilton and defining clean spaces inside hotels. So we are seeing new engagement as well that is coming so back to your question about the overall numbers though. It is really hard to predict what will happen. I mean if you have lockdowns in some markets; you have a shutdown in supply in the case of others. Just a few weeks can change the picture quite a bit, which is why we are, all we can say at this point in terms of top-line as you can say that we're certainly going to perform better than what we said in February, which is grow more than we did last year. We think that's going to be more positive than that but it's hard for us to give you a real firm guidance at this point of time.

To your question on margins. Let me first talk about some of the tailwinds. There's no question you see commodity cost tailwinds in certain parts of our business. You also see volume leverage right. On the case of-- in the case of the brand equity investments we have actually invested the brand equity investments that we plan to make and some of it is really about the messaging also what we have done is we have shifted some of the messaging to drive behavior change. I think I mentioned this TikTok campaign which is at 88 billion views we're now scaling is across various markets. We've partnered with various health authorities to drive public service messaging around behavior change. So on the A&P side or the BEI side, as we call it plus digital where we have actually spent more. And I think it reflects a bit in the kind growth rate to see on e-commerce where we have had over 50% growth in e-commerce.

So BEI, I believe that we will continue to spend the way we had planned to spend. But we do see operating leverage as you said. So I think it's a little bit of a there are pluses and minuses. The things about the minuses are the costs. If I take a look at some of the logistics costs that we have incurred. Let me give you a couple of examples that actually give you a sense of what has happened. If you look at social distancing and how we've had to implement them in some factories, where we provide transportation to workers. It is meant we've had to double or even triple the buses that we use in order to bring people into factories. We have in a very quick cycle fashion built cafeterias inside some factories that help us also ensure that people are able to eat, but do that within the rules of social distancing. Our Wuhan factory is a great example of this as well where if you look at the raw material availability; if a factory in China that provides raw materials to the factory in Wuhan shut down because of a lockdown, we've actually scoured the world to figure out whether there's any raw material available elsewhere and where it has been we have bought it and we have air freighted it to China.

So we do see increases of that nature. We have invested in the supply chain. We have bought equipment and advanced that in order for us to increase capacity. And we're going to make even more capital investments as required in order to increase the capacity to deliver on the demand that exists. So it is a bit of a in a pluses and minuses so on the margin side, I feel good about where we are and what we are going. We do get some leverage no question, but we also get some increase in cost. And I think what we will do is we will update you at a half year on our margin progression.

John Dawson

Let's take the next question from Ian Simpson. Ian, what's your question?

Iain Simpson

Thank you very much. So firstly just digging more into that supply chain even before Covid-19, you said you needed to put more CapEx in. Since then you've seen demand step up and presumably Covid-19 makes it a bit more challenging to actually spend that CapEx given the need for social distancing during the construction phase. So how concerned should we be about risks to supply chain as we go through this year? And how are you thinking about that and managing that? And I noticed that you've pushed back some investment into the second half and is that related to that?

Secondly just digging a little bit into China infant formula. I think there's been a freeze on new product that regulations have introduced there. You were talking about transitioning your China informative business to super premium business. How is that new product freeze impacting at, please? Thank you very much.

Laxman Narasimhan

Sure. Thank you, Ian. First on supply. Although, we spoke in February, we have been working on this from September. Our planning systems are in a much better shape than they were in September. And I think what you're seeing is a tighter linkage to demand and supply. Our supply team has done some very heroic things in order to really meet the demand. Just to give you a couple of statistics, if I could. In May, we reproduced the hand sanitizer quantity that we produced in all of last year. By June, we should be at 20 times the number. If you look at some of the other product areas, some of the ones that are highly popular. We have cut down SKUs in some cases in China for example that's all we've cut 80% of SKUs, but what we did was you have a massive increase in volume because of run length that we had. Now by the way, that's back down -- it's back up already to, we only have a 20% SKUs reduction in China and the volumes are back and we are growing.

We have a bunch of partners be working with to ensure that we can ramp up supply rapidly. We have made investments. Examples would be malls or some of the things that we need in order to ensure we have the raw materials in place. So we have made those investments. We have bought lines and we're bringing it into our factories. So my sense is that we are doing everything we can to further ramp up supply. And I feel very good about the progress the team has made in order to ensure that they can get there. Now it doesn't solve the longer-term questions that I think we had and we are working through to further strengthen our supply chain. And the investments that we are making. We are making good progress in productivity. We are at or above our plan for productivity in the first quarter. The team has done a great job in that by the way. And we have the plans in place in order to further ramp up capacity that we've looked at. And that we will approve them as appropriate. Now your point is absolutely correct that the execution of some of those plans will depend a bit on our ability to pull that off in this kind of environment, where there are issues around physical movement and the like.

But I know one thing for sure is working with our partners, we will be able to ramp up supply in order to meet it. You may not ramp it all the way up to meet all of it. And we're working with our customers in order to ensure that this is there. And clearly, it all depends on how long this goes and what behavior change we see over time. But we are preparing a very aggressively in this area. I mean this is an area of great focus for the entire team and I complement our supply chain team, our IT team. The teams in the markets who are working incredibly hard to ensure that they stay safe. They put the investments in place to keep our people safe, but at the same time respond to this unprecedented demand.

On China, on the question of IFCN, first of all, in the first quarter we were lapping a pipeline fill in the first quarter of 2019 that came from the manufacturing challenges that we had in 2018. So there clearly a lap there. The other negative is Hong Kong. We've had disruptions there and but I think are very public. And the border closure and the visitor market have essentially been completely closed since early February. So clearly two negatives. The positives, we've been working through this premiumization that we have talked about. And in fact, if you look at it, our super-high premium brand Enfinitas was 30% of our mix in Q1 of 2019. 30% of our mix in Q1of 2019 and these are Nielsen numbers and it's now about 46% of our Q1 in 2020 and so the super premiumization for us continues to grow.

If you look at our shares, our shares again the Nielsen shares are marginally better. They certainly sequentially much better than Q4 but year-over-year they are marginally better Q of 2019 to Q1 of 2020. If you also look at the performance with the stage one part of the business. Our shares at stage one have progressively improved and then gained steadily from August until March. If you look at our e-commerce shares, they have also steadily improved. So Q1 of 2020 versus Q1 of 2019 Nielsen data, there are 50 basis points of improvement. We will also see momentum in the lower tier cities. We are seeing it but clearly the big winners in the lower tier cities are the local competitors, who have done a great job and have a great business.

So that's the business in China. In terms of new product introductions in China, we do have a couple plans for the later part of the year but not for now. So they're going through right now. We've already introduced Gross Fed in the latter part of the year and that kind of migration is happening even as we speak. It's not a new product we need to introduce this month, but it's certainly something we have plans for the latter part of the year and we will see how it plays itself. Infant China, it's still work in progress, but we're happy to see some green shoots emerge.

John Dawson

Why don't we take the next question from Celine Pannuti? Celine?

Celine Pannuti

Yes. I can. I hope you can hear me. Good morning. And my first question is on hygiene. Look, I think there you mentioned there was both increase consumption and pantry loading. I just want to try to understand between categories, if you could dig a bit and tell us within hygiene the different performance within categories. And whether if you have seen from customer surveys or any insight of exactly where they are using a more product, so that to try to understand a bit the hygiene performance here.

My second question is on emerging market and which was, in fact, slower for hygiene than the rest of the region. And I saw that India was negative. So could you give us a bit of a color of what has happened in different emerging market as you also benefited for some pantry loading in Latin America for instance or Middle East. And what should we expect in terms of ramp up in India? And just finally, I would like to, if you could clarify your outlook on the first question on margin. You put -- you talked about the positive and the negative. Am I right to understand that nonetheless you expect the margin to be better than the guidance of minus 360 that you give at the -- in February. Thank you.

Laxman Narasimhan

Thank you, Celine. Let me go to hygiene category that we talked about, the second is emerging markets and your third question was on margins. Start in hygiene, from brands like Lysol and by the way Dettol too are seeing increased penetration and increase usage. And I think you can understand the consumer sensitivity around this particularly because they're all anchored on this idea of protection and breaking the chain of infection. You also have consumers who are sheltering at home and they could be sheltering at home, there are certain things that doing both to keep their spaces clean inside the house. They're also cooking more as you see that from all your food companies, but also they're cleaning more. The dishes and the like, so what you see there is a brand like Finish benefiting from the fact that you have people at home who are behaving differently than they have in the past, right.

You also have brands Air Wick that are actually benefiting for the fact that people are at home. So physical movement, physical mobility could have an impact on those brands, but this point of time they're actually doing well. So in the hygiene business, overall, what you see is because of the fact that you have increase penetration of frequency doing from an inside around give you the foundation of Health. That one is one that we expect will actually continue for as long as their sensitivity around this. Depending upon how consumers behave and where they shop and what they do with their time will impact some of the other categories that are inside the business, right.

The pantry loading effect is more pronounced in OTC and definitely pronounced in the case of the IFCN business where we fully expect that those will in fact evolved over time.

On your second question -- or your third question on margins. We will update you in the middle of the year on our view and margins. At this point in time, what I can tell you is really the pluses and minuses as I framed it. And we've also said that our performance overall will be better than what we said to you at the end of February. The specifics of that we will update you in the middle of they year. There are lots of uncertainties out there, Celine. And it's very hard for us to really predict how Q or Q4 is going to look like right now. I mean we've all kinds of scenarios we're working with. We have teams that have obviously modeled various scenarios and they range all over the place. And so it's really hard for us to give you a number and hold ourselves accountable to it. So we really appreciate your understanding of this. And we will update you the middle of the year to the best that we know.

John Dawson

And there was a little bit in the Celine's question of our India and the developing markets, Laxman.

Laxman Narasimhan

Right. I am sorry. So that was a third one. So overall developing markets, we had mid-single digits growth in emerging markets overall. And that is important particularly given the fact that going ahead it's 40% of our business. And so it's important that engine flying. What you're seeing here is clear demand for products like Veja in Brazil, [Jake] and debt across Africa, Dettol in India which actually had a mid single-digits performance, as well as if you look at some of the businesses in Southeast Asia and China where you see very strong performance of brands like Dettol. I think in the case of the hygiene business in India, we did see a single-digit decline again driven by some of the shutdowns and some of the physical dislocations.

We are seeing that our factories and our back up and running maybe not fully but they are up and running close to fully. And I feel good about the trajectory of that business and hopefully, we will see India continue to progress from a physical dislocation standpoint. But what you should know is that an even though we've had these sort of declines as you seen in the first quarter, if you look back over time, the kind of penetration increases we've seen with our brands in a hygiene business; the kind of usage differences that we've seen over time in the hygiene business in India have been very strong. And so we're good about the fundamentals of the business and we recognize we need to work through some of the physical dislocations in India that will help us get back to, I would say stronger performance over time.

John Dawson

We'll take the next question from Chris Pitcher. Chris, over to you?

Chris Pitcher

Thank you very much. A couple questions, please. Firstly, on the supply chain again. I imagine the first quarter is -- as you meant a lot of stresses on the supply chain. Are you comfortable that the some of the old issues of the past are now resolved. You mentioned in the statement that you expect lower revenues and develop market child nutrition due to some, I think, some capital projects there that look like remedial rather than product practice. And then secondly, in terms of the home hygiene business. Lysol was incredibly strong at North America and probably contributed either 40%, 45% of the category growth. Can you tell us how much Finish has grown by? Whether you'll think you're winning holding share in that category?

And then finally, can you give us bit of an outlook on -- you mentioned that the full year results that you would expect working capital to work against you this year. Should we expect even more of a working capital movement given extended credit terms, payment terms and social space?

Laxman Narasimhan

Just before I get started, I'm going to let Jeff take on the working capital question when I get done with the others. But let me just spoke through first. The first one on supply chain and stresses. We've been working since September in order to address some of the challenges we have seen on supply. The areas we focused on were our planning and just ensuring a much tighter link into of the demand signal to ensure that we have products we needed to have them in order to improve our fill rates of customers. And that has actually happened. If you look at the performance at the end of February with many of our largest customers, it was actually much stronger than it ever was. And by the way there's still more headroom no question and our customers been very understanding and been working with our very closely.

I've personally been very involved in this and we continue to see steady progression in terms of the way our customer service has improved. In terms of your question on some of these capital project. These were planned. We have the migration of happening in China on a product. It's actually much more regulatory driven and we have a dryer in Latin America that was actually planned for an upgrade and it's happening now. Now it would've been great if it hadn't happened this is not just time but it is the way it is. It is something that was needed to be done and has been in the plans for a while. And it's being done and actually is done.

And so we will expect that Q2 will be obviously a type of ramp up for this business. You won't see there yet but in the back half a year hopefully we will have that addressed.

So that's your question on stresses on the supply chain. We also -- you should also know that we have invested in capacity and we are continuing to look at plans to further invest in capacity. Our partnerships about co-packers are very strong and we further that up and we really thank them for their partnership. All that put together has led us to actually meeting for supply needs that we had. It has meant extremely agile movement and our supply teams by the way these are calls that are happening literally every single day, are working extremely hard to meet this kind of demand and to deal with the physical challenges that you have if a board shuts down or if there's a physical flow locking somewhere or we have a challenge because of a raw material of not being available in some place.

It is required extremely agile working and I really celebrate a can-do attitude of the RB team worldwide particularly supply in IT and in our sales teams, who have actually really risen to the challenge because they know how important this is. And they've done it keeping in mind safety.

On your question on hygiene. Yes, Lysol had a terrific quarter. On Finish, the performance was strong. And I think it's driven in great part by the fact that people are showing behaviors. When you're staying at home, they're washing more and Finish is certainly benefited from that. On to working capital, Jeff, perhaps you want to take that question on.

Jeff Carr

Yes, no. Thanks a lot, Laxman. The bottom line is we're not seen a lot of movement in our networking capital. We have seen some expansion of payables, but overall it's not significant at this point. And so I wouldn't change from the guidance that we gave in February that we would expect working capital to be increased modestly in 2020. So I don't see any reason to change that guidance. We remain on track to deliver strong cash flows in 2020. And we don't currently see a significant swing in working capital.

John Dawson

Excellent. So let's take the next question from Martin Daboo.

Martin Deboo

Well. My question is really around supply chain. They've all been answered. The one small one I'd probably add is what was your sense of where your inventories were at the end of the quarter both your own inventories and stock in trade and just how does that play out in Q2.

Jeff Carr

Maybe, Laxman, if I take our own inventory and then I handed over to you to talk about the trade. Martin, overall, our inventories weren't significantly down. We clearly saw some areas, some brands, Lysol, Dettol where inventories were down significantly. However, we're building up in terms of raw materials in significant areas. So we have more raw material in the pipeline as we look to increase production. So overall inventory was actually flat, pretty flat versus a year ago and pretty flat versus December. So no significant movement in inventory on our own balance sheet. Laxman in --

Laxman Narasimhan

Yes. In terms of the trade, I think in some of the products like Lysol and Dettol, I think it's fair to say that the consumer offtake has been strong. And it has meant that they clearly, the inventory levels with the trade in some of those are not as high as they would have been last year. Now having said that what we are doing with our retail partners is we're working very collaborative with them not just to think about what that means but also looking ahead.[Tech Difficulty] come as well right we got to worry about that too. So we're working on this and we're working with our supply chains to ensure that we are meeting the demand as appropriate for what was needed for the flu season later in the year.

John Dawson

So let's take the next question from David Hayes. David, over to you.

David Hayes

Thank you so much for the opportunity to ask the question. So say just two for me. So the first one is I guess is a just to clarify maybe under the LATAM infant formula spray dryer capacity to just to understand of your comment. Has that been a constraint of bottleneck on supply on sales levels in various geographies in the markets? And is that you're saying going to come off that bottleneck in the second half and will support better growth?

And the second question is more broad. You talked about in the release; obviously significant management change that's ongoing to the first driver, a lot of top position is changing. Can you outline what you're expecting from those people? What they're going to bring that wasn't there before beyond just delivering the medium-term targets here? What characteristics have you got in those people that weren't present in the people they were replacing? Thank you so much.

Laxman Narasimhan

Okay. Well on the LATAM dryer, this has been a planned project for several years. So there's nothing new about it. If you look at our market shares in this business in Mexico, they've actually gone up. What we are doing is if they planned upgrade of the dryer, it will have an impact because you have to take down the line for a period of time. And then you will end up having to rebuild it, which is the way it is. We, obviously, look for ways to fill that demand from other places. There is obviously registration questions and the like that we have about to work through. So to me this is a plan upgrade in a very similar way I think our -- that you would. It just so happens that this is the factory that supplies a lot of our product in Latin America.

All the management change, we have a combination of two things. We have a combination of existing RB people, who are terrific, who have been promoted and who are occupying key roles inside the company. And there will be more to come as you'll see over time. In addition to that, we have made targeted hires of people to come in and these people are people who are bringing in very specific expertise, experiences and the ability to guide our organization to what we want to do, which is position this company for strong growth in the medium term with a top-line emphasis. I mean Jeff Carr for example is a great example of that. I know he's on the line here but part of the attraction of Jeff as you know, as I mentioned in the previous call was Jeff brings a great deal of experience both strategic leadership, operational leadership and the ability to build the great finance team that will help us really spend in the business for the future.

And we've begun working really well together despite the fact that we are always doing this on Microsoft teams from the [South Ocean] and so in it in a very similar way we are bringing people in a very specific expertise and experiences to round out our team.

John Dawson

Thank you. Let's take the next question from Alicia Forry from Investec. Alicia, over to you?

Alicia Forry

Hi. Good morning, everyone. I wanted to ask about the market share gains that you referenced in both your health business and in hygiene. And can you tell us whether those are versus private label, other brands and how sustainable do you think this development is?

Secondly and R&D was a key part of the strategic evolution in FY20 prior to this crisis. What's the outlook for R&D in new product development et cetera sort of near-term as a result of Covid-19? And then finally, if I could just circle back on China infant nutrition briefly. You mentioned that growth was encouraging on an underlying basis. While that's positive it doesn't sound especially dynamic. Can you update us in a bit more detail what kind of going on with the portfolio and your brands on the underlying basis and growth outlook for that? Thank you.

Laxman Narasimhan

Thank you. First the question on market shares. I think that what you see is actually is solid to strong performance of market shares pretty much across the board. And part of it is driven a bit by consumers essentially migrating to large brands that they have trust in. And in knowing that that will help them through for various periods of time.

So a market shares if it is a broad question as many, many parts to our portfolio. But I think what you see overall as broad theme is as consumers move to larger brands, we're seeing the impact of market share. On your question on R&D. This is a big priority and a big emphasis for us and the R&D team is working incredibly hard to ensure that we are reflecting what is happening in the world around us and translating that into ideas and innovation platforms that will stand us in good stead for the future. So it's a very dynamic process right now. We already have plans for next year and as we look at what's going on we continue to look at this and update this as appropriate for new products that we will bring out over the course of next year.

On your third question in China IFCN, yes, this is the work in progress but the progress is encouraging. And as I think I've given you some of other statistics on our premiumization. What we've been able to do with e-commerce. What is it that we're really doing? We've focused on offline execution in stores in China. And the team understands this and we're really focused hard and ensuring that we actually get a piece of the right. Second, e-commerce is a big area focus for the business and has done well but we can continue to make investments. We will make that better. Third, we have invested in the competitiveness of a business. No question that was needed and we've done that. And fourth is we are innovating with new models that help us address the opportunity in tier 2 and tier 3, tier 4, tier 5 cities.

We're seeing momentum. It's clearly not at the level that the local Chinese companies have. Which is why they have these big share gains, but our performance relative to others is not bad. It's not enough but it's not bad. On the overall IFCN business, I think the team understands clearly my perspective on this, is that performance is going to be important for us to deliver a consistent, sustainable performance. They are absolutely on it, but they understand my view that performance is going to matter. And I am all over them, if I could say that in order to ensure that we get there.

John Dawson

Thank you. So we take the next question from James Edwardes Jones? James, over to you.

James Jones

Thank you, John. Laxman, I understand that you're reluctant to be drawn on the outlook, but you are much better place than most to anticipate what's going on a longer term. I know, it's all very uncertain, but what is your best guess per se 2022 and beyond this crisis fundamentally changes things or do you expect things to revert to something like the previous normality?

Laxman Narasimhan

Having longer, we see the behavior changes that consumers are being forced into the more pronounced the changes will be in the long term. Just so in terms of how they're organized around this. We clearly have a team that is focused on our people and on safety. We have a team that is focused on supply and doing all the heroic things in order to ensure we need to supply requirements that we have. There's a team that is looking at demand in the near term. And looking to see what we need to do in order to ensure we truly understand the demand picture and respond to it with supply along with our people and keeping them safe. That's sort of I would call it current business.

I do have a small team working directly for me. And what we are doing is looking at the long term. And what that means. And there's no question that as we look ahead, you're seeing some fundamental shifts. And we take a look at our e-commerce business. E-commerce business today is, it has grown north of 50%. It's been pretty much across the board. Every single region, every channel within e-commerce has had strong growth. We've 43 countries. We have 40 direct-to-consumer sites that are operational across our brands. And as I've said on February 27, e-commerce and technology and digital are going to be a big emphasis for us. And it's clearly proving itself out in Q1 and I don't expect that this will change.

The level of change we see, particularly digitally is massive. And we will intend to respond to that make the investments as appropriate for it. So I do not expect that 2022 or 2023 is going to look similar to what 2019 looked because consumers according to a massive change in behavior and we will respond to that with the appropriate investments. We are blessed with the portfolio that makes us play in the right neighborhood across hygiene, health and nutrition. And what we have to do is capitalize on that with the right investments; with the right execution, with the right talented team; and the organization that has purpose and fight central to it. And that's the real focus for us.

Thank you, Laxman. We'll take our last question, if that's okay from Jeremy Fialko. For those who don't have a chance to ask questions, and want to please call me during the day. My numbers in the press release and you can reach out any time. Jeremy, over to you?

Jeremy Fialko

Hi. Good morning. Jeremy Fialko, HSBC here. A couple of question to finish. Thanks for fitting me in. Firstly, could you just talk a little bit about the January, February results versus the March numbers basically with March as when you had the pantry loading and the biggest Covid effect? So just to get a sense of what the underlying momentum was pre the big demand spike in March and how that was comparing with original expectations?

And secondly expanding a little bit on the e-commerce point, clearly, as the customers are shifting more to ordering online. There's a natural boost that everybody gets through e-commerce i.e. people buying Tesco online versus going into the store. And so if you could perhaps split out a little bit what your -- because your e-commerce performance has been like relative to the market and where you think that you have been able to take advantage of your e-commerce capabilities to do better than how the market is doing. Thanks.

Laxman Narasimhan

Great. Well, we were pleased with our performance in January and February. We felt that there was real underlying momentum that we see initial progress on the strategy that we were implementing. For example, if you look at customer service. The improvements that we saw there. If you looked at some of the penetration increases we've seen. We were seeing increases there. If you looked at some of the ability for us to move into new channels clearly there, e-commerce business was performing well. So I think if you look at it from an underlying perspective just the strength of the brands, what we were doing, we felt good about the performance of January and February. I mean nothing to be alarmed about.

In fact, it was positive. Then of course March came and you saw some big shifts particularly North America, but also Europe. And so I think that our teams have held up very well but you shouldn't take away from the fact the underlying executional strength of the business was stronger in January and February than we have seen for a while.

To get to your second question on e-commerce. We've grown north of 50% in e-commerce. And I don't think that's a particularly -- that number you look at our shares in some of the geographies and I mentioned China is an example, where we have data on this at least the data that is captured to the element that it can be. We are seeing share increases in over there. Durex, despite the fact the category was impacted, Durex exclude double digits on e-commerce. So I think that the portfolio that we have, the investments we've made in e-commerce and ERB over time that we are rapidly an agilely scaling up, I mean, we literally have increased the headcount in that business in the last three to four weeks by 10% to capitalize them on the various opportunities. That is meant that the businesses in the place that is performing with the rhythm that is actually terrific. And I think more to come.

John Dawson

Excellent, Fialko. Thank you all very much for taking part. We are up to the hour. So thank you all for your attention. As I mentioned, anyone who wishes to contact the team should reach out and we will try and giving and have a conversation. Thank you all for taking part.

Laxman Narasimhan

Thank you very much. Stay safe and we really appreciate you all joining us this call.

